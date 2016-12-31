Name Description

Aidan Heavey Mr. Aidan Heavey has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Tullow Oil PLC, effective 26 April 2017. He is the founder of Tullow Oil and has been Chief Executive Officer since 1985. He has played a key role in Tullow’s development as a leading independent oil and gas exploration and production group.

Paul McDade Mr. Paul McDade has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Tullow Oil PLC, effective 26 April 2017. He joined Tullow in 2001 and became Chief Operating Officer in 2004. In this role he has been a key member of the Executive team. Mr. McDade was appointed to Tullow's Board in 2006 and has over 30 years' experience in the oil and gas sector and has previously worked in various operational, commercial and management roles with Conoco, Lasmo and ERC. He holds degrees in Civil Engineering and Petroleum Engineering from Strathclyde University, Glasgow and Imperial College, London.

Les Wood Mr. Les Wood is an Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He joined Tullow in 2014 as the Group's Vice President for Commercial. Before joining Tullow, Les worked for BP plc for 28 years in various positions including Regional CFO roles in Canada and the Middle East.

Angus McCoss Mr. Angus McCoss is Exploration Director, Executive Director of Tullow Oil PLC. He was appointed to the Board of Directors in December 2006 following 21 years of wide-ranging exploration experience, working primarily with Shell in Africa, Europe, China, South America and the Middle East. Angus held a number of senior positions at Shell, including Regional Vice President of Exploration for the Americas and General Manager of exploration in Nigeria. He holds a PhD in structural geology. Angus is a non-executive Director of Ikon Science Limited and a member of the advisory board of the industry-backed Energy and Geoscience Institute of the University of Utah.

Michael Daly Dr. Michael Daly is Non-Executive Director of Tullow Oil plc. He was appointed as a non-executive Director in June 2014 following a 28-year career at BP where he held a number of senior roles. Most recently, he was Executive Vice President Exploration, and a member of BP’s Group executive team until January 2014. Mike is a visiting Professor at the University of Oxford and a Senior Director at Macro Advisory Partners. Mike is also a non-executive Director of CGG, an integrated geoscience company based in France, which is listed on the Euronext and New York Stock Exchanges.

Tutu Agyare Mr. Tutu Agyare is Independent Non-Executive Director of Tullow Oil PLC. Since August 2010. He was appointed as a non-executive Director in August 2010. He is currently a Managing Partner at Nubuke Investments, an asset management firm focused solely on Africa, which he founded in 2007. Previously, he had a 21-year career with UBS Investment Bank, holding a number of senior positions, most recently as the head of European emerging markets, and served on the Board of Directors. Tutu is a director of the Nubuke Foundation, a Ghanaian-based cultural and educational foundation. Tutu is also a senior adviser to Power Africa, an initiative launched by the Obama administration to increase access to electricity in Africa.

Anne Drinkwater Ms. Anne Drinkwater is Independent Non-Executive Director of Tullow Oil PLC. She was appointed as a non-executive Director in July 2012. Anne’s appointment followed a long career at BP, where she held a number of senior business and operations positions, including President and Chief Executive Officer of BP Canada Energy Company, President of BP Indonesia and Managing Director of BP Norway. Anne is a non-executive Director and the non-executive Deputy Chairman of Aker Solutions ASA (Norway) and is an oil and gas adviser to the Government of the Falkland Islands.

Steve Lucas Mr. Steve Lucas is Independent Non-Executive Director of Tullow Oil PLC. He was appointed as a non-executive Director in March 2012. A Chartered Accountant, Steve was Finance Director at National Grid plc from 2002 to 2010 and previously worked for 11 years at Royal Dutch Shell and for six years at BG Group, latterly as Group Treasurer. Steve is a non-executive Director of Acacia Mining plc and Chairman of Ferrexpo plc. Steve is also a Director of Mauser Group BV.