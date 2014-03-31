Techno Electric and Engineering Company Ltd (TEEC.NS)
TEEC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
348.25INR
23 Oct 2017
348.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.90 (-1.39%)
Rs-4.90 (-1.39%)
Prev Close
Rs353.15
Rs353.15
Open
Rs350.15
Rs350.15
Day's High
Rs353.45
Rs353.45
Day's Low
Rs344.00
Rs344.00
Volume
21,694
21,694
Avg. Vol
55,078
55,078
52-wk High
Rs438.90
Rs438.90
52-wk Low
Rs242.50
Rs242.50
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Padam Gupta
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Pradeep Lohia
|President - Finance
|
N. Brahma
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
R Pansari
|2017
|Managing Director
|
Avantika Gupta
|2015
|Director
|
Ankit Saraiya
|2014
|Non-Executive Director
|
Rajendra Singh
|2016
|Additional Independent Director
|
K. Poddar
|69
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
K. Rai
|71
|2006
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Samarendra Roy
|70
|2009
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Kotivenkatesan Vasudevan
|74
|2006
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Padam Gupta
|Shri. Padam Prakash Gupta is Chairman of the Board of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited. He holds a Bachelors’ degree in Engineering and a Post Graduate degree in Business Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He was associated with the Planning Commission, Government. of India, as a Financial Analyst, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited as a Management Consultant and as an Advisor in the merchant banking division of the erstwhile ANZ Grindlays Bank, Kolkata. He was the Vice President of Indian Electricals and Electronics Manufacturers Association (IEEMA), and has over 33 years of experience, including 28 years in the present activity. Mr. Gupta is the present Promoter of the Company and holds 1,53,000 shares in the Company.
|
Pradeep Lohia
|
N. Brahma
|
R Pansari
|
Avantika Gupta
|
Ankit Saraiya
|
Rajendra Singh
|
K. Poddar
|Mr. K. M. Poddar is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited. He is a Bachelor of Commerce. He is an industrialist and has 41 years of experience in the fields of accounting and finance. He does not hold any shares in the Company.
|
K. Rai
|Mr. K. K. Rai is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited. He is a Bachelor of Arts and a member of C.A.I.I.B. He is a retired Banking professional having 40 years of Banking experience and had held important portfolios. He was the Executive Director of Allahabad Bank.
|
Samarendra Roy
|Mr. Samarendra Nath Roy is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited. He is a Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical) from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur. He started his career with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) as management trainee and thereafter joined Bharat Heavy Chemicals Limited (BHEL) in 1978 and retired as Executive Director in the year 2003.
|
Kotivenkatesan Vasudevan
|Mr. Kotivenkatesan Vasudevan is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited. He has Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical) and a Fellow member of the Institute of Engineers and Institute of Standard Engineers and is associated with as Chairman of Green Business Centre for the Southern Region. He is a member ofthe National Committee on Power of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and was the past President of Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers Association. Mr. Vasudevan holds directorships in Aistom Projects India Limited, a public limited company.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Padam Gupta
|11,277,000
|
Pradeep Lohia
|--
|
N. Brahma
|1,061,650
|
R Pansari
|--
|
Avantika Gupta
|--
|
Ankit Saraiya
|--
|
Rajendra Singh
|--
|
K. Poddar
|--
|
K. Rai
|--
|
Samarendra Roy
|--
|
Kotivenkatesan Vasudevan
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Padam Gupta
|0
|0
|
Pradeep Lohia
|0
|0
|
N. Brahma
|0
|0
|
R Pansari
|0
|0
|
Avantika Gupta
|0
|0
|
Ankit Saraiya
|0
|0
|
Rajendra Singh
|0
|0
|
K. Poddar
|0
|0
|
K. Rai
|0
|0
|
Samarendra Roy
|0
|0
|
Kotivenkatesan Vasudevan
|0
|0