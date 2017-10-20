Tegma Gestao Logistica SA (TGMA3.SA)
TGMA3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
19.99BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Fernando Luiz Schettino Moreira
|66
|2007
|Chairman of the Board
|
Flavio Roque Garcia Silva
|48
|2010
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Evandro Luiz Coser
|57
|2007
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Ramon Perez Arias
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer
|
Orlando Machado
|56
|2007
|Director
|
Mario Sergio Moreira Franco
|53
|2007
|Director
|
Marcos Roberto Tinti
|47
|2015
|Member of the Board of Directors
|
Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos
|69
|2007
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Fernando Luiz Schettino Moreira
|Mr. Fernando Luiz Schettino Moreira has served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tegma Gestao Logistica SA since March 26, 2007. He served as Commercial and Operating Manager of Transportadora Sinimbu Ltda from 1971 to 1991, becoming its Partner in 1991. He was Chief Executive Officer of Axis Sinimbu Logistica Automotiva Ltda from 1998 to 2001. In 2001, he was appointed Chairman of the Board of Shareholders of Axis Sinimbu Automotiva Ltda, performing this function until March 2007. He graduated in Business Administration from Centro Universitario de Santo Andre - UniA.
|
Flavio Roque Garcia Silva
|Mr. Flavio Roque Garcia Silva has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Tegma Gestao Logistica SA since June 28, 2010. He joined the Company in May 2010. He has 22 years of experience in managing logistics operations in such companies as InBev, AmBev, Parmalat, Danone and Coimbra/Frutesp. He worked at the Inbev/AmBev/Brahma Group from 1996 until April 2010, serving as: Chief Logistics Officer of Inbev’s West Europe operations in 2008; Leader of the Operation Supply Project in West Europe from 2007 to 2008; National Sales and Distribution Officer in Venezuela from 2005 to 2006; Chief Sales and Direct Distribution Officer in 2004; Project Leader of the Black Belt methodology in 2003; Regional Director of Plants from 2001 to 2002; among others. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Faculdade de Engenharia Industrial (FEI), attended a course in Finance for Executives at Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC), a course at Brahma Administration, and gained a specialization degree in Industrial Administration from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP).
|
Evandro Luiz Coser
|Mr. Evandro Luiz Coser has served as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tegma Gestao Logistica SA since March 26, 2007. He is Shareholder and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Coimex Group, and Chief Executive Officer of the holding Coimexpar. He is Member of several Boards of Directors of subsidiaries of the Coimex group and Member of the Oversight Board of the Otacilio Coser Foundation. He graduated in Economics from the Universidade Federal do Espirito Santo.
|
Ramon Perez Arias
|Mr. Ramon Perez Arias Filho serves as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer of Tegma Gestao Logistica S.A. since May 16, 2016.
|
Orlando Machado
|Mr. Orlando Machado Jr. has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Tegma Gestao Logistica SA since March 26, 2007. He began his career and worked many years in the international coffee trade. Since 1989, he has been Director of the Coimex group. He is Executive Vice President of the holding Coimexpar, Member of the Board of Directors of several companies of the Coimex group and Member of the Oversight Board of the Otacilio Coser Foundation. He graduated in Economics from the Universidade Catolica de Santos.
|
Mario Sergio Moreira Franco
|Mr. Mario Sergio Moreira Franco has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Tegma Gestao Logistica SA since March 26, 2007. In January 1981, he began his career at Sinimbu, and in July 1984, he founded Sinimplast, a company that operates in the plastic packaging sector. In 1990, he purchased the Itavema Fiat dealership, beginning his activities in the automobile market. Serving as Chief Executive Officer of the Itavema-Sinumbu group, he was appointed Automobile Dealer of Ford, General Motors, Volkswagen, Peugeot, Renault, Nissan, Toyota, Mercedes, Mitsubishi, Volvo, Land Rover, Chrysler, Jeep, Alfa Romeo, Yamaha and Suzuki. In 2006, he founded Dafra Motos, beginning his activities in the motorcycle manufacturing and commercialization sector.
|
Marcos Roberto Tinti
|Mr. Marcos Roberto Tinti serves as the Member of the Board of Directors of Tegma Gestao Logistica S.A. since November 5, 2015.
|
Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos
|Mr. Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos has served as an Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Tegma Gestao Logistica SA since December 7, 2007. From 1977 to 1989, he served as Head of the Wood, Pulp and Environment Department, Officer (Wood and Pulp), Manager of the Studies and Projects Department, and Consulting Manager at Companhia Vale do Rio Doce. In addition, he also held the positions of Chief Executive Officer from 1989 to 1990 at Celulose Nipo-Brasileira SA – CENIBRA and Florestas Rio Doce SA, Head of the Forest Products, Environment and Metallurgy Department of Companhia Vale do Rio Doce from 1990 to 1993. He was Managing Officer of Bahia Sul Celulose SA from 1993 to 2001, and Managing Officer of Suzano Papel e Celulose SA from 2001 to June of 2006. Since July of 2006, he has served as Member of the Board of Directors’ Management Committee of Suzano Papel e Celulose SA and other companies. He obtained a Bachelor's in Chemical Engineering from the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro in 1971.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Fernando Luiz Schettino Moreira
|--
|
Flavio Roque Garcia Silva
|--
|
Evandro Luiz Coser
|--
|
Ramon Perez Arias
|--
|
Orlando Machado
|--
|
Mario Sergio Moreira Franco
|--
|
Marcos Roberto Tinti
|--
|
Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Fernando Luiz Schettino Moreira
|0
|0
|
Flavio Roque Garcia Silva
|0
|0
|
Evandro Luiz Coser
|0
|0
|
Ramon Perez Arias
|0
|0
|
Orlando Machado
|0
|0
|
Mario Sergio Moreira Franco
|0
|0
|
Marcos Roberto Tinti
|0
|0
|
Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos
|0
|0