Trident Ltd (TRIE.NS)
TRIE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
99.40INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Pallavi Shroff
|61
|2017
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Gunjan Shroff
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Ramandeep Kaur
|2017
|Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|
Deepak Nanda
|54
|2013
|Managing Director, Non-Independent Wholetime Director
|
Dinesh Mittal
|2017
|Additional Independent Director
|
Rajiv Dewan
|52
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Pallavi Shroff
|Ms. Pallavi S. Shroff serves as Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. She was Non-Executive Independent Director of Trident Ltd. She is MMS, Bachelor of Law and is a lawyer by profession. She has a experience of 30 years as a litigation practitioner in the area of corporate law and banking. She has been recognised by international publications for her experience in arbitration and dispute resolution. As a member of several high-powered committees, appointed by the Government of India, she has been closely associated with the formulation of several important commercial statutes. Ms. Pallavi is currently a partner of M/s Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A Shroff & Co., a legal firm of India. She is regularly called upon by the governmental departments and ministries to advice them on various issues. Ms. Pallavi’s area of experience inter alia include corporate and commercial laws, antidumping, arbitration and dispute resolution, competition and anti-trust, intellectual property rights, among others.
Ramandeep Kaur
Deepak Nanda
|Mr. Deepak Nanda serves as Managing Director, Non-Independent Wholetime Director of Trident Ltd. He holds a B.Sc. (Hons) and M.Sc. (Hons) and has advanced training in Computer Software and Management. He possesses more than two-and-a-half decades of experience and specialises in business development, client relationship, contract negotiations, project implementation and delivery, improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the client’s business. Before joining the Company he was the Managing Director of Trident Infotech Limited. Earlier he has worked in an unit of the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, Government of India (Ex-Department of Electronics, Government of India) for 16 years and run the unit as profit centre head. In this assignment, Mr. Deepak Nanda had over 10 years of experience of working closely with different State Governments, PSUs, boards and corporations, educational institutions in north-west India and helping them to develop their e-governance strategies, IT roadmaps, deploying key solutions and facilitating the change management. He is also an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.
Rajiv Dewan
|Shri. Rajiv Dewan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Trident Ltd. He is a Fellow member of Institute of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and is a practicing chartered accountant. Mr. Dewan is well-experienced in tax planning, management consultancy, business restructuring, capital market operations, SEBI-related matters and other segments of corporate law. Prior to starting his own practice, Mr. Dewan worked in senior positions in some of the textile companies of north India.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Pallavi Shroff
|--
|
Gunjan Shroff
|--
|
Ramandeep Kaur
|--
|
Deepak Nanda
|9,800,000
|
Dinesh Mittal
|--
|
Rajiv Dewan
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Pallavi Shroff
|0
|0
|
Gunjan Shroff
|0
|0
|
Ramandeep Kaur
|0
|0
|
Deepak Nanda
|0
|0
|
Dinesh Mittal
|0
|0
|
Rajiv Dewan
|0
|0