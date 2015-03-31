Edition:
Trident Ltd (TRIE.NS)

TRIE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

99.40INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.70 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs100.10
Open
Rs99.50
Day's High
Rs101.40
Day's Low
Rs99.20
Volume
608,268
Avg. Vol
1,378,456
52-wk High
Rs109.50
52-wk Low
Rs49.05

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Pallavi Shroff

61 2017 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Gunjan Shroff

2014 Chief Financial Officer

Ramandeep Kaur

2017 Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Deepak Nanda

54 2013 Managing Director, Non-Independent Wholetime Director

Dinesh Mittal

2017 Additional Independent Director

Rajiv Dewan

52 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Pallavi Shroff

Ms. Pallavi S. Shroff serves as Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. She was Non-Executive Independent Director of Trident Ltd. She is MMS, Bachelor of Law and is a lawyer by profession. She has a experience of 30 years as a litigation practitioner in the area of corporate law and banking. She has been recognised by international publications for her experience in arbitration and dispute resolution. As a member of several high-powered committees, appointed by the Government of India, she has been closely associated with the formulation of several important commercial statutes. Ms. Pallavi is currently a partner of M/s Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A Shroff & Co., a legal firm of India. She is regularly called upon by the governmental departments and ministries to advice them on various issues. Ms. Pallavi’s area of experience inter alia include corporate and commercial laws, antidumping, arbitration and dispute resolution, competition and anti-trust, intellectual property rights, among others.

Gunjan Shroff

Ramandeep Kaur

Deepak Nanda

Mr. Deepak Nanda serves as Managing Director, Non-Independent Wholetime Director of Trident Ltd. He holds a B.Sc. (Hons) and M.Sc. (Hons) and has advanced training in Computer Software and Management. He possesses more than two-and-a-half decades of experience and specialises in business development, client relationship, contract negotiations, project implementation and delivery, improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the client’s business. Before joining the Company he was the Managing Director of Trident Infotech Limited. Earlier he has worked in an unit of the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, Government of India (Ex-Department of Electronics, Government of India) for 16 years and run the unit as profit centre head. In this assignment, Mr. Deepak Nanda had over 10 years of experience of working closely with different State Governments, PSUs, boards and corporations, educational institutions in north-west India and helping them to develop their e-governance strategies, IT roadmaps, deploying key solutions and facilitating the change management. He is also an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Dinesh Mittal

Rajiv Dewan

Shri. Rajiv Dewan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Trident Ltd. He is a Fellow member of Institute of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and is a practicing chartered accountant. Mr. Dewan is well-experienced in tax planning, management consultancy, business restructuring, capital market operations, SEBI-related matters and other segments of corporate law. Prior to starting his own practice, Mr. Dewan worked in senior positions in some of the textile companies of north India.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Pallavi Shroff

--

Gunjan Shroff

--

Ramandeep Kaur

--

Deepak Nanda

9,800,000

Dinesh Mittal

--

Rajiv Dewan

--
As Of  31 Mar 2015

Options Compensation

Name Options Value

Pallavi Shroff

0 0

Gunjan Shroff

0 0

Ramandeep Kaur

0 0

Deepak Nanda

0 0

Dinesh Mittal

0 0

Rajiv Dewan

0 0

Insider Trading

