Name Description

Padam Gupta Shri. Padam Prakash Gupta is Chairman of the Board of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited. He holds a Bachelors’ degree in Engineering and a Post Graduate degree in Business Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He was associated with the Planning Commission, Government. of India, as a Financial Analyst, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited as a Management Consultant and as an Advisor in the merchant banking division of the erstwhile ANZ Grindlays Bank, Kolkata. He was the Vice President of Indian Electricals and Electronics Manufacturers Association (IEEMA), and has over 33 years of experience, including 28 years in the present activity. Mr. Gupta is the present Promoter of the Company and holds 1,53,000 shares in the Company.

K. Poddar Mr. K. M. Poddar is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited. He is a Bachelor of Commerce. He is an industrialist and has 41 years of experience in the fields of accounting and finance. He does not hold any shares in the Company.

K. Rai Mr. K. K. Rai is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited. He is a Bachelor of Arts and a member of C.A.I.I.B. He is a retired Banking professional having 40 years of Banking experience and had held important portfolios. He was the Executive Director of Allahabad Bank.

Samarendra Roy Mr. Samarendra Nath Roy is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited. He is a Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical) from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur. He started his career with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) as management trainee and thereafter joined Bharat Heavy Chemicals Limited (BHEL) in 1978 and retired as Executive Director in the year 2003.