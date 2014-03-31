Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd (TEXA.NS)
TEXA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
99.40INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Saroj Poddar
|69
|2010
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
A. Vijay
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Ravi Varma
|2015
|Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer
|
Sandeep Fuller
|2014
|Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer (Heavy Engineering Division)
|
Damodar Kela
|73
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer (Steel Foundry), Executive Director
|
Akshay Poddar
|39
|2011
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
|
Mridula Jhunjhunwala
|2017
|Independent Director
|
V. Sharma
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Amal Chakrabortti
|84
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
D. Kaarthikeyan
|74
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Sunil Mitra
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Saroj Poddar
|Shri. Saroj Kumar Poddar is Executive Chairman of the Board of Texmaco Rail and Engineering Ltd. He is a gold medalist in B. Com (Hons) from Calcutta University, recipient of Rashtriya Samman from Central Board of Direct Taxes, is the Chairman of Poddar Heritage Enterprises. Under Mr. Poddar, the group has promoted various projects including joint ventures with an international corporations. The most notable of these ventures are Gillette India Ltd.- a joint venture between The Gillette Company of U.S.A. and Hettich India Private Limited, a joint venture with the Hettich Group of Germany. Mr. Poddar is the Chairman of these joint ventures. Besides above, Mr. Poddar is the Chairman of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Limited, Chambal Infrastructure Ventures Limited, Simon India Limited, Texmaco Limited, Zuari Cement Limited and Zuari Industries Limited. Internationally, Mr. Poddar is on the Board of Gillette Management Inc, Boston. He is also on the Advisory Board of M/s N M Rothschild & sons India Pvt. Ltd. He served on the local Board of RBI for more than 10 years and was also on the Board of Governors of IIT, Kharagpur. Mr. Poddar is the Chairman of India-Saudia Arabia Joint Business Council, Member of the Indo-French CEO Forum, Board of Trade, Ministry of Commerce and a Member of the Court, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. Mr. Poddar is the Past President of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), International Chamber of Commerce- India, Indian Council of Arbitration, All India Organization of Employers (AIOE) and Council of Indian Employers (CIE).
A. Vijay
Ravi Varma
Sandeep Fuller
Damodar Kela
|Shri. Damodar Hazarimal Kela is Chief Executive Officer (Steel Foundry), Executive Director of Texmaco Rail and Engineering Ltd. He is a graduate in Metallurgical Engineering of 1964, having vast experience of more than 45 years in the industry, having held senior positions in engineering and metallurgical companies.
Akshay Poddar
|Shri. Akshay Poddar is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the company. Shri Akshay Poddar, graduate in Accounting & Finance from London School of Economics & Political Science, University of London. He hails from the renowned Poddar Family of Kolkata and part of the Promoters of “Adventz Group”. The group has diverse interests in Fertilisers, Agri inputs, Heavy Engineering, Process Engineering, Furniture, Sugar Mill, Consumer Products, Real Estate, Investments, etc. The Group includes Zuari Global Limited, Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited, Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Limited, Paradeep Phosphates Limited, Simon India Limited, Style Spa Furniture Limited, Indian Furniture Products Limited, Adventz Investments and Holdings Limited, Adventz Securities Enterprises Limited and Lionel India Limited. The Joint Venture companies promoted by the Group are Gillette India Limited (with Gillette Co., U.S.A), Hettich India Private Limited (with Hettich, Germany), Texmaco UGL Rail Private Limited (with UGL, Australia) and Touax Texmaco Railcar Leasing Private Limited (with Touax Rail, France). Shri Poddar is a Board Member of Gillette India Limited, and also of the other major Group companies.
Mridula Jhunjhunwala
V. Sharma
Amal Chakrabortti
|Shri. Amal Chandra Chakrabortti is Non-Executive Independent Director of Texmaco Rail and Engineering Ltd. He has been in the board of La Opala Glass Limited; United Nano-Tech Products Limited; Grindwell Norton Limited; Binani Industries Limited; Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Limited; Rasoi Industries Limited; Peerless General Finance & Investment Company Ltd.; Peerless Fund Management Co. Limited; Chandras' Chemicals Limited; Denso India Limited; Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Co. Limited.
D. Kaarthikeyan
Sunil Mitra
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Saroj Poddar
|36,635,000
|
A. Vijay
|--
|
Ravi Varma
|--
|
Sandeep Fuller
|4,240,040
|
Damodar Kela
|7,924,960
|
Akshay Poddar
|--
|
Mridula Jhunjhunwala
|--
|
V. Sharma
|--
|
Amal Chakrabortti
|--
|
D. Kaarthikeyan
|--
|
Sunil Mitra
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Saroj Poddar
|0
|0
|
A. Vijay
|0
|0
|
Ravi Varma
|0
|0
|
Sandeep Fuller
|0
|0
|
Damodar Kela
|0
|0
|
Akshay Poddar
|0
|0
|
Mridula Jhunjhunwala
|0
|0
|
V. Sharma
|0
|0
|
Amal Chakrabortti
|0
|0
|
D. Kaarthikeyan
|0
|0
|
Sunil Mitra
|0
|0