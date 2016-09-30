Name Description

Ulrich Lehner Prof. Dr. Ulrich Lehner has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ThyssenKrupp AG since April 1, 2013. He has been Member of the Supervisory Board at ThyssenKrupp AG since January 18, 2008. In addition, he acts as Member of the Audit Committee and Chairman of the Executive Committee, Mediation Committee, Personnel Committee and Nomination Committee as well as Member of the Strategy, Finance and Investment Committee of the Company. He is former Chairman of the Management Board of Henkel KGaA, Duesseldorf, and currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Deutsche Telekom AG. Moreover, Prof. Dr. Lehner acts as Member of the Board of E.ON AG and Porsche Automobil Holding SE, among others. Prof. Dr. Lehner graduated in 1975, in Mechanical Engineering and Business Administration from Technische Universitaet Darmstadt (Darmstadt University of Technology).

Heinrich Hiesinger Dr. Heinrich Hiesinger has been Chairman of the Executive Board of ThyssenKrupp AG since January 21, 2011. Prior to that, he acted as Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board at the Company between October 1, 2010 and January 21, 2011. He is responsible for the corporate functions: Communications, Internal Auditing, Strategy, Markets & Development, Technology, Innovation & Sustainability and for the regions Asia-Pacific and China. Currently, he serves as Chairman of the Board of thyssenkrupp Elevator AG, thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG and ThyssenKrupp (China) Ltd./PR China. Dr. Hiesinger holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from Technische Universitaet Muenchen.

Markus Grolms Mr. Markus Grolms has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of ThyssenKrupp AG since April 8, 2016. Prior to that, he was Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of the Company from October 14, 2009. Additionally, he acts as Member of the Executive Committee, the Mediation Committee, the Personnel Committee, the Audit Committee and the Strategy, Finance and Investment Committee of the Company. Mr. Grolms is also IG Metall trade union secretary.

Oliver Burkhard Mr. Oliver Burkhard has served as Member of the Executive Board, Director of Human Resources and Health & Safety of ThyssenKrupp AG since April 1, 2013. He joined the Company's Executive Board on February 1, 2013. He is responsible for Human Resources Strategy, People Development & Executive Management, Regional Services Germany and Corporate Services, as well as for the regions Germany/Austria/Switzerland/Liechtenstein, Middle East & Africa and India. Following his apprenticeship as a public administration clerk from 1988 to 1991, Mr. Burkhard initially worked in the National Accounts department of the German Federal Statistical Office, Wiesbaden, from 1991 to 1997. In 1997 he joined the IG Metall metalworkers’ trade union, initially as Political Secretary on the Federal Executive Committee. From 2002 to 2004 he was District Secretary/Secretary for Collective Bargaining at IG Metall in North Rhine-Westphalia, before returning to the IG Metall Federal Executive Committee in 2005 as head of the collective bargaining policy department. From the end of 2007 to September 2012, Mr. Burkhard was District Manager of IG Metall in North Rhine-Westphalia. He is on the Board of Directors of

Donatus Kaufmann Dr. Donatus Kaufmann has been Member of the Executive Board of ThyssenKrupp AG since February 1, 2014. He is responsible for the corporate functions: Legal and Compliance and for the regions North America (NAFTA) and Western Europe. He is also Member of the Board of thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions AG and thyssenkrupp North America, Inc. From 1996 until 1999 Dr. Kaufmann was Legal Counsel and Regulatory Advisor at the telecom companies VEBACOM GmbH / o.tel.o communications GmbH & Co. From 1999 until 2002 he was Director Legal, Regulatory Affairs and Contract Management and General Counsel Germany at Esprit Telecom/Global Telesystems. In addition he was Member of the Executive Committee Germany. In June 2002 he started working for the pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH until the beginning of 2011 in different leadership roles with global responsibilities, amongst others as Head of Corporate Division Law, Trademarks, Insurance, Real Estate and Group General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer. He also was head of Family Office of the group’s owner family. Since February 2011 he worked for Metro AG as Group General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer and since November 2012 as Head of Corporate Special Projects and Executive Advisor to the Corporate Board.

Guido Kerkhoff Mr. Guido Kerkhoff has been Member of the Executive Board at ThyssenKrupp AG since April 1, 2011. Within the Company he is responsible for the corporate functions: Controlling, Accounting & Risk, Corporate Finance, Investor Relations, Group Processes & Information Technology, Mergers & Acquisitions, Procurement & Supply Management, Taxes & Customs and Global Shared Services. He is also responsible for the regions Central/Eastern Europe, Community of Independent States and South America. He began his career in the Group Accounting department of VEW AG from 1995 through 1996. He then moved to Bertelsmann AG, where he most recently headed up the department responsible for projects and general corporate accounting and controlling issues for over three years. From April 2002, Guido Kerkhoff held various management positions in Deutsche Telekom's Finance department and became head of Group Accounting and Controlling in 2006. Mr. Kerkhoff was Member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG from March 2009 to March 2011, initially with responsibility for Southern and Eastern Europe and – from April 2010 – for Europe.

Carola Graefin von Schmettow Ms. Carola Graefin von Schmettow has been Member of the Supervisory Board at ThyssenKrupp AG since January 30, 2012. She is Chairwoman of the Management Board of HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG and Board Member of BVV Versicherungsverein des Bankgewerbes a.G. and HSBC France S.A. Paris.

Ingrid Hengster Dr. Ingrid Hengster has been Member of the Supervisory Board of ThyssenKrupp AG since January 30, 2015. She is Member of the Executive Board of KfW Bankengruppe, as well as Board Member of Deutsche Bahn AG.

Susanne Herberger Ms. Susanne Herberger has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of ThyssenKrupp AG since January 23, 2009. In addition, she acts as Member of the Strategy, Finance and Investment Committee of the Company. Ms. Herberger is an Engineer (FH) in Information Technology, Vice Chairwoman of the Group Works Council, Chairwoman of the Works Council Union thyssenkrupp Elevator Technology.

Tanja Jacquemin Ms. Tanja Jacquemin has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at ThyssenKrupp AG since March 30, 2016. She is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. She is Board Member of Porsche Holding Stuttgart GmbH, Porsche AG and Vinci Energies Deutschland GmbH. She is also Head of coordination of corporate co-determination at IG Metall Executive Committee.

Hans-Peter Keitel Prof. Dr. Hans-Peter M. Keitel has been Member of the Supervisory Board of ThyssenKrupp AG since January 21, 2010. He is Member of the Executive Committee, Mediation Committee, Personnel Committee, Strategy, Finance and Investment Committee and Nomination Committee at the Company. He is Vice President of the Federation of German Industries (Bundesverband der Deutschen Industrie e.V.). Furthermore, Prof. Dr. Keitel serves as Member of the Board of Airbus Defence and Space GmbH, National-Bank AG and RWE AG, among others. He holds a Doctorate from the Institute for Tunneling and Civil Engineering Munich Technical University (Technische Universitaet Muenchen), which he gained in 1975.

Ernst-August Kiel Mr. Ernst-August Kiel has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of ThyssenKrupp AG since April 12, 2010. He was Member of Strategy, Finance and Investment Committee at the Company. He is a Fitter. Moreover, he has been Chairman of the thyssenkrupp Marine Systems GmbH (Kiel) Works Council and Chairman of the thyssenkrupp Marine Systems General Works Council Union, as well as Deputy Chairman of the Works Council Union thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions.

Norbert Kluge Dr. Norbert Kluge has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at ThyssenKrupp AG since January 17, 2014. He is Head of Codetermination Support dept. at the Hans Boeckler Foundation.

Tekin Nasikkol Mr. Tekin Nasikkol has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at ThyssenKrupp AG since June 1, 2016. He is Vice Chairman of the Works Council of thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG.

Ralf Nentwig Dr. Ralf Nentwig has been Member of the Supervisory Board at ThyssenKrupp AG since February 1, 2013. He is Member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee at the Company. He also is Member of the Executive Committee of the Alfried Krupp von Bohlen und Halbach Foundation. Prior to joining the Company, he served as Hoesch AG (1991-1992), Fried. Krupp AG Hoesch-Krupp (1992-1998), Krupp Hoesch Automotive GmbH (1998), ThyssenKrupp Automotive AG (1999) and Alfried Krupp von Bohlen und Halbach Foundation (since 2000). He Studied electrical engineering and economics at the Ruhr University Bochum and Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana, the United States.

Rene Obermann Mr. Rene Obermann has been Member of the Supervisory Board at ThyssenKrupp AG since November 1, 2013. In addition to his duties at the Company, he serves as Partner at Warburg Pincus LLC and as Board Member of CompuGroup Medical AG, E.ON SE-Spotify Technology S.A./Luxembourg.

Bernhard Pellens Prof. Dr. Bernhard Pellens has been Member of the Supervisory Board of ThyssenKrupp AG since January 21, 2005. Additionally, he acts as Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee and Member of the Nomination Committee at the Company. Furthermore, Prof. Dr. Pellens serves as Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Lufthansa AG as well as Member of the Board of LVM Pensionsfonds-AG. He is Professor of Business Studies and International Accounting at Ruhr Universitaet Bochum.

Peter Remmler Mr. Peter Remmler has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of ThyssenKrupp AG since January 23, 2009. He is Member of the Strategy, Finance and Investment Committee at the Company. He is wholesale and export trader. Mr. Remmler acts as Chairman of the Works Council of ThyssenKrupp Schulte GmbH and as Chairman of the Works Council Union of ThyssenKrupp Materials Services.

Wilhelm Segerath Mr. Wilhelm Segerath has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of ThyssenKrupp AG since 1999. In addition, he acts as Member of the Executive Committee, the Personnel Committee, the Mediation Committee, the Strategy, Finance and Investment Committee and the Audit Committee of the Company. Mr. Segerath is Automotive body maker and currently serves as Chairman of the Group Works Council of thyssenkrupp AG and Member of the Advisory Board of PEAG Holding GmbH.

Carsten Spohr Mr. Carsten Spohr has been Member of the Supervisory Board at ThyssenKrupp AG since April 19, 2013. In addition to his duties at the Company, he is Chairman of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Member of the Advisory Board of Dr. August Oetker KG and Chairman of the Board of Lufthansa Technik AG.

Lothar Steinebach Dr. Lothar Steinebach has been Member of the Supervisory Board at ThyssenKrupp AG since April 19, 2013. He is Chairman of the Strategy, Finance and Investment Committee at the Company. He is former Member of the Management Board Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and has been Board Member of ALTANA AG, Carl Zeiss AG and Ralf Schmitz GmbH & Co. KGaA, among others.

Jens Tischendorf Mr. Jens Tischendorf has been Member of the Supervisory Board of ThyssenKrupp AG since January 30, 2015. He is Member of the Strategy, Finance and Investment Committee at the Company. He is Partner and Director of Cevian Capital AG. Moreover, he is Member of the Board of Bilfinger S.E.

Fritz Weber Mr. Fritz Weber has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at ThyssenKrupp AG since February 1, 2013. He is a Machine setter. He also serves as Chairman of the General Works Council of ThyssenKrupp Bilstein GmbH and Chairman of the Works Council Union ThyssenKrupp Components Technology.