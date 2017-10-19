Name Description

Nuri Albayrak Mr. Nuri Albayrak is Chairman of the Board of Tumosan Motor ve Traktor Sanayi AS. He is also the President of Trabzonspor. He started his career in 1980s in the transportation sector.

Bayram Albayrak Mr. Bayram Albayrak is Vice Chairman of the Board of Tumosan Motor ve Traktor Sanayi AS. He started his career in 1980s in the transportation sector.

Kurtulus Ogun Mr. Kurtulus Ogun is General Manager of Tumosan Motor ve Traktor Sanayi AS. He is a graduate of Turkish Military Academy.