Carlos Garcia Pereira Eng. Carlos A. Garcia Pereira serves as Chief Executive Officer of Compania de Transporte de Energia Electrica en Alta Tension Transener S.A. He has also been Chief Executive Officer of Empresa de Transporte de Energia Electrica de la Provincia de Buenos Aires TRANSBA SA. Previously he served as Regulatory Engineering Manager of the Company until 2007.

Gerardo Luis Ferreyra Mr. Gerardo Luis Ferreyra serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Compania de Transporte de Energia Electrica en Alta Tension Transener S.A. since 2012. He holds a degree in Engineering.

Gabriel Cohen Mr. Gabriel Cohen serves as Director of Compania de Transporte de Energia Electrica en Alta Tension Transener S.A. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad de Buenos Aires.