Name Description

C. Bahle Sibisi Mr. C. Bahle Sibisi, Chief Executive Sangena Investments (Pty) Limited; MA (Econ Dev), serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board Tongaat Hulett Limited. He is also currently the Chairman of SABS and Roadcrete Africa (Pty) Ltd. He is a former Deputy Director General of the Department of Trade and Industry. He was appointed to the Tongaat Hulett Board in 2007.

Peter Staude Mr. Peter Heinz Staude, BSc (IND ENG)(HONS) (Cum Laude), MBA (Pretoria), serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Tongaat Hulett Ltd. He lectured at the University of Pretoria before joining Tongaat Hulett in 1978. In 1990 he became Managing Director of Hulett Aluminium Rolled Products and in 1996 Managing Director of Hulett Aluminium. He was appointed to the Tongaat Hulett Board in 1997 and became Chief Executive Officer in May 2002. He was the Chairman of Hulett Aluminium from 2002 to July 2007. He is also the former Chairman of Trade & Investment KZN and now a Non-Executive Director of Hulamin.

Murray Munro Mr. Murray H. Munro serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Tongaat Hulett Ltd. He commenced full-time employment by Tongaat Hulett in 1992, having been involved with the business since 1984. He has held a number of senior financial, commercial, market and general management positions in various operations. He assumed responsibility as the Financial Director and was appointed to the Tongaat Hulett Board in October 2003.

Rosario Cumbi Mr. Rosario D. S. Cumbi serves as Managing Director - Sugar Mozambique of Tongaat Hulett Limited.

Michael Deighton Mr. Michael Deighton serves as Managing Director - Land Conversion and Development of Tongaat Hulett Limited.

Garth Macpherson Mr. Garth Macpherson serves as Managing Director - Starch and Glucose of Tongaat Hulett Limited.

Martin Mohale Mr. Martin N. Mohale serves as Managing Director - Sugar South Africa of Tongaat Hulett Limited.

Sydney Mtsambiwa Mr. Sydney D. Mtsambiwa serves as Managing Director - Sugar Zimbabwe of Tongaat Hulett Limited.

Maditshaba Mahlari Ms. Maditshaba A. C. Mahlari serves as Company Secretary of the Company. MAC Mahlari, who holds BA and LLB qualifications, and has over 10 years experience as a Company Secretary. She was appointed in December 2009.

Jenitha John Ms. Jenitha John serves as Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of Tongaat Hulett Ltd., effective July 30, 2014. She is Chief Audit Executive, FirstRand Group Hons BCompt, CTA, CA (SA), CIA, QIA, F.Inst.D Senior Executive Programme (Wits and Harvard), Diploma in Company Direction She has held various financial and audit related roles at, inter alia, Discovery Holdings Ltd, Telkom SA (Ltd), Eskom, Toyota SA and RMBT Property Services (Marriott Group) prior to joining the FirstRand Group. Jenitha has served on many Boards and Audit Committees of both Public and Private sector entities. She is currently a Non-Executive Director at Nampak Ltd and also serves on the Audit Committee. She was appointed to the Tongaat Hulett Board in 2007.

Thandeka Mgoduso Ms. Thandeka Nozipho Mgoduso, MA (Clin Psych), serves as Non-Executive Director of Tongaat Hulett Limited. She is a social entrepreneur and has worked both in the private and public sectors within the economy of South Africa. She has attended numerous executive programmes at universities and leadership institutions, both locally and internationally. She serves on a number of boards, including as a non-executive director at South African Airways (Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and Board member of South African Airways Technical), Assore Limited (member of SEC), Metair Investments (Chairman of the remuneration committee), BIOSS SA, Nduleni Strategic Solutions (Chairman), and is a Commissioner on the Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers. Prior to this, she was a non-executive director and Chair of the remuneration committee at the South African Reserve Bank, Deputy Chair of the National Nuclear Regulator, non-executive director and Chairman of the remuneration committee at Air Traffic Navigation Services and Chairman of the Road Freight Association. She was appointed to the Tongaat Hulett Board in 2010.

Stephen Beesley Mr. Stephen M. Beesley, BA Law, MDP, serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has extensive multinational business experience in many countries including Botswana, Namibia, Tanzania, Zambia, Mozambique and Zimbabwe. He had a long career at BP plc where he held several executive and leadership roles, including as former Managing Director of BP Africa Limited, CEO of BP Southern African (Pty) Limited and Managing Director of BP and Shell Marketing Services, Zimbabwe. He is currently a partner at SJS Energy, and actively consults on a range of energy issues to the energy sector. He was appointed to the Tongaat Hulett Board in June 2014.

Fatima Jakoet Ms. Fatima Jakoet, BSc, CTA, CA (SA), serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Tongaat Hulett Limited., effective October 1, 2008. She has in-depth experience in various facets of large corporate business, from both a strategic and operational perspective, including industrial relations, transformation and employment equity issues. She has worked in various industries, and in positions ranging from finance to general management. She is a Non-Executive Director of MMI Holdings Ltd, Clicks Group Ltd, certain MTN subsidiaries, Rand Refinery Pty Limited and AfriSam Group Pty Limited. Fatima was appointed to the Tongaat Hulett Board in 2008.

Rachel Kupara Ms. Rachel Pfungwa Kupara, B.Acc (Hons), CA (Z), MBA, serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Tongaat Hulett Limited., since 8 October 2009. She previously worked in the financial services sector, specifically banking and insurance, at various senior levels. She is also a former Finance Director and Chief Executive of Ariston Holdings, a Zimbabwe Stock Exchange listed company. She is currently a Non-Executive Director of Nicoz Diamond Insurance Company, Dairibord Holdings Limited, Anchor Holdings Private Limited and Servcor Private Limited. She was appointed to the Tongaat Hulett Board in 2009.

Nonhlanhla Mjoli-Mncube Ms. Nonhlanhla S. Mjoli-Mncube serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Tongaat Hulett Limited. She holds BA, Masters in City and Regional Planning, Spurs Fellowship (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) USA, Certificate in Engineering and Technology Management, Warwick University, UK. She is a business woman, and former Economic Advisor to the Presidency. She has worked as a city and regional planner in South Africa, a survey research supervisor at Washington State University, USA, an Executive Director at a subsidiary of Murray & Roberts, chairman of several housing funds, managing owner, and founder of women entrepreneurial organizations. She has certificates in Leadership (Harvard and Wharton Universities USA), and Technology Management (Warwick University, UK). She has more than 10 years’ experience as a board member in JSE listed companies. She was appointed to the Tongaat Hulett Board in 2008.

S. Pretorius Mr. S. G. (Brand) Pretorius, MCom (Business Economics) Honorary Doctorate (Marketing), serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Tongaat Hulett Limited., since 3 August 2011. He is currently serves as a non-executive Chairman of Metair Investments Limited, and is non-executive director on the boards of Reunert, Italtile, Agrinet and Tata Africa Holdings. He is also a member of the advisory boards of the READ Educational Trust, Partners for Possibility, Alexander Proudfoot, InvoTech, and the Motor Industry Ombudsman of South Africa. Prior to this he had a long and distinguished career in the motor industry as Managing Director of Toyota South Africa Marketing and as CEO of McCarthy Limited. He retired as CEO of McCarthy and as an executive director of Bidvest on 1 March 2011. He was appointed to the Tongaat Hulett Board in 2011.