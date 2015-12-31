Name Description

C. Kevin McArthur Mr. C. Kevin Mcarthur is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He founded the Company and was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer on November 10, 2009. On April 7, 2015, upon the completion of the acquisition of Rio Alto, he assumed the role of Executive Chair of the Company. From November 15, 2006 until his retirement in December 2008, he was President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Goldcorp. He was President and Chief Executive Officer of Glamis Gold Ltd. from January 1998 until it was acquired by Goldcorp in November 2006 and served in a variety of management positions with Glamis beginning in 1988. Prior to working with Glamis, Mr. McArthur held various operating and engineering positions with BP Minerals and Homestake Mining Company. He holds a B.S. degree in Mining Engineering from the University of Nevada. He is currently a Director of Royal Gold, Inc.

Ronald Clayton Mr. Ronald W. (Ron) Clayton is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Tahoe Resources Inc. He was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer on August 16, 2016, when he also became a member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Clayton joined the Company on March 30, 2010 as the Company’s first Chief Operating Officer and was appointed President on March 12, 2014. Mr. Clayton is a seasoned mining executive with over 35 years of mine operating experience. As a member of Tahoe’s founding executive team, Mr. Clayton led the construction of the Escobal Mine. Prior to joining Tahoe, he was Senior Vice President, Operations, and the General Manager of several underground mines for Hecla Mining Company. He also held the position of Vice President, Operations with Stillwater Mining Company and a number of engineering and operations management positions with Climax Molybdenum Company and Homestake Mining Company. Mr. Clayton earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Mining Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and is a graduate of the Tuck School of Business Executive Program at Dartmouth College.

Elizabeth McGregor Ms. Elizabeth Dianne McGregor is Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of the Company since August 16, 2016. She was appointed Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company on August 9, 2016. Ms. McGregor is a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and, prior to her current assignment, served as Tahoe’s VP Treasurer. She directs financial planning, corporate liquidity, financial reporting and risk management. Prior to joining Tahoe, she worked at Goldcorp where she held various financial roles including Director of Project Finance and Cost Control; Administration Manager at the Peñasquito mine; and Director of Risk. Ms. McGregor began her career at KPMG as Audit Manager. She holds a B.A. (Hons) from Queen’s University at Kingston.

Thomas Fudge Mr. Thomas F. Fudge is Vice President - Operations of the Company since August 16, 2016. He leads the Company’s operations in South America. He recently serves as Vice-President Guatemala Operations and, prior to that, held the role of General Manager of the Escobal Mine. He has over 35 years’ professional mining experience primarily in precious metals. Before joining Tahoe, he held various key roles including Vice President Business Development for Alexco Resource Corp., Vice President Operations for Hecla Mining Company and President of Hecla Minera Venezolana. Mr. Fudge holds a B.S. degree in Mining Engineering from Michigan Technological University.

Edie Hofmeister Ms. Edie Hofmeister is Vice President - Corporate Affairs, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Tahoe Resources Inc. She was appointed Corporate Secretary of the Company on February 1, 2010, Vice President, General Counsel on March 2, 2011 and Vice President, Corporate Affairs, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary on March 12, 2014. Prior to that, she served as General Counsel to a $2-billion bankruptcy Trust in Reno, Nevada. From 1994 to 2001 she worked as an attorney at Brobeck, Phleger and Harrison LLP where she acted as senior litigation counsel to Exxon/Mobil, Shell and Imperial Oil Canada in complex environmental coverage cases. Since 2007 she has worked with indigenous groups in developing nations to promote reforestation and sustainable community programs. Ms. Hofmeister holds a B.A. from the University of California Los Angeles, an M.A. in International Studies from the University of Notre Dame, and a J.D. from the University of San Francisco School of Law.

Phil Dalke Mr. Phil Dalke is appointed as Vice President - Peru Operations and Managing Director - Rio Alto SAC of the Company effective August 16, 2016. Mr. Dalke was most recently the Operations Manager of the Escobal mine in Guatemala and has many years of mining experience in Peru. Tim Williams has departed as Vice President Operations in order to pursue other opportunities. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Williams for his many years of service developing the La Arena and Shahuindo operations.

Peter Van Alphen Mr. Peter Van Alphen is Vice President, Managing Director - Timmins Operations of the company. He responsible for operations at the Timmins West and Bell Creek mines and for overseeing the Company’s growth initiatives in Timmins, Ontario. He brings to Tahoe over 20 years of experience in the mining industry, most recently as Vice President, Operations for Lake Shore Gold. Prior to that posting, Peter was Vice President & General Manager, Canadian Operation for DMC Mining Services. Mr. Van Alphen has a Bachelor of Science (Engineering) degree from the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa.

Brian Brodsky Mr. Brian Brodsky is Vice President - Exploration of Tahoe Resources Inc., since June 1, 2010. He was appointed Vice President of Exploration of the Company and began work for the Company on June 1, 2010. Mr. Brodsky is an economic geologist with over 35 years of precious metals exploration experience. He worked for Goldcorp and its predecessor Glamis Gold Ltd. from 2003 to 2010 as Exploration Manager, overseeing regional studies and detailed property assessments throughout Guatemala. His team was instrumental in the exploration and development of the Marlin Mine and Cerro Blanco gold-silver deposit as well as the grass-roots discovery and definition of the Escobal vein. In early 2010 Mr. Brodsky was appointed to the position of Director of Exploration for the US and Latin America for Goldcorp. Prior to joining Glamis/Goldcorp, Mr. Brodsky explored gold-silver, base metals and uranium deposits in various geologic environments throughout the United States, Peru and West Africa for Rio Algom Ltd., Cordex, Cruson & Pansze. He holds a B.S. in Geology from the University of Nevada.

Mark Sadler Mr. Mark T. Sadler is Vice President - Project Development of Tahoe Resources Inc. Mr. Sadler was appointed Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company on March 8, 2013. Mr. Sadler has over 25 years of experience in the mining industry having worked for Glencore Ltd. and Rio Tinto/Kennecott from 1990 to 2012 where he held various financial and commercial roles including General Manager Base Metal Concentrate Sales (Rio Tinto Copper), Director of Finance and Marketing / CFO (Kennecott Minerals Company) and Director of Raw Materials and Precious Metal Sales (Kennecott Utah Copper). Mr. Sadler began his career in 1985 at Grant Thornton LLP. He holds a B.S. degree in Accounting from the University of Utah and is a member of the Utah Association and American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

A. Dan Rovig Mr. A. Dan Daniel Rovig is Lead Independent Director of the Company. He was the founding Chair of the Board of the Company and served in that capacity from June 2010 until the completion of the acquisition of Rio Alto on April 1, 2015. Mr. Rovig is currently the Lead Director of the Board of the Company. He was a Director and Chairman of the Board of Glamis Gold Ltd. from November 1998 to November 2006 and a Director of Goldcorp from 2006 to 2014. Prior to November 1998, Mr. Rovig served first as President of Glamis from September 1988 until his appointment as a Director, and the President and Chief Executive Officer of Glamis and its subsidiaries from November 1989 to August 1997 when he retired. Prior to 1988, Mr. Rovig was an executive Officer of British Petroleum Ltd., including its subsidiaries Amselco Minerals Inc. and BP Minerals America for five years. Prior experience included 16 years in the Anaconda Company in a variety of positions from Metallurgist to Senior VP Operations. Mr. Rovig holds a B.S. degree in Mining Engineering, a M.S. degree in Mineral Dressing Engineering from Montana College of Mineral Science and Technology, and a Doctor of Science degree, Honoris Causa, from Montana Tech of the University of Montana. He is also a registered member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration, and the Geological Society of Nevada.

Tanya Jakusconek Ms. Tanya M. Jakusconek is Independent Director of Tahoe Resources Inc., since May 2, 2011. She is a Senior Gold Research Analyst who has covered large and mid-tier North American producers since 1991. She began her investment career at RBC Dominion Securities, and then worked at BBN James Capel and National Bank Financial before moving to Scotiabank in 2011. She earned a B.Sc (Honours) in Geology and an M.Sc Applied (MINEX Program), both from McGill University in Montreal.

Charles Jeannes Mr. Charles A. Jeannes is Independent Director of the Company. He was appointed to the Board of Directors effective January 1, 2017. He served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Goldcorp from 2009 until April, 2016, and Executive Vice President, Corporate Development from 2006 until 2008. From 1999 until the acquisition of Glamis Gold Ltd. by Goldcorp, he was Executive Vice President, Administration, General Counsel and Secretary of Glamis. Prior to joining Glamis, Mr. Jeannes worked for Placer Dome Inc. (“Placer Dome”), most recently as Vice President of Placer Dome North America. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Nevada and graduated from the University of Arizona School of Law with honours in 1983. He practiced law from 1983 until 1994 and has broad experience in capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, public and private financing and international operations.

Drago Kisic Mr. Drago G. Kisic is Independent Director of the Company. He holds a B.S. from Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú and a Master’s degree (B-Phil) from Oxford University. As a founding partner and current Director of Macroconsult and Macroinvest, Mr. Kisic advised the Government of Peru during the privatization of Centromin, Minero-Peru, Hierro-Peru and Peru's telephone and telecommunications companies CPT and Entel-Peru. Mr. Kisic is a member of the board of the Obrainsa (a construction company); Mapfre and Mapfre Peru Vida (insurance companies); Haug (a steel contractor); and Corporación Rey (textile related company). Currently, he is President of Macrocapitales Safi and Bodega San Nicolás and is a member and former President of the Peruvian Center for International Studies (CEPEI) and the Peruvian Institute of Business Management (IPAE). Mr. Kisic was advisor to the Executive Director of the World Bank, and was President of CONASEV (the Peruvian securities and companies' regulatory authority) and Vice-president of the Lima Stock Exchange. Mr. Kisic was a member of the board and head of the Economic Office and Manager of the Balance of Payments & External Sector Bureau of Peru's Central Reserve Bank and member of the board of Banco Financiero del Peru. He was also the Head of the Border Integration Team during the peace negotiations between Peru and Ecuador.

Alan Moon Mr. Alan C. Moon is Independent Director of the Company. He is a former senior executive with significant international and Canadian business experience. For the past 20 years he has served on the Board of Directors, including Board Chair, on companies in a variety of industries that operated both internationally and in Canada, including Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Electrical Generation and Distribution and Mineral Exploration and Production. Mr. Moon was Chair of Lake Shore from 2005 until it was acquired by Tahoe. Mr. Moon is very active in the charitable sector in Calgary having served on the Board of Directors of a number of organizations. He is currently the Chair of the Kahanoff Centre for Charitable Activities a unique charity that owns and operates a significant office building that exclusively rents space to charitable organizations. Mr. Moon has a B.Sc. Chem. Eng. from the University of Alberta and an MBA from the University of Western Ontario. He earned his ICD.D designation in 2005.

Paul Sweeney Mr. Paul Bristol Sweeney is Independent Director of Tahoe Resources Inc., since April 14, 2010. He has been a Director of the Company since April 2010. He is currently also a Director of OceanaGold Corporation. From May 2010 to May 2011, he was a part-time commercial advisor to Plutonic Power Corporation and subsequently Alterra Power Corp. From August 2009 to April 2010, he served as Plutonic Power Corporation’s President. He was Executive Vice President, Corporate Development of Plutonic Power Corporation from October 2008 to August 2009 and was Executive Vice President, Business Development of Plutonic Power Corporation from January 2007 to October 2008. He was an independent business and financial consultant from 2005 to 2007 and was Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Canico Resource Corp. from 2002 to 2005. Mr. Sweeney has over 35 years of experience in financial management of mining and renewable energy companies.

James Voorhees Mr. James S. Voorhees is Independent Director of Tahoe Resources Inc., since April 14, 2010. He has been an independent consultant since 2007. From 2005 to 2006 Mr. Voorhees was Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Glamis Gold Ltd. and from 1999 to 2005 he was Vice President Operations and Chief Operating Officer of Glamis. Prior to joining Glamis, Mr. Voorhees held various engineering and operating positions with Newmont Mining Corp., Santa Fe Pacific Minerals, Western Mining Corp., and Atlantic Richfield Company. Mr. Voorhees holds a B.S. degree in Mining Engineering from the University of Nevada and is a registered professional engineer.

Kenneth Williamson Mr. Kenneth F. (Ken) Williamson is Independent Director of Tahoe Resources Inc., since June 8, 2010. He has been a Director of the Company since June 2010 and a Director of Goldcorp since November 2006. He was Vice Chairman Investment Banking of Midland Walwyn/Merrill Lynch Canada Inc. from 1993 until his retirement in 1998. He was a Director of Glamis Gold Ltd. from April 1999 to November 2006. He has worked in the securities industry for more than 25 years, concentrating on financial services and the natural resource industries in the United States and Europe. He was Chairman of the Board of BlackRock Ventures until it was acquired by Shell Canada in 2006. As an active board member he has chaired various committees including audit, governance, and compensation. Mr. Williamson is a registered Professional Engineer and holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree from the University of Toronto and a M.B.A. degree from the University of Western Ontario.