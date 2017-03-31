Name Description

Jabulane Mabuza Mr. Jabulane Albert Mabuza is an Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Telkom SA SOC Ltd., effective November 14, 2012. He joined our board as chairman and independent non-executive director in November 2012. He chairs our nominations committee and is a member of the remuneration committee. Jabu is currently also the executive chairman of Sphere Holdings, deputy chairman of Tsogo Sun Holdings and president of Business Unity South Africa (BUSA). He is a director of ACE Insurance Limited, Eglin Investments No 44 (Pty) Ltd and Lexshell 553 Investments (Pty) Ltd. He has also been a member of the board of UNISA’s Graduate School of Business since 1994. Jabu was previously the managing director of Southern Sun Gaming, group chief executive officer of Tsogo Sun and chairman of the board of South African Tourism.

Sipho Maseko Mr. Sipho Nkosinathi Maseko is Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Telkom SA SOC Ltd., He was appointed group chief executive officer of Telkom in April 2013. Before joining Telkom he was group chief operating officer and managing director of Vodacom, which he joined from BP Southern Africa, where he held various roles from 1997, including chief operating officer and chief executive officer. He is currently a non-executive director of the Centre for Development and Enterprises and the Afrox board.

Alphonzo Samuels Mr. Alphonzo Samuels is Chief Executive Officer - Openserve of the Company. Since February 2014, joined Telkom in 1984. During his career with Telkom he has held senior positions in a number of different divisions including broadband technology, planning, engineering, operations, capital project management and human resources. Alphonzo also completed a nine month assignment with SBC (AT&T) in 1998. He was group executive: wholesale and marketing operations from November 2007 to June 2010 and managing executive: network infrastructure provisioning from July 2010 until his current appointment.

Len de Villiers Mr. Len de Villiers is Chief Information Officer of Telkom SA SOC Ltd., He joined Telkom as chief information officer (CIO) on 1 November 2013 from Transaction Capital, where as group CIO he was responsible for technology functions across the Bayport Group. Previously he had spent over 20 years in banking, first as general manager technology at First National Bank, then as CIO of Nedbank and finally as CIO of Absa until 2012. He is currently chairman of the CIO Council of South Africa, which voted him the most admired CIO in South Africa in 2009.

Deon Fredericks Mr. Deon J. Fredericks is Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the company. He joined Telkom in 1993 as a senior manager in internal audit, was appointed chief financial officer in September 2014 having previously held the position of deputy to the chief financial officer and group executive of corporate finance accounting services. He is currently an advisory board member of Business Against Crime (Mpumalanga) and chairman of Trudon (Pty) Ltd. He was previously a nonexecutive director of Vodacom and chairman of the audit committee.

Izaak Coetzee Mr. Izaak Coetzee is Group Executive Transformation Office of the company. He joined Telkom in 1999. He served as executive in the regulatory affairs department before being appointed group executive: transformation office in September 2013, where he is responsible for managing the settlement agreement with the Competition Commission, Telkom’s envisaged wholesale/retail separation programme and steering Telkom’s national and public broadband endeavours. He leads the Competition Commission compliance programme. Previously, he held positions at the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa and the Department: Communications.

Ian Russell Mr. Ian Russell is Chief Administration Officer of the Company. He was appointed chief procurement officer at Telkom in February 2014, having previously headed up procurement at South African Breweries and been chief procurement officer for the Absa group. Before moving to South Africa in 2005 Ian worked for Barclays in London where he held a number of senior roles in operations, technology and procurement.

Ephenia Motlhamme Ms. Ephenia ‘Ephy' Motlhamme is Group Company Secretary of the Company. Ms Motlhamme was previously Compliance Officer: Bank Supervision at the South African Reserve Bank, and has worked as Group Company Secretary at the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa (IDC). She is an admitted Attorney with B.Proc and LLB qualifications.

Susan Botha Ms. Susan Botha is Independent Non-Executive Director of Telkom SA SOC Ltd., effective December 11, 2012. She was appointed to the Telkom board in December 2012, is chairman of our remuneration committee and a member of the nominations committee. The chancellor of the Nelson Mandela University, she is also non-executive chairperson of Curro Holdings Limited, independent non-executive chairman of Famous Brands and a director of Tiger Brands Limited, Liberty Holdings and Imperial Holdings Limited. She started her career at Unilever and served as an executive director of Absa Bank from 1996 to 2003 and the MTN Group from 2003 to 2010.

Graham Dempster Mr. Graham Wayne Dempster is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Telkom board in December 2014, is a member of our risk committee. He is currently the chief operating officer of the Nedbank Group, having originally joined the group in 1980 in the Corporate Finance Division of UAL Merchant Bank, where he held the position of joint head of its Special Finance Division before being appointed head of Nedbank’s International Division in 1998. He then assumed responsibility for Nedbank’s Corporate Banking Division in 1999, became managing director of Nedbank Corporate in 2003 and has held his current position since August 2009.

Navin Kapila Mr. Navin Kapila is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. with effect from 16 February 2011. He has been a member of the Telkom board since February 2011. He is currently managing director of India for Inmarsat Plc, an industry leader and pioneer of mobile satellite communications. He is also a special adviser for emergency communications to the International Telecommunications Union (ITU). His extensive telecommunications experience includes his role as a senior official in the Indian government’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and senior executive positions with ICO Global, a telecommunications company.

Itumeleng Kgaboesele Mr. Itumeleng Kgaboesele is Independent Non-Executive Director of the company. He was appointed to the Telkom board in July 2011. In addition to chairing our audit committee he is a member of both the risk and investment and transactions committees. Co-founder and chief executive officer of Sphere Holdings, he is responsible for Sphere’s strategic, operating and investment activities. Before forming Sphere in 2003 he gained investment banking experience in London and Johannesburg at Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and Citigroup, where he was vice president of the Investment Banking Division. Itumeleng is the chairman of the Student Sponsorship Programme and a trustee of the African Leadership Academy.

Khanyisile Kweyama Ms. Khanyisile Thandiwe Kweyama has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of Telkom SA SOC Ltd., She joined the Telkom board in December 2012, is also a member of our nominations committee. She is currently the chief executive officer of Business Unity South Africa (BUSA). Khanyisile was previously an executive director of Anglo American South Africa and a member of the executive committee of Anglo American Platinum Limited. She held executive positions at Barloworld, Altech and BMW South Africa and is currently serving on the boards of Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA), Business Forum and the International Geology Forum.

Kholeka Mzondeki Ms. Kholeka Winifred Mzondeki is Independent Non-Executive Director of Telkom SA SOC Ltd., effective November 14, 2012. She is a chartered accountant, has been a member of the Telkom board since November 2012 and is also a member of the audit and remuneration committees. She currently sits on the boards of a number of JSE-listed companies, is a member of the ACCA Council and a member of the UN World Food Programme. Previously she held the roles of financial director and chief financial officer in various organisations including 3M South Africa. In addition to her extensive financial management and strategy experience she has experience in ICT transformational strategy formulation and implementation, using technology as a customer value proposition. In 2008 she was a finalist on Nedbank Business Woman of the Year.

Fagmeedah Petersen-Lurie Ms. Fagmeedah Petersen-Lurie is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Telkom SA SOC Ltd., effective December 10, 2012. She is also a member of our risk committee. She is currently trustee of the Liberty Life Umbrella Fund, and an expert trustee on the Government Employees Pension Fund. She was previously acting chief investment officer of the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund and director: institutional business at Prudential Portfolio Managers.

Rex Tomlinson Mr. Rex G. Tomlinson (B. Comm, HDPM, SEP (Stanford)) is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed to the Telkom board in December 2014 and is a member of both our audit and investment and transactions committees. He is currently lead independent director at Tsogo Sun and also serves as chairman of three unlisted companies. He joined Liberty Holdings in 2004, was appointed deputy chief executive in 2005, joined the Liberty board in 2006 and served on the board until his resignation in 2010. Before joining Liberty Rex held executive line management roles at Nampak and was a member of the Nampak board, having joined Nampak from Illovo Sugar, where he was human resources director.

Hamadoun Toure Dr. Hamadoun Toure is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. In October 20, 2015 he was selected by the Board of Smart Africa as the Founding Executive Director. He was the Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the specialized agency of the United Nations dedicated to information and communication technologies (ICTs), from 2007 to 2014. He was re-elected for a second four-year term in 2010. He has been a Director of ITU's Telecommunication Development Bureau and was also on the International Multilateral Partnership against Cyber Threats (IMPACT) International Advisory Board. Since 2007, he has worked to fulfill ITU's mandate to 'connect the world' and help achieve the Millennium Development Goals. Dr. Touré has also served as co-vice-chair of the Broadband Commission for Digital Development which was launched in May 2010 by ITU and UNESCO. Prior to joining ITU he had a distinguished career in the satellite industry.