Name Description

Beata Chlodzinska Ms. Beata Chlodzinska serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Tauron Polska Energia S.A. She joined the Company's Supervisory Board on August 12, 2015. She is Member of the Audit Committee and the Strategy Committee as well as Chairman of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee at the Company. She is a graduate of the Law and Administration Faculty of Uniwersytet Warszawski. She has served at the Ministry of Treasury since 2001. She has served at the Supervisory Board of Polska Agencja Prasowa S.A., Centrum Techniki Okretowej S.A., Chemia Polska spolka z o.o., Miedzynarodowa Korporacja Gwarancyjna sp. z o.o.

Filip Grzegorczyk Mr. Filip Grzegorczyk has been Chairman of the Management Board of TAURON Polska Energia S.A. since November 15, 2016. He is a graduate of the Faculty of Law and Administration and the Faculty of International and Political Studies at Uniwersytet Jagiellonski, Krakow, where he obtained the title of Ph.D. in EU law, and then also his habilitation in the field of the economic law. He also completed the Summer Advanced Course in European Law at University of London, King’s College, Centre of European Law; the International Business and Trade Summer School at Catholic University of America – Columbus School of Law and Ecole de droit francais Universite d’Orleans. He holds the position of professor at the University of Economics in Krakow, where he is a lecturer at the Faculties of Management and Economics and International Relations. He has experience in energy and fuel sector. In 2011-2013, he worked for Kompania Weglowa (as management board proxy for energy sector development). In 2007-2008 he was a member of the management board of TAURON. From 2015 he acted in the capacity of Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Treasury.

Marek Wadowski Mr. Marek Wadowski has been Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Economics and Finance at Tauron Polska Energia S.A. since January 29, 2016. He served as Chairman of the Management Board of Towarzystwo Finansowe Silesia from 2015 to 2016. He was Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Economics and Financial Affairs at Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA from 2009 to 2012. From 1999 to 2005 he served as Senior Consultant at BRE Corporate Finanse SA. Between 2005 and 2008 he served at Huta Cynku Misateczko Slaskie as General Director, Chairman of the Management board and Economy and Finance Director among others. From August 2008 to October 2009 he has served at Polski Koks. He graduated from Uniwersytet Ekonomiczny w Katowicach (formerly Akademia Ekonomiczna w Katowicach) with Master’s degree in Economics in 1999. In addition he completed postgraduate studies on Finance and Banking at Ecole Superieure de Commerce Toulouse. He obtained Executive MBA degree at Akademia Leona Kozminskiego w Warszawie.

Jaroslaw Broda Mr. Jaroslaw Broda has been Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Asset Management and Development of Tauron Polska Energia S.A. since December 8, 2015. He graduated from Szkola Glowna Handlowa w Warszawie and completed postgraduate studies at Akademia Leona Kozminskiego. He was advisor in the Department of Governance and Privatization at the Ministry of State Treasury in the years 2006-2007. In the years 2007-2008 he held the position of director for strategy at TAURON Polska Energia. In the years 2008-2012 he was project manager at GDF Suez Energia Polska, In the years 2012-2014 he was the director for strategy and development at GDF Suez Energia Polska – Katowice. He was also responsible for market analyses and preparation of the company’s development strategy, regulatory management and M&A projects, he managed an international internal team and an international team of advisors. In the years 2014-2015 he was a manager for key projects development at GDF Suez (Branch Energy Europe) responsible for execution of M&A projects. He participated in drafting of sales and marketing development strategy in Europe.

Kamil Kaminski Mr. Kamil Kaminski has been Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Corporate Affairs of Tauron Polska Energia S.A. since December 8, 2015. He graduated from Uniwersytet Jagiellonski and holds Executive MBA from jointly Stockholm University School of Business and Uniwersytet Ekonomiczny w Krakowie) as well as Post-MBA Diploma in Strategic Financial Management from Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University/GFKM. From the beginning of 2014 he worked for Weglokoks Capital Group where, as Vice President of the Management Board for corporate affairs, restructuring and development in the structures of Weglokoks Energia he participated in consolidation of electricity and heat generation assets of Kompania Weglowa and Weglokoks. At that time he managed the works of the Management Committee. Previous professional experience includes, among other things, the position of President of the Research and Development Center of the Refining Industry (OBR) in Plock or Jan Pawel II International Airport in Krakow-Balice. He also managed the operations of John Menzies PLC in Poland. For many years he cooperated with LOTOS Group, where he supported the development of aviation fuel segment, which resulted in joint venture with Air BP Ltd. and establishment of LOTOS Air BP. He has been Member of Supervisory boards of: ZCP CARBO-ENERGIA, PLL LOT and TAURON Wytwarzanie.

Jacek Szyke Mr. Jacek Szyke serves as Secretary of the Supervisory Board at Tauron Polska Energia S.A. He serves as Chairman of the Strategy Committee and Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. Mr. Szyke has been Honorary President of the Chamber of Power Engineering and Energy Consumers. In his career, he served as foreman, head of Automation Section (at ZE Kalisz and Lodz), Duty Operations Engineer (at EC Lodz), Chief Engineer and Executive Officer (at ZE Plock and Elektrocieplownia Siekierki), among others. He was also employed as Contract Manager in Libya and President of the Management Board at a consulting company. From 1991 until 2009 he held a position of Chief Executive Officer of JES Energy Sp. z.o.o. In 2009 he was appointed to a post of Office Directors Adviser in JES Energy Sp. z.o.o. Mr. Szyke received Master of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from Politechnika Poznanska in 1962. In 1973 he graduated with Master’s degree in Economics from Uniwersytet Lodzki and in 1988 he received Doctorate of Science from Politechnika Poznanska.

Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki Mr. Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki has been Member of the Supervisory Board of TAURON Polska Energia S.A. since May 29, 2017. He holds Masters degree in Law from Uniwersytet Lodzki and Executive MBA degree from Rutgers University. From 2006 to 2013 he was Chairman of the Management Board of Magellan Trading Shanghai Co. Ltd. Prior to that, he served as a Lawyer at GSP Group Sp. z o.o. and at American Enterprise Institute in Washington. From December 2015 to October 2016 he was Undersecretary of State in the Ministry of Development. Since October 2016 he has been Chairman of the Management Board of KGHM Polska Miedz S.A.

Teresa Famulska Ms. Teresa Famulska has been Member of the Supervisory Board of TAURON Polska Energia S.A. since May 29, 2017. She graduated from Akademia Ekonomiczna im. Karola Adamieckiego, Katowice. Since 1981 she has served at Uniwersytet Ekonomiczny w Katowicach. From 1998 to 2013 she served at Wyzsza Szkola Bankowosci i Finansow. Since 2007 she has been Member of the Financial Science Committee of Polska Akademia Nauk, where from 2011 to 2015 she served as Member of the Committee Presidium. Moreover, she is Member of the Management Board of Polskie Stowarzyszenie Finansow i Bankowosci, International Fiscal Association, Centrum Informacji i Organizacji Badan Finansow Publicznych i Prawa Podatkowego Krajow Europy Srodkowej i Wschodniej and Polskie Towarzystwo Ekonomiczne.

Barbara Lasak-Jarszak Ms. Barbara Katarzyna Lasak-Jarszak has been Member of the Supervisory Board of TAURON Polska Energia S.A. since May 29, 2017. She graduated from Uniwersytet Warszawski, Faculty of Law and Administration. From January 1997 to February 2017 she served at the Legal Department of the Ministry of Treasury. Since March 1, 2017 she has served as Head of the Department of State Property and Finance in the Treasury Department of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister. She has served on the Supervisory Board of ZPP „Lenora” sp. z o.o., Koneckie Zaklady Odlewnicze S.A., Uzdrowisko Busko-Zdroj S.A., SWWG Polmos S.A., Stocznia Gdynia S.A., Archimedes S.A., PSO „Maskpol” S.A., ZG „Dom Slowa Polskiego” S.A. w likwidacji, Fundusz Rozwoju Spolek S.A., Zaklady Miesne Nisko S.A.

Pawel Pampuszko Mr. Pawel Pampuszko has been Member of the Supervisory Board of TAURON Polska Energia S.A. since May 29, 2017. He graduated from Uniwersytet Slaski w Katowicach, Faculty of Law and Administration. From 2005 to 2009 he served at Kancelaria Biura Prawne Babula i Wspolnicy sp. k., Kancelaria Adwokatow i Radcow Prawnych Slazak, Zapior & Partnerzy, SILEGE S.C. and Woszym Technologies sp.j. From 2009 to 2011 he run his own law firm. Since 2011 he has been Founding Partner at the law firm Kus-Zielinska, Pampuszko i Wspolnicy – Adwokaci i Radcy Prawni sp.j.

Jan Pludowski Mr. Jan Pludowski has been Member of the Supervisory Board of TAURON Polska Energia S.A. since December 30, 2016. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is a graduate of the Faculty of Electrical Engineering of Politechnika Slaska w Gliwicach. He completed postgraduate studies at the Faculty of Electrical and Control Engineering of Politechnika Gdanska, at Uniwersytet Ekonomiczny w Katowicach, Department of Enterprise Finance Management and at the Faculty of Management and Economics of Services of Uniwersytet Szczecinski, Department of Marketing and Management in Enterprise. Professionally associated with the energy sector, he gained his professional experience holding positions at all levels of professional career. He worked, inter alia, at the following positions: Chief Regional Power Engineer (PKP Silesian Regional Directorate of State Railway in Katowice), Director of Railway Energy Department in Katowice and Head of Energy Management Division (PKP Directorate of Railway Energy in Warsaw), Director of the Office for Cash Flows (”PKP Energetyka” sp. z o.o. In Warsaw). He currently acts in the capacity of Director - Project Coordinator at “PKP Energetyka” S.A. in Warsaw. In the years 2007-2008 he acted in the capacity of a member of the Supervisory Board of the Energy Company Jastrzebie S.A.