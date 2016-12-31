Name Description

Alan Hill Mr. Alan Richard Hill is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Teranga Gold Corporation since April 30 2014. Mr. Hill joined Teranga as its Executive Chairman and CEO on December 3, 2010. On April 30, 2014 Mr. Hill transitioned from Executive Chairman to Non-Executive Chairman of Teranga. Mr. Hill served as a director of Gold Fields Ltd from 2009 to 2016. Mr. Hill served as President and CEO of Gabriel Resources Ltd. (“Gabriel”) from 2005 to 2009. Prior to leading Gabriel, Mr. Hill served as Non-Executive Chairman of Alamos Gold Inc. from 2005 through 2007. Prior to that, Mr. Hill spent 20 years at Barrick Gold Corporation (“Barrick”), where as Executive Vice President, Development, he oversaw project evaluations, acquisitions and development of many of Barrick’s major mines in North America, South America, Africa and Australia. Mr. Hill holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in mining engineering and a post graduate degree in rock mechanics from Leeds University in the U.K. Areas of Expertise: Metals and Mining, Mine Engineering,

Richard Young Mr. Richard S. Young is President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Teranga Gold Corporation. Mr. Young joined Teranga as its President and CFO on December 3, 2010 and was appointed as CEO on September 6, 2012. Mr. Young served as Vice President and CFO of Gabriel Resources Ltd. from May 2005 to March 2010. Prior to Gabriel, Mr. Young served in a series of positions of increasing responsibility at Barrick Gold Corporation over a 13-year period rising from positions in the finance group, mine operations and development — primarily the Goldstrike and the Pierina projects — before becoming Vice President, Investor Relations. A Chartered Professional Accountant/CA, Mr. Young is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario and has a graduate diploma in public accountancy from McGill University.

Navin Dyal Mr. Navin Dyal is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He joined the company from Barrick Gold Corporation after seven years where he was most recently head of finance for the Copper Business Unit. His experience includes roles that were close to the operations and spans all areas of finance, such as planning, budgeting, implementing key projects, internal controls, external reporting, working on complex accounting transactions and training staff globally. Mr. Dyal began his career in an accounting firms. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto and is a Chartered Accountant.

Paul Chawrun Mr. Paul Chawrun is Chief Operating Officer of the Company. He is Director, Technical Services, Detour Gold (2009-2011), EVP Corporate Development, Chieftain Metals, 2011-2012.

Sepanta Dorri-Esfahani Ms. Sepanta Dorri-Esfahani is Vice President - Corporate & Stakeholder Development of the Company. Ms. Dorri will play an integral role in the advancement of the Company's strategic direction, as well as the Company's Corporate Social Responsibility program and its multi-stakeholder regional development strategy within Senegal. She strengthens the management team with her extensive expertise in strategic business planning and mergers and acquisitions within the mining sector after most recently serving as General Manager, Business Development at Xstrata Nickel and, prior to that, Vice President, Investment Banking at Merrill Lynch Canada.In 2012, she was the winner of WXN Top 100 Canada's Most Powerful Women award in the Trailblazers and Trendsetters Category.

David Mallo Mr. David W. Mallo is Vice President - Exploration of the Company. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Specialist) degree from Brandon University and has over 35 years of mineral exploration experience predominantly in project evaluation and management of exploration programs. As Manager-Advanced Projects with Prime Explorations Ltd., Mr. Mallo was an integral part of the acquisition, discovery, and exploration management team at the world-class Eskay Creek gold deposit in northern British Columbia. As Executive Vice President of Exploration for Adrian Resources Ltd., Mr. Mallo managed all aspects of the extensive exploration programs through feasibility at the world-class Petaquilla copper-gold property in Panama. More recently, Mr. Mallo was the Vice President of Exploration for Oromin Explorations Ltd. at the OJVG Gold Project in Senegal, West Africa. In this capacity, he was responsible for designing, implementing and managing all aspects of the advanced exploration campaigns from the 2004 inception of the OJVG Gold Project through feasibility and merger with Teranga in 2013. While managing the exploration programs for Oromin, the OJVG Gold Project progressed from a grassroots property to a viable multi-million-ounce gold property hosting numerous gold deposit discoveries, including Teranga's currently operating Masato and Golouma deposits.

David Savarie Mr. David Roger Savarie is General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of the Company. He was Deputy General Counsel of Gabriel Resources Ltd. (2007 to 2010), Senior Legal Counsel of Patheon Ltd.(2003 to 2007).

Christopher Lattanzi Mr. Christopher R. Lattanzi is Lead Independent Director of Teranga Gold Corporation. Mr. Lattanzi is currently a director of Argonaut Gold Inc. and Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. Mr. Lattanzi is an associate consultant for Micon International Limited (“Micon”). He was the founding member of Micon in 1988 and served as its president from formation until mid- 2005. Mr. Lattanzi was appointed a director of Meridian Gold Inc. (“Meridian”) in 1999 and from mid-2004 until December 2006 he was the chairman of the board of Meridian. Mr. Lattanzi holds a B.Eng. (Mining) from Melbourne University. He has worked within the mineral industry for more than 50 years.

Edward Goldenberg Mr. Edward S. Goldenberg is Director of Teranga Gold Corporation. Mr. Goldenberg is a senior partner at the law firm of Bennett Jones LLP where he has a corporate practice, advising clients on governance issues, public policy and government relations. Mr. Goldenberg has a distinguished background working with the Government of Canada, having been the Senior Policy Advisor to the Prime Minister of Canada (1993-2003) and the Prime Minister's Chief of Staff (2003). Prior to these roles, Mr. Goldenberg acted in various capacities in the federal government, including in all the major economic departments and as General Constitutional Advisor to the Minister of Justice (1980-1982). In 2013, Mr. Goldenberg was named as a Member of the Order of Canada “for his contributions to public policy in Canada”. He is one of the authors of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Mr. Goldenberg was awarded an Honourary Doctorate of Laws from McGill University in 2004. Mr. Goldenberg holds a BA, MA and BCL from McGill University and also studied at the Institut d'Études Politiques de Paris (France).

William Biggar Mr. William J. Biggar is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Biggar is a corporate director who has previously held senior executive positions in the mining, real estate and investment industries. From 2008 to 2012, Mr. Biggar was President and Chief Executive Officer of TSX-listing mining company North American Palladium Ltd. Prior to that, he was Managing Director of private equity investor Richardson Capital Ltd. from 2004 to 2007, and President and Chief Executive Officer of TSX/NYSE listed Granite REIT from 2003 to 2004. Mr. Biggar has also held senior executive positions with Magna International Inc. and Barrick Gold Corporation, and Managing Director positions (with a particular emphasis on mergers and acquisitions) at Merrill Lynch Canada and UBS Securities. Mr. Biggar has served on the board of a number of public and private companies and is currently on the board of TSXlisted Milestone Apartments REIT and True North Commercial REIT. Mr. Biggar is a CPA, CA and holds Bachelor of Commerce and Master of Business Administration degrees from the University of Toronto.

Jendayi Frazer Dr. Jendayi E. Frazer is Independent Director of Teranga Gold Corporation. Dr. Frazer is President and CEO of 50 Ventures, LLC, a strategic consulting and investment firm focused on Africa. She is also Managing Partner of Africa Exchange Holdings, Ltd., a private sector initiative to build Africa’s equity and commodity markets. She serves as Chairman of the Board of the East Africa Exchange, Ltd. Dr. Frazer was a Distinguished Public Service Professor at Carnegie Mellon University, where she was on faculty at the Heinz College School of Public Policy and Management and in the Department of Social and Decision Sciences. She was also the Director of Carnegie Mellon University’s Center for International Policy and Innovation and is an Adjunct Senior Fellow for Africa Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations where she chaired the “Africa After 50” high-level roundtable series. Dr. Frazer was the first woman U.S. Ambassador to South Africa from 2004 through 2005 and thereafter served as the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs to President Bush and Senior Director for African Affairs at the National Security Council from 2005 to January 2009. Dr. Frazer received her B.A. in Political Science and African and Afro-American Studies, M.A. degrees in International Policy Studies and International Development Education, and a Ph.D. in Political Science, all from Stanford University.

David Mimran Mr. David Jacques Mimran is Independent Director of Teranga Gold Corporation. Mr. Mimran is currently CEO of Grands Moulins d’Abidjan and Grands Moulins de Dakar, one of the largest producers of flour and agri-food in West Africa. Mr. Mimran is also head of Tablo Corporation, the largest shareholder of Teranga, Miminvest SA, and Mimran Natural Resources, all established as investment vehicles into West Africa’s natural resource sector by the Mimran Group, a family conglomerate with a history of successful business operations in Africa and Europe. Mr. Mimran is currently on the Board of Trustees at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. In addition, Mr. Mimran acts as Special Advisor to the Government of the Republic of Ivory Coast where he has led negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the European Union, and the Government of the Republic of France. Previously, Mr. Mimran was Vice Chairman and founding partner of Breeden Partners, L.P. from 2006 to 2012, a U.S. based investment firm.

Alan Thomas Mr. Alan R. Thomas is Independent Director of Teranga Gold Corporation. Mr. Thomas has been the Chief Financial Officer of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (formerly Labrador Iron Ore Trust) since 2006. Mr. Thomas served on the board of directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation from 2004 to 2016. Mr. Thomas served on the board of directors of Gabriel Resources Ltd. from June 2006 until June 2010. Mr. Thomas is a Chartered Professional Accountant/CA and graduate of the University of Toronto.