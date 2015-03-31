Name Description

Bharat Shah Mr. Bharat D. Shah is Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was appointed as an Additional Director of the Company by the Board of Directors with effect from March 27, 2015, pursuant to provisions of Section 161 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of Association of the Company and holds office up to the date of ensuing Annual General Meeting. Section 149 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 provides that an Independent Director shall hold office for a term of up to five consecutive years on the Board. Further, Section 149 (13) of the Companies Act, 2013 states that the provisions relating to retirement of Directors by rotation shall not apply to the appointment of Independent Directors.

B. V. Shankaranarayana Rao Mr. B. V. Shankaranarayana Rao serves as Whole-time Director of 3M India Limited. He resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective October 01, 2012. He holds a Bachelor Degree in Commerce and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Bangalore University. He has also completed Intermediate Examination of the Institute of Cost & Works Accountants of India (ICWAI). He has been with the Company since 1990. He has over 30 years of experience in Finance and Corporate Management. He has held various positions during his tenure in 3M India. He has also worked in 3M Asia Pacific, Singapore, prior to heading the Finance Department in 3M India Limited. He was appointed as a Whole-time Director of the Company from February 23, 2003.

Amit Laroya Mr. Amit Laroya has been Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is no longer Managing Director, Director of the Company., effective May 31, 2016. He started his career at Asian Paints and moved to 3M India in 1990 as the division head of Traffic, Safety and Security. He has held positions in 3M India as the Country Business Leader in Safety & Graphics, Industrial, Electro & Telecommunication in addition to being the first Master Black Belt for India region. He has also held positions as the M&A Manager for India region and General Manager of 3M Lanka. His assignment as the Managing Director of 3M Indonesia makes him well suited to understanding emerging market needs. He also has a good understanding of global corporate strategies at 3M having recently worked in St Paul USA as the Global Director-for 3M Strategy & Corporate Development & the Director of International Strategic Planning & M&A. Mr. Amit Laroya is an Economics Honors graduate from the University of Delhi with an MBA in marketing and finance from XLRI in India.

Jong-Ho Lee Mr. Jong-Ho Lee serves as Additional Non-Executive Director of the Company. Jong-Ho Lee is the new Finance Director for Asia from April 1, 2017. JH comes with a strong pedigree and regional experience across multiple companies. JH has most recently been 3M Korea Finance Manager since April 1, 2014. Prior to that, he has held several roles in multiple Companies as: VP & CFO, Korea Delphi Automotive Component Company FP&A Executive, GM Korea Korea Controller ,GM Finance Controller ,GM International Operation Manufacturing. He is also the Co-Chairman of the AMCHAM CFO Committee, Korea and a Tax Committee Member of Korea Chamber of Commerce. JH holds an MBA from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor and a B.A., Seoul National University.

Ramesh Ramadurai Mr. Ramesh Ramadurai is appointed as Additional Non-Executive Director for 3M India Limited since March 27, 2015 and is based out of Shanghai responsible for the entire Asia Pacific Area. Prior to this role, Mr. Ramesh Ramadurai served as Managing Director of 3M Philippines from August 2011 until June 2014, based in Manila. He Joined 3M India in 1989 as Sales Engineer and held positions as Country Business Leader in Industrial Business and Electro & Telecommunications. He was seconded to Global Headquarters in St Paul, USA, and worked as Market Segment Manager in Industrial Business, as Global Business Manager for a line of Industrial Tapes, and as International Business Manager for 3M's Packaging, Masking and Specialty Tapes businesses. Prior to 3M, Mr. Ramesh Ramadurai worked for a year as a Production Engineer at anOffshoreOil Production facility, and for about 3 years in a business planning and development role at an automotive parts andmotorcyclemanufacturer. Mr. Ramesh Ramadurai holds MBA from the Indian Institute of Management in Calcutta and is a Bachelor of Technology in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur.

Albert Wang Mr. Albert C. Wang is Non-Executive Director of 3M India Limited, since March 12, 2012. He joined 3M Company in January 2012 as General Counsel, Asia Pacific and is based out of Shanghai, China. Prior to joining 3M, Albert was Legal Director for Dell Inc. from 2001-2012. He began practicing law with the New York-based international law firm of Coudert Brothers, with postings in Hong Kong (1993-1998) and Shanghai (1998-2001).There, his practice was focused on foreign direct investment and mergers and acquisitions, representing a wide array of multinational corporations and global financial institutions across a broad range of industry sectors. Mr. Albert Wang graduated cum laude in 1990 from Colgate University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science. He earned his Juris Doctor degree from The George Washington University National Law Center in 1993. He is a member of the New York State Bar, the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai and the U.S. China Business Council.