Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Wolf-Dieter Baumgartl
|74
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Herbert Haas
|62
|2006
|Chairman of the Management Board
|
Ralf Rieger
|2009
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Eckhard Rohkamm
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Christian Hinsch
|61
|2009
|Deputy Chairman of the Management Board
|
Immo Querner
|54
|2006
|Member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer
|
Torsten Leue
|51
|2010
|Member of the Management Board
|
Ulrich Wallin
|62
|2009
|Member of the Management Board
|
Jan Wicke
|48
|2014
|Member of the Management Board for Retail Germany Division
|
Antonia Aschendorf
|2011
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Karsten Faber
|2009
|Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative
|
Jutta Hammer
|2011
|Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Hermann Jung
|62
|2013
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Thomas Lindner
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Dirk Lohmann
|52
|2013
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Christoph Meister
|2014
|Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Jutta Mueck
|2009
|Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Katja Sachtleben-Reimann
|2009
|Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Erhard Schipporeit
|68
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Jens Schubert
|2014
|Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Norbert Steiner
|63
|2013
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Joern von Stein
|2017
|Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Carsten Werle
|2013
|Head of Investor Relations
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Wolf-Dieter Baumgartl
|Mr. Wolf-Dieter Baumgartl is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Talanx AG. He is Former Chairman of the Board of Management of the Company. He is Chairman of the Finance and Audit Committee, Standing Committee, Nomination Committee and Personnel Committee at the Company.
|
Herbert Haas
|Mr. Herbert K. Haas is Chairman of the Management Board of Talanx AG since 2006. Prior to that, he served as Member of the Management Board of the Company from 2002. He is responsible for Corporate Development, Communications, Group Project Management, Data Protection, Information Technology, Investor Relations, Legal Affairs, Internal Auditing and Executive Staff Functions/Compliance at the Company. He has also been Chairman of the Board of Management of HDI Haftpflichtverband der Deutschen Industrie V.a.G. He studied Business Administration at the Technische Universitaet Berlin.
|
Ralf Rieger
|Mr. Ralf Rieger is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Talanx AG since June 17, 2009. He also serves at HDI-Gerling Vertrieb Firmen und Privat AG. He is also member of Finance and Audit Committees at the company.
|
Eckhard Rohkamm
|Prof. Dr. Eckhard Rohkamm is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Talanx AG. He is former Chairman of the Board of Management of ThyssenKrupp Technologies AG.
|
Christian Hinsch
|Dr. Christian Hinsch is Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Talanx AG since November 25, 2009. He is responsible for division Industrial Lines, Facility Management(until 31 December 2016), Human Resources(until 31 December 2016), Procurement(until 31 December 2016) as well as for Reinsurance Captive, Reinsurance Procurement at the Company. He is Deputy Chairman of the Board of Management at HDI Haft pfl ichtverband der Deutschen Industrie V. a. G. and Chairman of the Management Board at HDI-Gerling Industrie Versicherung AG, Hannover. He studied law at the Universitaet Bielefeld and graduated with Master of Laws degree from the University of Michigan Law School.
|
Immo Querner
|Dr. Immo Querner is Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer at Talanx AG since 2006. He is responsible for Finance/Participating Interests/Real Estate, Investments, Controlling, Collections, Risk Management and Accounting/Taxes at the Company. He also serves as Member of the Board of Management of HDI Haftpflichtverband der Deutschen Industrie V.a.G.
|
Torsten Leue
|Mr. Torsten Leue is Member of the Management Board of Talanx AG since September 1, 2010. He is responsible for the division Retail International, Facility Management (since 1 January 2017), Human Resources (since 1 January 2017), Procurement (since 1 January 2017) at the Company. He serves as Chairman of the Board of Management at Talax International AG and Member of the Board of Management, HDI Haftpflichtverband der Deutschen Industrie V. a. G., Hannover (since 1 January 2017)
|
Ulrich Wallin
|Mr. Ulrich Wallin is Member of the Management Board at Talanx AG since January 22, 2009. He is responsible for the Reinsurance division at the Company. He has been Chairman of the Executive Board of Hannover Rueckversicherung AG. He graduated from Universitat Hamburg with a degree in Law in 1982.
|
Jan Wicke
|Dr. Jan Martin Wicke is Member of the Management Board at Talanx AG since May 1, 2014. He is to take over as Chief Executive Officer of Talanx Deutschland AG and HDI Kundenservice AG. Dr. Wicke is currently a Member of the Management Board of Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG, on which he serves as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer. He previously served on the Management Board of DBV-Winterthur Versicherungen from 2004 to 2007, with responsibility for the areas of Finance, DBV Netherlands and International Cooperation. Dr. Wicke studied and obtained his doctoral degree at the University of Bamberg (Universitaet Bamberg).
|
Antonia Aschendorf
|Ms. Antonia Aschendorf is Member of the Supervisory Board at Talanx AG since September 1, 2011. She is a Lawyer and has served as Member of the Board of Management at APRAXA eG.
|
Karsten Faber
|Mr. Karsten Faber is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Talanx AG since June 17, 2009. He has been Managing Director at Hannover Rueckversicherung AG and also serves at E+S Rueckversicherung AG.
|
Jutta Hammer
|Ms. Jutta Hammer is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Talanx AG since February 1, 2011. She serves at HDI Kundenservice AG.
|
Hermann Jung
|Dr. Hermann Jung is Member of the Supervisory Board at Talanx AG since May 6, 2013. In addition, he was former Member of the Board of Management at Voith GmbH.
|
Thomas Lindner
|Dr. Thomas Lindner is Member of the Supervisory Board at Talanx AG. He serves as Chairman of the Board of Management of Groz-Beckert KG.
|
Dirk Lohmann
|Mr. Dirk Lohmann is Member of the Supervisory Board of Talanx AG since May 6, 2013. He is President of the Administrative Board and Chairman of the Board of Management of Secquaero Advisors AG.
|
Christoph Meister
|Mr. Christoph Meister is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Talanx AG since May 8, 2014. He also serves as Member of the ver.di National Executive Board.
|
Jutta Mueck
|Ms. Jutta Mueck is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Talanx AG since June 17, 2009. She also serves Account Manager Sales Industrial Lines at HDI Global SE.
|
Katja Sachtleben-Reimann
|Ms. Katja Sachtleben-Reimann is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Talanx AG since June 17, 2009. She serves at Talanx Service AG.
|
Erhard Schipporeit
|Dr. Erhard Schipporeit is Member of the Supervisory Board at Talanx AG. He is Former Member of the Board of Management of E.ON AG.
|
Jens Schubert
|Prof. Dr. Jens Schubert is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Talanx AG since May 8, 2014. He also serves as Director of the Legal Department, ver.di National Administration.
|
Norbert Steiner
|Mr. Norbert Steiner is Member of the Supervisory Board of Talanx AG since May 6, 2013. He is Chairman of the Board of Management of K+S AG.
|
Joern von Stein
|Mr. Joern von Stein is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Talanx AG since January 1, 2017. He serves at neue leben Lebensversicherung AG.
|
Carsten Werle
|Mr. Carsten Werle is the Head of Investor Relations of Talanx AG since November 1, 2013. Among others, he managed the European Equity Research of Sal Oppenheim and the German-Swiss Research of Macquarie. He joined the Investor Relations Department of Talanx in November 2011. He holds CFA.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Wolf-Dieter Baumgartl
|495,000
|
Herbert Haas
|2,415,000
|
Ralf Rieger
|188,000
|
Eckhard Rohkamm
|204,000
|
Christian Hinsch
|1,718,000
|
Immo Querner
|1,617,000
|
Torsten Leue
|2,003,000
|
Ulrich Wallin
|1,894,000
|
Jan Wicke
|1,643,000
|
Antonia Aschendorf
|116,000
|
Karsten Faber
|100,000
|
Jutta Hammer
|104,000
|
Hermann Jung
|99,000
|
Thomas Lindner
|130,000
|
Dirk Lohmann
|100,000
|
Christoph Meister
|100,000
|
Jutta Mueck
|112,000
|
Katja Sachtleben-Reimann
|127,000
|
Erhard Schipporeit
|211,000
|
Jens Schubert
|100,000
|
Norbert Steiner
|127,000
|
Joern von Stein
|--
|
Carsten Werle
|--
As Of 31 Dec 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Wolf-Dieter Baumgartl
|0
|0
|
Herbert Haas
|0
|0
|
Ralf Rieger
|0
|0
|
Eckhard Rohkamm
|0
|0
|
Christian Hinsch
|0
|0
|
Immo Querner
|0
|0
|
Torsten Leue
|0
|0
|
Ulrich Wallin
|0
|0
|
Jan Wicke
|0
|0
|
Antonia Aschendorf
|0
|0
|
Karsten Faber
|0
|0
|
Jutta Hammer
|0
|0
|
Hermann Jung
|0
|0
|
Thomas Lindner
|0
|0
|
Dirk Lohmann
|0
|0
|
Christoph Meister
|0
|0
|
Jutta Mueck
|0
|0
|
Katja Sachtleben-Reimann
|0
|0
|
Erhard Schipporeit
|0
|0
|
Jens Schubert
|0
|0
|
Norbert Steiner
|0
|0
|
Joern von Stein
|0
|0
|
Carsten Werle
|0
|0