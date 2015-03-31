Edition:
Timken India Ltd (TIMK.NS)

TIMK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

766.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.90 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
Rs772.25
Open
Rs772.15
Day's High
Rs779.00
Day's Low
Rs760.85
Volume
17,862
Avg. Vol
45,790
52-wk High
Rs820.00
52-wk Low
Rs498.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Sanjay Koul

50 2014 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Avishrant Keshava

2015 Business Controller - India, Chief Financial Officer, Additional Whole-time Director

Soumitra Hazra

Company Secretary & Chief - Compliance

Ajay Das

48 2015 Director

Rupa Mahanty

2015 Independent Director

P. Dasgupta

60 2006 Non-Executive Independent Director

Jai Pathak

58 2006 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Sanjay Koul

Avishrant Keshava

Mr. Avishrant Keshava has been appointed as Business Controller - India, Chief Financial Officer, Additional Whole-time Director of the Company, effective from September 30, 2015.

Soumitra Hazra

Ms. Soumitra Hazra is Company Secretary & Chief - Compliance of Timken India Ltd.

Ajay Das

Rupa Mahanty

P. Dasgupta

Mr. P. S. Dasgupta is Non-Executive Independent Director of Timken India Ltd.

Jai Pathak

Mr. Jai S. Pathak is Non-Executive Independent Director of Timken India Limited. He holds BA (Hons.), Delhi University, MA Intl. Relation, JNU, BA (Hons.), Jurisprudence, Oxford University, UK, MA, Oxford University, UK, LLM, University of Virginia, USA. He is also director of Patni Computer Systems Limited (i-Gate Patni), Si2i Limited (formerly known as Spice i2i Limited).

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Sanjay Koul

15,886,000

Avishrant Keshava

--

Soumitra Hazra

3,363,000

Ajay Das

24,270,400

Rupa Mahanty

--

P. Dasgupta

--

Jai Pathak

--
As Of  31 Mar 2015

Options Compensation

Name Options Value

Sanjay Koul

0 0

Avishrant Keshava

0 0

Soumitra Hazra

0 0

Ajay Das

0 0

Rupa Mahanty

0 0

P. Dasgupta

0 0

Jai Pathak

0 0

Insider Trading

