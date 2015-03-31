Edition:
Trent Ltd (TREN.NS)

TREN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

312.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.15 (-1.00%)
Prev Close
Rs315.75
Open
Rs312.00
Day's High
Rs319.40
Day's Low
Rs311.05
Volume
73,883
Avg. Vol
253,782
52-wk High
Rs328.95
52-wk Low
Rs175.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Noel Tata

60 2014 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

P. Venkatesalu

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Mehernosh Surti

2009 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Philip Auld

2014 Managing Director

Bhaskar Bhat

60 2010 Non-Independent Non-Executive Director

Harish Bhat

52 2014 Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director

A. Cooper

75 1984 Non-Executive Independent Director

Zubin Dubash

56 2010 Non-Executive Independent Director

Abhijit Sen

2015 Non-Executive Independent Director

Sonia Singh

2015 Additional Non-Executive Independent Director

Simon Susman

66 2011 Non-Executive Independent Director

Bahram Vakil

56 2012 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Noel Tata

Mr. Noel Naval Tata is the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Trent Limited. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from University of Sussex. He has experience in Marketing, Administration and Investments.

P. Venkatesalu

Mr. P. Venkatesalu is the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the company.

Mehernosh Surti

Mr. Mehernosh M. Surti is the Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the company.

Philip Auld

Mr. Philip N. Auld is the Managing Director of the company.

Bhaskar Bhat

Mr. Bhaskar Bhat is Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Trent Limited. He holds IIT Chennai, IIM Ahmedabad. He has Experience in Retail Business.

Harish Bhat

Mr. Harish R. Bhat is Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Trent Limited. He is a member of the Group Executive Council (GEC) of Tata Sons. During his career with the Tata Group, he has served in several senior roles which include Managing Director and CEO of Tata Global Beverages, Chief Operating Officer of the Watches and Jewellery businesses of Titan Company.

A. Cooper

Mr. A. D. Cooper is Non-Executive Independent Director of Trent Limited. His qualification includes Bachelor of Commerce, Fellow Chartered Accountant, Associated Certified Management Accountant. He has experience in Finance and Management. He other Directorships includes Landmark Ltd, Trent Brands Ltd, Trent Hypermarket Ltd, Tata Asset Management Ltd, Westland Ltd.

Zubin Dubash

Mr. Zubin S. Dubash is Non-Executive Independent Director of Trent Limited. He holds Bachelors Degree in Commerce, MBA (Wharton Pennsylvania), A.C.A. (England and Wales). He has experience in the field of Finance and business development. He is also the Director of Tata Investment Corporation Limited.

Abhijit Sen

Mr. Abhijit Sen serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He holds position of CFO, India Subcontinent Citigroup and was a Director of some of their associate companies until his retirement.

Sonia Singh

Simon Susman

Mr. Simon N. Susman is Non-Executive Independent Director of Trent Limited. He is a member of Shareholders’ / Investors’ Grievance Committee.

Bahram Vakil

Mr. Bahram N. Vakil is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Trent Limited. He holds Bachelor of Law, Bombay University, Advocate Bar Council of Maharashtra & Goa. LLM, Columbia University, New York, USA. Member, New York State Bar Association. Solicitor, India. He other directorships includes Edelweiss Web Services Ltd, Inarco Ltd, Grameen Capital India Ltd, Peninsula Trustee Ltd, Kale Consultants Ltd.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Noel Tata

1,332,000

P. Venkatesalu

17,100,000

Mehernosh Surti

4,500,000

Philip Auld

52,300,000

Bhaskar Bhat

--

Harish Bhat

--

A. Cooper

--

Zubin Dubash

--

Abhijit Sen

--

Sonia Singh

--

Simon Susman

--

Bahram Vakil

--
