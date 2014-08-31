Name Description

Francois Feuillet Mr. Francois Feuillet serves Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Committee of Trigano SA. He has headed Trigano SA since 1981 following a career in auditing (KPMG) and in financial and general management (Singer Group and Compagnie Francaise du Meuble). In addition to his duties at Trigano SA, Mr. Feuillet holds a number of positions, including President of Autostar SAS, Ecim SAS and Euro Accessoires SAS, Chairman of the Board of Auto-Trail V.R. Limited and Rulquin SA, as well as Member of the Management Board of Loisirs Finance SA and Director of Montupet SA, among others. He graduated from Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC).

Marie-Helene Feuillet Ms. Marie-Helene Feuillet serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Committee, Director of Trigano SA. She joined Trigano SA in 1994 after a career in banking with the Banques Populaires group. Ms. Feuillet also holds several other mandates, including President of CMC Distribution SAS, Camping-Cars Chausson SAS and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Loisirs Finance SA, among others. She graduated from Haut Enseignement Commercial pour les Jeunes Filles (HECJF).

Michel Freiche Mr. Michel Freiche has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Committee and Director at Trigano SA since November 2010. Mr. Freiche joined Trigano SA in 1988 after starting his career at an auditing firm (Ernst & Young). He also holds other mandates, including Director of Auto-Trail V.R. Limited, Member of the Management Board of Loisirs Finance SA, Manager at HTD Participations and Member of the Supervisory Board of Trigano Jardin SAS, Trigano Remorques SAS and Trigano VDL SAS, among others. He is a Certified Chartered Accountant and graduated EDHEC Business School.

Guido Carissimo Mr. Guido Carissimo serves as Director of Trigano SA. He is also Member of the Company's Remuneration and Nominating Committee. Mr. Carissimo is a graduate of Universita Bocconi, Italy, and the University of Boston. He is a private equity fund Manager following a career with Pirelli and then as the Head of Trigano SpA. He holds several other mandates, including Director of Agriproduct Gamma Ltd, Stigma Real Estate Srl and Ellamp SpA.

Alice Cavalier Feuillet Ms. Alice Cavalier Feuillet has served as Director of Trigano SA since January 11, 2011. She currently works for an investment fund in London and has previous experience in mergers and acquisition at Morgan Stanley. She holds a degree from ESCP.

Francois Baleydier Mr. Francois Baleydier serves as Independent Director of Trigano SA. He is also Member of the Company's Audit, Remuneration and Nominating Committee. He has spent his career in the financial sector in France and in the civil engineering sector abroad (Entrepose and Bachy). Mr. Baleydier holds several additional positions, including Member of the Supervisory Committee of Autostar SAS, Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of Trigano Jardin SAS and Permanent Representative of Trigano SA on the Supervisory Board of Loisirs Finance, among others. He graduated from Hautes Etudes Commerciales.

Jean Ducroux Mr. Jean Ducroux serves as Independent Director of Trigano SA. He is also Chairman of the Company's Nominating and Remuneration Committee and Member of the Audit Committee. He currently manages Aryon, a consulting and investment company, after starting his career in banking. Mr. Ducroux is also Director of Fountain Industries Europe SA, Gabriel et Associes SAS and Motion Equity Partners SA. He obtained a degree in Political Science from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and he also gained a Masters of Business Administration degree from the University of Minnesota.