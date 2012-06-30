Name Description

Pragalathan Naidoo Mr. Pragalathan Dhanapalan Naidoo BSc (Hons) Civil Engineering, Pr Eng, is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Vunani Property Investment Fund. He is the founder and executive chairperson of PD Naidoo & Associates, a diversified consulting engineering group based in Johannesburg, which focuses mainly on infrastructure, mining and regeneration projects. Dempsey combines his engineering qualifications and experience with business and leadership acumen to develop and drive consistently successful major commercial undertakings, both in large corporate and professional environments.

Nosiphiwo Balfour Ms. Nosiphiwo P. Balfour is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. She has been an Independent Non-Executive Director of Texton since 30 June 2014. Her expansive 12 year career in the South African property industry includes an impressive track record obtained working at various institutions including Standard Bank Property Finance, Investec Property Investments and Investec Asset Management and holding directorships in various unlisted property companies.

Inge Pick Ms. Inge Pick has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Finance Director of the Company., effective 18 September 2017. Ms Pick is a qualified Chartered Accountant (SA) and has a wealth of financial and strategic management experience at a senior level in the REIT sector. Having garnered more than 15 years’ financial experience, 8 years specifically in listed property, Ms Pick was formerly Financial Director of Lodestone REIT and has also held financial management roles within Fortress Income Fund and Capital Property Fund.

John Macey Mr. John Russell Macey BBusSci (Hons), BCom (Hons), CA(SA), is Non-Executive Lead Independent Director of Vunani Property Investment Fund. John studied at UCT and completed his articles with Deloitte in 1991. Since leaving Deloitte he has gained eight years of experience as CFO to manufacturing companies. He was also a staff member of the now College of Accounting at UCT for nine years, leaving as a tenured member of staff in 2009 to start his own advisory business. He is a qualified chartered accountant and serves on the boards and audit committees of three JSE-listed companies.

John Legh Mr. John Alastair (Chick) Legh is Non-Executive Director of the company. He has been operating in the South African property market since 1981, primarily as an owner/developer of commercial, industrial and retail properties. He is currently the chairperson of the Kuper Legh Property Group, which he started together with David Kuper in 1997. Prior to Kuper Legh, John was joint managing director and shareholder of BOE Properties Transvaal Limited. John’s relationship with BOE lasted more than 10 years and during this time Boardprop Limited was successfully listed in the property section of the JSE. In 2006 Kuper Legh merged their properties with Sanlam Properties to list the Vukile Property Fund Limited. Since 1980 John has also developed numerous up-market leisure properties that he currently owns and operates.

Romeo Makhubela Mr. Romeo B. Makhubela has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Texton Property Fund Limited., with effect from 1 April 2015. Mr. Makhubela has held various senior positions in reputable companies including Vunani Fund Managers, Metropolitan Asset Managers, STANLIB, and Liberty Asset Management amongst others.

Patrick Ntshalintshali Mr. Patrick Ntshalintshali is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Patrick has over 20 years of experience in financial services and asset management. He has held various executive positions such as portfolio manager and head of research at Old Mutual Asset Managers and Vunani Fund Managers, respectively, and has previously served on the Board of Mvelaphanda Group as a non-executive director. Patrick is currently a portfolio manager and director at Perpetua Investment Managers.

Mathys Van Heerden Mr. Mathys Johannes Van Heerden is Non-Executive Director of the company. He has been involved in the property industry for over 24 years, serving in different capacities. He commenced his career at Barprop Limited, a listed fund, moved to PPS as senior property manager, and then went back to RMP/Barprop as marketing manager. He moved to Old Mutual when Barprop was delisted and acquired by Old Mutual as senior investment analyst, and was eventually responsible for sales and acquisitions for Old Mutual Properties. He served there successfully for more than 10 years, until he was approached by John Legh to partner in the Kuper Legh venture, where he is now involved with major acquisitions and transactions. He has vast experience in property management, sales and acquisitions, valuations, large developments, direct property investment and dealmaking.

Jacob Wiese Mr. Jacob Daniel Wiese is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Wiese represents Luna Group Proprietary Limited, an investment and trading group which has over 39 years of investment experience and forms part of Dr. Christo Wieses larger group of companies. Mr. Wiese is an admitted Advocate of the High Court and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Stellenbosch, a Master's degree in International Economics and Management from Universita Commerciale Luigi Bocconi in Italy and an LLB degree from the University of Cape Town. Mr. Wiese also serves as a non-executive director of Pepkor Holdings Limited, Invicta Holdings Limited, Digicore Holdings Limited and Premier Foods Limited and an alternate director of Shoprite Holdings Limited and Tradehold Limited. Mr. Collins is a managing director of Collins Property Group Proprietary Limited, a private property holding company specializing in the development of commercial and industrial property in the local and international property market, which he has managed for almost 20 years. Collins Group owns property in seven different countries around the world. Mr. Collins serves as an executive director of Tradehold and was responsible for the expansion of Tradeholdas investment portfolio into Africa and Europe.