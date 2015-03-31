Name Description

P. R.Venketrama Raja Shri. P. R.Venketrama Raja is Non-Executive Director of Ramco Cement Limited. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering from University of Madras and Masters in Business Administration from University of Michigan, USA. He has been on the Board of The Ramco Cements Limited since 1985.

M. Farooqui Shri. M. F. Farooqui serves as Additional Independent Director of The Ramco Cements Limited.

Chitra Venkataraman Smt. Justice Chitra Venkataraman serves as Additional Independent Director of the Company. She is a graduate in Economics from Ethiraj College, Chennai, and B.L. from Law College, Chennai, started her practice at Madras High Court. She specialised in Direct and Indirect tax laws. She was appointed as Government Pleader during the period 1991 to 1995 and thereafter as the standing counsel for Income Tax for about 10 years. She was elevated as Judge of Madras High Court in the year 2005 and retired in April 2014.

Ravinder Agarwal Shri. Ravinder S. Agarwal, B.Sc., B.E. is Non-Executive Independent Director of Ramco Cement Limited. He started his career in 1965 and after serving in various capacities with a paper mill of Northern India for 9 years and with Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) for 28 years, retired as Executive Director of IDBI.B.E.