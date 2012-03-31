Mr. Krishnava Dutt is Independent Director of Tata Metaliks Ltd. Krishnava has experience in advising both the government and private players in various infrastructure projects across the country, especially in the water, airport, roads and mining sector. Chambers and Partners has identified Krishnava in the category - ‘Leaders in their Field’ for the forthcoming edition of Chambers Asia-Pacific 2012. The Legal 500 Asia Pacific 2012's editorial has recommended Krishnava for Corporate/M&A law in India. International Financial Law Review and Asia Law recognized Krishnava amongst the notable lawyers in the Corporate/ M&A space in India. Krishnava started his legal career in the Calcutta High Court where he practiced civil law. After a short stint at the High Court, he joined ICICI Bank in Mumbai where he gained several years of experience in handling complicated banking & finance transactions in the stressed assets space and international banking sector. He joined Amarchand Mangaldas in 2005 and became the partner in charge of the eastern operations of the firm in the year 2007. He retired from Amarchand Mangaldas as a partner in June of 2009 to establish Argus Partners. Effective April 1, 2012, Argus Partners and Udwadia & Udeshi have merged to form Udwadia Udeshi and Argus Partners. Krishnava has assumed responsibility as Managing Partner of the merged Firm.