Name Description

Jagdish Chowdhary Shri. Jagdish Prasad Chowdhary is Executive Chairman of the Board of Titagarh Wagons Ltd. He served as Chief Executive Officer of the company until March 24, 2012. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Calcutta University. Mr. Chowdhary has been the President of Confederation of Indian Industry. He has also served as President of All India Organisation of Employers, Indian Chamber of Commerce, Kolkata, All India Management Association, New Delhi. He was also appointed as the Sheriff of Kolkata in 1995. Mr. Chowdhary joined the Company on November 28, 2005 and was appointed as the Chairman. Subsequently on January 8, 2007, he was appointed as the executive Chairman. Mr. Chowdhary is currently a member of Central Board of Trustees, Employees Provident Fund Organisation. He chairs the Board of Railway Equipment Division of Confederation of Indian Industry and is also the Consulate General for Government of Switzerland in India.

Umesh Chowdhary Shri. Umesh Chowdhary is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Titagarh Wagons Ltd. He has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from March 24, 2012. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata and has attended one module of the Owner/ President Management Programme of Harvard Business School, Boston, USA. He has about 19 years of experience in the manufacturing sector. He has been on the Board of Company since incorporation and was later appointed as Whole time Director on July 1, 2002; Managing Director on September 5, 2002 and reappointed as Managing Director by the Board on June 21, 2007 for a period of five years with effect from July 1, 2007. He resigned from the office of Managing Director on September 23, 2009 to pursue new and emerging opportunities. Being actively involved in the day to day management of the Company again, he has been appointed as Managing Director and designated as Vice Chairman and Managing Director on 1st October, 2010 for a period of five years.Shri Umesh Chowdhary is Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Cimmco Limited and Director of Titagarh Shipyd Limited, Continental Valves Limited, Titagarh Capital Management Services Private Limited, Titagarh Logistics Infrastructures Private Limited, Sourenee Leaves Private Limited, Titagarh FreightCar Private Limited, and Titagarh Singapore Pte. Limited and Vice Chairman of Supervisory Board of Titagarh Wagons AFR, France. He is a member of the Shareholders’/Investors’ Grievance Committee and Committee of Directors of the Company.

Anil Agarwal Shri. Anil Kumar Agarwal is Chief Financial Officer of Titagarh Wagons Ltd. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Kolkata University and is a qualified Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and a Cost and Work Accountant from the Institute of Cost and Work Accountants of India. He has nine years of experience in the heavy engineering industry. Prior to joining the Company on September 1, 2006, he was employed with Titagarh Industries Limited.

Dinesh Arya Shri. Dinesh Arya is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Titagarh Wagons Ltd. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in commerce and is a fellow member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India since 1999 and an associate member of the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India since 2005. He has over 20 years of professional experience. He joined the Company on February 1, 2008, prior to which he was working with Kanco Enterprise Limited.

Dharmendar Davar Dr. Dharmendar Nath Davar is Independent Non-Executive Director of Titagarh Wagons Ltd. Shri. Davar has been consultantto international/ multinational organisations like World Bank, UNIDO & KFW for several years. With M.A.(Economics), B.Com.(Hons), CAIIB-Indian Institute of Bankers, Fellow of Economic Development Institute of the World Bank, Shri Davar has over 50 long years of Banking/ Development Banking experience with intensive exposure to industrial finance, industrial development and all-round corporate management. The last position held by him was that of Executive Chairman of Industrial Finance Corporation of India (1984-1992). On Board of the Company since December 2006, Shri Davar has been on the Board and Board level committees of several notable industrial companies and also associated with various social and educational institutions. Shri Davar is also on the Boards of Sandhar Technologies Limited, Maral Overseas Limited, HEG Limited, Rajasthan Spinning and Weaving Mills Limited, Land Mark Property Developments Co. Ltd, Parsvnath Hotels Limited, Parsvnath SEZ Limited, OCL India Limited, Indo-Continental Hotels & Resorts Limited, Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Limited, Hero Fincorp Limted (earlier known as Hero Honda Finlease Limited), Adayar Gate Hotel Limited, Cimmco Limited, S. B Wahi Technology & Management Consultants Private Limited and SandharTooling Private Limited, Shri Davar is a Chairman of Audit Committees of Hero Fincorp Limted, OCL India Limited, Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Limited, HEG Limited, member of Audit Commitee of Maral Overseas Limited, Cimmco Limited and Rajasthan Spinning and Weaving Mills Limited, member of Shareholder’s Grievance Committee of Maral Overseas Limited and Rajasthan Spinning and Weaving Mills Limited.