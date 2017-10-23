Edition:
6,331.30INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs91.65 (+1.47%)
Prev Close
Rs6,239.65
Open
Rs6,280.00
Day's High
Rs6,370.00
Day's Low
Rs6,240.05
Volume
1,762
Avg. Vol
4,983
52-wk High
Rs7,590.00
52-wk Low
Rs5,380.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

S. Basu

2011 Chief Financial Officer

S. Ganguli

2011 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

R. Ghosal

58 2011 Managing Director, Whole Time Director

D. Chandavarkar

2017 Additional Director

S. Munshi

2014 Director

Harbhajan Singh

2013 Director

Subir Das

54 2007 Non-Executive Director

Bhaskar Mahanta

2016 Additional Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director

Indrajit Sengupta

60 2007 Non-Executive Director

Vinod Vyas

2016 Additional Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director

S. Roy Choudhury

60 2014 Independent Director

Nayantara Palchoudhuri

2015 Independent Director

Sthanunathan Sundareshan

62 2014 Independent Director

Ashim Mukherjee

61 2008 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

S. Basu

S. Ganguli

Shri. S. Ganguli is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Tide Water Oil India Co Ltd.

R. Ghosal

Shri. R. N. Ghosal is Managing Director, Whole Time Director of Tide Water Oil India Co Ltd. He holds M.Sc. Chemistry from IIT, Delhi and M. Tech (Credits) from IIT, Delhi. He is Director of Hooghly Printing Company Limited and Yule Financing & Leasing Company Limited.

D. Chandavarkar

S. Munshi

Harbhajan Singh

Subir Das

Shri. Subir Das is Non-Executive Director of Tide Water Oil India Co Ltd., since 2nd August, 2007. Shri Das is a Chartered Accountant. He has considerable experience in financial, legal and management functions.

Bhaskar Mahanta

Mr. Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta is Additional Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director of the Company.

Indrajit Sengupta

Shri. Indrajit Sengupta is Non-Executive Director of Tide Water Oil India Co Ltd. He holds MSc. (Mech.Engg.) & Post- Graduate Diploma in Management. He is director of Andrew Yule &Co.Ltd, Hooghly Printing Company Limited, WEBFIL Limited, The Bengal Coal Company Limited, The New Beerbhoom Company Limited, Yule Agro Industries Limited, Yule Electrical Limited, Yule Engineering Limited and Katras Jherriah Coal Company Ltd.

Vinod Vyas

S. Roy Choudhury

Nayantara Palchoudhuri

Sthanunathan Sundareshan

Ashim Mukherjee

Shri. Ashim Mukherjee is Non-Executive Independent Director of Tide Water Oil India Co Ltd., since 27th March, 2008. He is an Industrialist. He has considerable experience in administrative and management functions.

