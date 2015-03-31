Timken India Ltd (TIMK.NS)
766.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sanjay Koul
|50
|2014
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Avishrant Keshava
|2015
|Business Controller - India, Chief Financial Officer, Additional Whole-time Director
|
Soumitra Hazra
|Company Secretary & Chief - Compliance
|
Ajay Das
|48
|2015
|Director
|
Rupa Mahanty
|2015
|Independent Director
|
P. Dasgupta
|60
|2006
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Jai Pathak
|58
|2006
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Sanjay Koul
|
Avishrant Keshava
Mr. Avishrant Keshava has been appointed as Business Controller - India, Chief Financial Officer, Additional Whole-time Director of the Company, effective from September 30, 2015.
|
Soumitra Hazra
Ms. Soumitra Hazra is Company Secretary & Chief - Compliance of Timken India Ltd.
|
Ajay Das
|
Rupa Mahanty
|
P. Dasgupta
Mr. P. S. Dasgupta is Non-Executive Independent Director of Timken India Ltd.
|
Jai Pathak
Mr. Jai S. Pathak is Non-Executive Independent Director of Timken India Limited. He holds BA (Hons.), Delhi University, MA Intl. Relation, JNU, BA (Hons.), Jurisprudence, Oxford University, UK, MA, Oxford University, UK, LLM, University of Virginia, USA. He is also director of Patni Computer Systems Limited (i-Gate Patni), Si2i Limited (formerly known as Spice i2i Limited).
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Sanjay Koul
|15,886,000
|
Avishrant Keshava
|--
|
Soumitra Hazra
|3,363,000
|
Ajay Das
|24,270,400
|
Rupa Mahanty
|--
|
P. Dasgupta
|--
|
Jai Pathak
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Sanjay Koul
|0
|0
|
Avishrant Keshava
|0
|0
|
Soumitra Hazra
|0
|0
|
Ajay Das
|0
|0
|
Rupa Mahanty
|0
|0
|
P. Dasgupta
|0
|0
|
Jai Pathak
|0
|0