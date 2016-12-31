Name Description

Wolf-Dieter Baumgartl Mr. Wolf-Dieter Baumgartl is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Talanx AG. He is Former Chairman of the Board of Management of the Company. He is Chairman of the Finance and Audit Committee, Standing Committee, Nomination Committee and Personnel Committee at the Company.

Herbert Haas Mr. Herbert K. Haas is Chairman of the Management Board of Talanx AG since 2006. Prior to that, he served as Member of the Management Board of the Company from 2002. He is responsible for Corporate Development, Communications, Group Project Management, Data Protection, Information Technology, Investor Relations, Legal Affairs, Internal Auditing and Executive Staff Functions/Compliance at the Company. He has also been Chairman of the Board of Management of HDI Haftpflichtverband der Deutschen Industrie V.a.G. He studied Business Administration at the Technische Universitaet Berlin.

Ralf Rieger Mr. Ralf Rieger is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Talanx AG since June 17, 2009. He also serves at HDI-Gerling Vertrieb Firmen und Privat AG. He is also member of Finance and Audit Committees at the company.

Eckhard Rohkamm Prof. Dr. Eckhard Rohkamm is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Talanx AG. He is former Chairman of the Board of Management of ThyssenKrupp Technologies AG.

Christian Hinsch Dr. Christian Hinsch is Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Talanx AG since November 25, 2009. He is responsible for division Industrial Lines, Facility Management(until 31 December 2016), Human Resources(until 31 December 2016), Procurement(until 31 December 2016) as well as for Reinsurance Captive, Reinsurance Procurement at the Company. He is Deputy Chairman of the Board of Management at HDI Haft pfl ichtverband der Deutschen Industrie V. a. G. and Chairman of the Management Board at HDI-Gerling Industrie Versicherung AG, Hannover. He studied law at the Universitaet Bielefeld and graduated with Master of Laws degree from the University of Michigan Law School.

Immo Querner Dr. Immo Querner is Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer at Talanx AG since 2006. He is responsible for Finance/Participating Interests/Real Estate, Investments, Controlling, Collections, Risk Management and Accounting/Taxes at the Company. He also serves as Member of the Board of Management of HDI Haftpflichtverband der Deutschen Industrie V.a.G.

Torsten Leue Mr. Torsten Leue is Member of the Management Board of Talanx AG since September 1, 2010. He is responsible for the division Retail International, Facility Management (since 1 January 2017), Human Resources (since 1 January 2017), Procurement (since 1 January 2017) at the Company. He serves as Chairman of the Board of Management at Talax International AG and Member of the Board of Management, HDI Haftpflichtverband der Deutschen Industrie V. a. G., Hannover (since 1 January 2017)

Ulrich Wallin Mr. Ulrich Wallin is Member of the Management Board at Talanx AG since January 22, 2009. He is responsible for the Reinsurance division at the Company. He has been Chairman of the Executive Board of Hannover Rueckversicherung AG. He graduated from Universitat Hamburg with a degree in Law in 1982.

Jan Wicke Dr. Jan Martin Wicke is Member of the Management Board at Talanx AG since May 1, 2014. He is to take over as Chief Executive Officer of Talanx Deutschland AG and HDI Kundenservice AG. Dr. Wicke is currently a Member of the Management Board of Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG, on which he serves as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer. He previously served on the Management Board of DBV-Winterthur Versicherungen from 2004 to 2007, with responsibility for the areas of Finance, DBV Netherlands and International Cooperation. Dr. Wicke studied and obtained his doctoral degree at the University of Bamberg (Universitaet Bamberg).

Antonia Aschendorf Ms. Antonia Aschendorf is Member of the Supervisory Board at Talanx AG since September 1, 2011. She is a Lawyer and has served as Member of the Board of Management at APRAXA eG.

Karsten Faber Mr. Karsten Faber is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Talanx AG since June 17, 2009. He has been Managing Director at Hannover Rueckversicherung AG and also serves at E+S Rueckversicherung AG.

Jutta Hammer Ms. Jutta Hammer is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Talanx AG since February 1, 2011. She serves at HDI Kundenservice AG.

Hermann Jung Dr. Hermann Jung is Member of the Supervisory Board at Talanx AG since May 6, 2013. In addition, he was former Member of the Board of Management at Voith GmbH.

Thomas Lindner Dr. Thomas Lindner is Member of the Supervisory Board at Talanx AG. He serves as Chairman of the Board of Management of Groz-Beckert KG.

Dirk Lohmann Mr. Dirk Lohmann is Member of the Supervisory Board of Talanx AG since May 6, 2013. He is President of the Administrative Board and Chairman of the Board of Management of Secquaero Advisors AG.

Christoph Meister Mr. Christoph Meister is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Talanx AG since May 8, 2014. He also serves as Member of the ver.di National Executive Board.

Jutta Mueck Ms. Jutta Mueck is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Talanx AG since June 17, 2009. She also serves Account Manager Sales Industrial Lines at HDI Global SE.

Katja Sachtleben-Reimann Ms. Katja Sachtleben-Reimann is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Talanx AG since June 17, 2009. She serves at Talanx Service AG.

Erhard Schipporeit Dr. Erhard Schipporeit is Member of the Supervisory Board at Talanx AG. He is Former Member of the Board of Management of E.ON AG.

Jens Schubert Prof. Dr. Jens Schubert is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Talanx AG since May 8, 2014. He also serves as Director of the Legal Department, ver.di National Administration.

Norbert Steiner Mr. Norbert Steiner is Member of the Supervisory Board of Talanx AG since May 6, 2013. He is Chairman of the Board of Management of K+S AG.

Joern von Stein Mr. Joern von Stein is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Talanx AG since January 1, 2017. He serves at neue leben Lebensversicherung AG.