K. Venkatasubramanian Mr. K. N.Venkatasubramanian is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Time Technoplast Limited. He is a chemical engineering graduate from University of Madras and a Post Graduate from IIT – Kharagpur. He has more than 45 years of work experience in the industry, having worked with international oil companies like Standard Vacuum, EXXON, and Phillips Petroleum for over a decade and then in 1973 joined IPCL where he held several positions, including that of Director (Operations) handling Production, Engineering, Materials and Employee Relations and also as it’s Executive Director. He was also a director on the Board of the State Trading Corporation of India Ltd. (STC) for 2 years from May 1982. He was also the chairman cum managing director of Engineers India Ltd. (EIL). He was the Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. from 1991 from where he retired in the year 1996. During his career he was also on the board of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd. and Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd He has served as a Convener of the Plastics working group on Petrochemicals established by the Department of Petroleum, Government of India for formulating the policy frame work for petrochemicals during the 7th five year plan. He was also the Chairman of the Sub-Committee on “Petrochemicals” constituted by the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals for formulating the perspective plan for petrochemicals during the 8th and 9th plan periods. After retiring as Chairman from IOC, he worked as independent project consultant to many companies and currently holds several board positions.

Bharat Vageria Mr. Bharat Vageria is Chief Financial Officer, Whole-Time Director - Finance, Director of Time Technoplast Limited. He is a commerce graduate from Rajasthan University and is a Fellow of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (FCA). He has experience in the Polymer Industry exceeding 23 years. He worked with an Industrial Packaging company for 4 years as Manager – Finance responsible for Finance and Accounts functions of the company. He left Prestige HM-Polycontainers Ltd. in 1991 and promoted Company together with other colleagues who are the Promoter Directors’ of Time. Mr. Bharat Vageria is Director – Finance. He is responsible for Accounts, Finance, Corporate Affairs, Taxation and Legal functions of the Company.

Niklank Jain Shri. Niklank Jain has been appointed as the Compliance Officer, Vice President - Legal, Secretary of Time Technoplast Limited.

Anil Jain Mr. Anil Jain is Managing Director, Executive Director of Time Technoplast Limited. He has an academic background with degrees in Science from Meerut University, Engineering from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh and Business Management from Delhi University. He has experience of about 28 years. Mr. Anil Jain joined Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) in 1977 and worked in Marketing & Sales Division, Project Management and Marketing & Planning departments at its head quarters in Delhi. In 1983 he joined Voltas Ltd., at Mumbai in Project Engineering Division, responsible for special Projects. In 1986 Mr. Anil Jain switched over to Prestige HM-Polycontainers Ltd., at Mumbai and became responsible for operations of the company. He left Prestige in 1991 and promoted the Company together with other colleagues who are the Promoter Directors’ of Company. Mr. Jain has spent over 20 years in the field of polymer technology and products. He has participated / addressed various conferences, seminars and symposiums, both in India and abroad.

Ragupathy Thyagarajan Mr. Ragupathy Thyagarajan is Whole-Time Director - Marketing, Director of Time Technoplast Limited. He is a Science graduate from Mumbai University and Post Graduate in Business Administration from Mumbai University with over 15 years of industrial experience. He began his career as Manager – Marketing at Prestige HM-Polycontainers Ltd. and was responsible for sales and marketing activities of the company. He left Prestige HM-Polycontainers Ltd. and promoted Company together with other colleagues who are the Promoter Directors’ of Time. As a Director – Marketing of the Company he is overseeing the marketing and sales functions, regional operations, systems and commercial functions of Company at the corporate level.

Naveen Jain Mr. Naveen Jain is Whole-Time Director - Technical, Director of Time Technoplast Limited. He is one of the Promoter Director of the Company. He is a B.Tech Electrical from lIT Delhi, and has more than 20 years of experience,in production, quality management and projects management. He began his career with Prestige HM-Polycontainers Ltd., as ManagerTechnical and was responsible for the production and technical aspects of the company. He left Prestige in 1991 and promoted Time Technoplast Limited with other colleagues who are the Promoters Directors of the Company (formerlyTime Packaging Ltd), at Mumbai. As Director Technical, Mr. Naveen Jam is responsible for operations of alIthe plants, technical developments and technology upgradation at the corporate leyel. Key technical functions such as machine building, product development and technology integration also falls within his area of responsibility.

Sanjaya Kulkarni Mr. Sanjaya Kulkarni is Non-Executive Independent Director of Time Technoplast Limited. He is qualified professional with B. Tech from IIT Mumbai and MBA from IIM Ahmedabad. He has over three decades of experience in private equity, consumer finance, corporate finance, investment banking and was associated with Citibank and co-promoted the 20TH Century Finance Corporation Limited. He has been on the Board of the Company since 1993. His other directorships includes TPL Plastech Limited., UTV Software Communications Ltd., Agro Tech Foods Limited., NED Energy Limited. & UTV Global Broadcasting Limited.