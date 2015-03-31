Name Description

Vikram Kapur Thiru. Vikram Kapur is Chairman of the Board, Managing Director, Additional Director of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd. Thiru Vikram Kapur IAS belongs to 1988 batch of Indian Administrative Service. Currently, Thiru Vikram Kapur IAS holds the position of Commissioner of Sugar. Thiru Vikram Kapur IAS has 21 years of experience in various departments of Government of Tamil Nadu.

A. Velliangiri Mr. Thiru A. Velliangiri is Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd. He holds B.Com., FCA, FCS, FICWA, MBA, DMA(ICA). He has 40 years of experience in Finance, Accounts, Costing, Projects, Secretarial & Legal. He served as Director (Finance) and Secretary of the company for 12 ½ years since 25.5.1995. He was appointed on contractual basis as Deputy Managing Director of the company w.e.f.19.12.2007 for a period of five years. Now, the Board of Directors have extended his services for a further period of one year with the same terms and conditions. He is the rank holder in CA Examinations and winner of CFO Award 2006 – Excellence in Finance in a PSU instituted by IMA India, New Delhi.

Mahesan Kasirajan Thiru Mahesan Kasirajan IAS is Director of Tamilnadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd. He holds Post Graduate in Commerce, Cost Accountant and a Graduate in Law. He belongs to 2000 batch of Indian Administrative Service. Thiru Mahesan Kasirajan IAS has served as Collector of Erode, Sivaganga and Trichy districts. Currently, Thiru Mahesan Kasirajan IAS holds the position of Director of Sugar.

M. Kumar Shri. Thiru M. R. Kumar is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Tamilnadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd. He holds B.Sc. Thiru M R Kumar holds the position of Executive Director (P& GS), LlC of India, Mumbai. Thiru M R Kumar joined LlC in the . year 1983. He has held many important positions in his illustrious career and has worked in five major. zones including the composite Eastern Zone. He has rich experience in both Marketing and Administration of the Insurance industry spanning nearly 3 decades and has specialized in the marketing and HR areas.

N. Kumaravelu Shri. Thiru N. Kumaravelu is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd. Thiru N Kumaravelu is a Commerce Graduate and a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He had been a member of the British Institute of Mana ement, U.K. Thiru N Kumaravelu is a practicing Chartered Accountant. He has rich experience in Management Accounting, tax laws and Company Law spanning over three decades. Thiru N Kumaravelu is associated as Director with companies in financial services engaged in debt and capital market operations thereb rovidin valuable uidance to them from his good understanding of these markets. Thiru N Kumaravelu was Chairman, Audit Committee, Tamil Nadu State Apex co-op. Bank Ud.(TNSC Bank) having assets of over Rs.2000 crore from 2005 to 2008. His recommendations made in those three years to tone up the functioning of the bank were lauded by none other than NABARD, one of the two regulators.

V. Nagappan Shri. Thiru V. Nagappan is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Tamilnadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd. He holds B.Com., M.B.A. With more than two decades of experience in Capital Markets & Financial Services Industry, With more than two decades of experience in Capital Markets & Financial Services Industry, Thiru V Nagappan had been the Chairman of Federation of Indian Stock Exchanges - FISE and a Member of Secondary Markets Advisory Committee (SMAC) of SEBI. He is currently the Member of the Advisory Committee of Madras Stock Exchange Limited and a Director in its subsidiary, MSE Financial Services Limited. He is also the President of the Securities and Timeshare Owners' Association and Hon. Secretary of the Associated Chamber of Capital Markets. Apart from being on the Board of Studies of various reputed educational institutions, he is a regular writer on personal finance in magazines & journals and has co-authored several books on Capital Markets, Mutual Funds, Commodities, Portfolio Management, Derivatives etc. He has got rich experience in the Capital Market Regulations and Compliance.