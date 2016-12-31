Edition:
India

Tullow Oil PLC (TLW.L)

TLW.L on London Stock Exchange

185.20GBp
4:32pm IST
Change (% chg)

1.70 (+0.93%)
Prev Close
183.50
Open
184.10
Day's High
185.90
Day's Low
182.50
Volume
1,482,688
Avg. Vol
11,638,153
52-wk High
299.86
52-wk Low
142.30

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Aidan Heavey

63 2017 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Paul McDade

53 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Les Wood

2017 Interim Chief Financial Officer

Chris Perry

Vice President - Investor Relations and Communications

Kevin Massie

2016 Corporate Counsel and Company Secretary

Angus McCoss

55 2006 Exploration Director, Executive Director

Michael Daly

2014 Non-Executive Director

Tutu Agyare

54 2010 Independent Non-Executive Director

Anne Drinkwater

61 2012 Independent Non-Executive Director

Steve Lucas

62 2012 Independent Non-Executive Director

Jeremy Wilson

52 2017 Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Aidan Heavey

Mr. Aidan Heavey has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Tullow Oil PLC, effective 26 April 2017. He is the founder of Tullow Oil and has been Chief Executive Officer since 1985. He has played a key role in Tullow’s development as a leading independent oil and gas exploration and production group.

Paul McDade

Mr. Paul McDade has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Tullow Oil PLC, effective 26 April 2017. He joined Tullow in 2001 and became Chief Operating Officer in 2004. In this role he has been a key member of the Executive team. Mr. McDade was appointed to Tullow's Board in 2006 and has over 30 years' experience in the oil and gas sector and has previously worked in various operational, commercial and management roles with Conoco, Lasmo and ERC. He holds degrees in Civil Engineering and Petroleum Engineering from Strathclyde University, Glasgow and Imperial College, London.

Les Wood

Mr. Les Wood is an Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He joined Tullow in 2014 as the Group's Vice President for Commercial. Before joining Tullow, Les worked for BP plc for 28 years in various positions including Regional CFO roles in Canada and the Middle East.

Angus McCoss

Mr. Angus McCoss is Exploration Director, Executive Director of Tullow Oil PLC. He was appointed to the Board of Directors in December 2006 following 21 years of wide-ranging exploration experience, working primarily with Shell in Africa, Europe, China, South America and the Middle East. Angus held a number of senior positions at Shell, including Regional Vice President of Exploration for the Americas and General Manager of exploration in Nigeria. He holds a PhD in structural geology. Angus is a non-executive Director of Ikon Science Limited and a member of the advisory board of the industry-backed Energy and Geoscience Institute of the University of Utah.

Michael Daly

Dr. Michael Daly is Non-Executive Director of Tullow Oil plc. He was appointed as a non-executive Director in June 2014 following a 28-year career at BP where he held a number of senior roles. Most recently, he was Executive Vice President Exploration, and a member of BP’s Group executive team until January 2014. Mike is a visiting Professor at the University of Oxford and a Senior Director at Macro Advisory Partners. Mike is also a non-executive Director of CGG, an integrated geoscience company based in France, which is listed on the Euronext and New York Stock Exchanges.

Tutu Agyare

Mr. Tutu Agyare is Independent Non-Executive Director of Tullow Oil PLC. Since August 2010. He was appointed as a non-executive Director in August 2010. He is currently a Managing Partner at Nubuke Investments, an asset management firm focused solely on Africa, which he founded in 2007. Previously, he had a 21-year career with UBS Investment Bank, holding a number of senior positions, most recently as the head of European emerging markets, and served on the Board of Directors. Tutu is a director of the Nubuke Foundation, a Ghanaian-based cultural and educational foundation. Tutu is also a senior adviser to Power Africa, an initiative launched by the Obama administration to increase access to electricity in Africa.

Anne Drinkwater

Ms. Anne Drinkwater is Independent Non-Executive Director of Tullow Oil PLC. She was appointed as a non-executive Director in July 2012. Anne’s appointment followed a long career at BP, where she held a number of senior business and operations positions, including President and Chief Executive Officer of BP Canada Energy Company, President of BP Indonesia and Managing Director of BP Norway. Anne is a non-executive Director and the non-executive Deputy Chairman of Aker Solutions ASA (Norway) and is an oil and gas adviser to the Government of the Falkland Islands.

Steve Lucas

Mr. Steve Lucas is Independent Non-Executive Director of Tullow Oil PLC. He was appointed as a non-executive Director in March 2012. A Chartered Accountant, Steve was Finance Director at National Grid plc from 2002 to 2010 and previously worked for 11 years at Royal Dutch Shell and for six years at BG Group, latterly as Group Treasurer. Steve is a non-executive Director of Acacia Mining plc and Chairman of Ferrexpo plc. Steve is also a Director of Mauser Group BV.

Jeremy Wilson

Mr. Jeremy R. Wilson has been appointed as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Tullow Oil PLC, effective 26 April 2017. He was appointed as a non-executive Director of Tullow in October 2013 following a 26-year career at J.P. Morgan where he held a number of senior positions, most recently Vice Chairman of the Energy Group. As well as chairing the Remuneration committee, he is also a member of the Nominations and Audit Committees and is a non-executive Director of John Wood Group plc.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Aidan Heavey

2,893,230

Paul McDade

1,607,560

Les Wood

--

Chris Perry

--

Kevin Massie

--

Angus McCoss

1,609,300

Michael Daly

69,500

Tutu Agyare

69,500

Anne Drinkwater

84,500

Steve Lucas

89,500

Jeremy Wilson

89,500
As Of  31 Dec 2016

