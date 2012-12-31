Name Description

Philippe Archinard Mr. Philippe Archinard has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Committee at Transgene SA since June 17, 2010. Prior to that, he served as Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Board of Directors and Member of the Management Committee since December 6, 2004. He began his professional career with bioMerieux in 1985, where he held various positions in France and the United States, including Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the American operations. Since March 2000, he had served as Chief Executive Officer of Innogenetics until his appointment as CEO of the Company. Mr. Archinard also holds other mandates, including Permanent Representative of TSGH on the Board of ABL Inc, Director of ERYtech Pharma and Chairman of the LyonBioPole association. He holds a Chemical Engineering degree and a Doctorate degree in Biochemistry, both from Universite de Lyon and has completed the PMD program at the Harvard Business School.

Elisabeth Keppi Ms. Elisabeth Keppi has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Director of Quality Assurance and Compliance at Transgene SA since 2007 and has been Member of the Management Committee and Qualified Pharmacist of the Company since February 2001. She joined the Company in 1988 as Scientist and served as Interim Chief Pharmacist from 1999 to February 2001. She is a graduate of the Strasbourg School of Pharmacy (Universite de Strasbourg).

Patrick Mahieux Mr. Patrick Mahieux has served as Vice President Industrial and Pharmaceutical Operations and Member of the Management Committee of Transgene SA since November 2010. He began his professional career with Pasteur Merieux in 1993 and held various positions in Sanofi Aventis as Production Director in strategic Business Units. Between 2006 and 2010, he was VP Industrial Operations of Guerbet group. He is Consultant to Chairman of Association A3P. Mr. Mahieux holds a Doctorate in Pharmacy and a post graduate degree in Pharmaceutical Industrial Technology and Biopharmacy.

Thibaut du Fayet Mr. Thibaut du Fayet has served as Vice President Business Development, Licensing and Marketing and Member of the Management Committee of Transgene SA since 2008. From 2007 to 2008, he was responsible for Marketing at Stallergenes. Before that, he held various positions in Corporate Strategy and Business Development at bioMerieux from 2003 to 2007 and Rhodia/Rhone-Poulenc from 1999 to 2003. Prior to his industry experience, Mr. Thibaut spent six years working as Management Consultant at Bossard/Gemini Consulting. He has an MBA degree from ESSEC Management School and holds an MA in International Finance from Brandeis University in Boston, the United States.

Nathalie Adda Dr. Nathalie Adda is Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and a Member of the Management Committee of Transgene SA as of November 2012. She is a Medical Doctor and a graduate of the Faculty of Medicine of the Universite Denis Diderot Paris VII where she specialized in infectious diseases. She also has a Master degree in bio-statistics. Since 2006, Dr. Adda held the position of Senior Medical Director at Vertex Pharmaceuticals in Cambridge, MA, USA, where she was responsible for the clinical development of Telaprevir, a drug approved in 2011, in the USA and Europe, for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C. Before her time at Vertex, Dr. Adda held similar roles as Associate Director, Clinical Development at Gilead, as well as at Triangle Pharmaceuticals and Boehringer Ingelheim.

Jean-Yves Bonnefoy Mr. Jean-Yves Bonnefoy has served as Vice President Research and Development and Member of the Management Committee of Transgene SA since March 2006. He is in charge of Research, Clinical Development, Regulatory Affairs and Intellectual Property. He joined the Company’s Management Committee as Director of Research in February 2005. Prior to joining the Company, he was Head of the Canceropole Lyon Rhone-Alpes. From 1997 to 2002, he was Director of the Immunology Center of the Pierre Fabre Group in Saint-Julien en Genevois, France. He was previously responsible for the Immunology Department of the Biomedical Research Institute of the Glaxo-Wellcome Group in Geneva, Switzerland. Mr. Bonnefoy holds a Doctorate degree in Immunology from Universite de Lyon and has completed the Senior Management Program of the London Business School. He has been the Chairman of the Alsace Biovalley association since 2011 and is a Director of Platine Pharma Services SAS and Transgene Tasly (Tianjin) Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Ghislaine Gilleron Ms. Ghislaine Gilleron has served as Member of the Management Committee and General Counsel of Transgene SA since 1993 and has also been General Secretary and Secretary to the Management Committee of the Company since 2005. She has worked for the Company since 1985. Prior to that, she acted in the Legal Department of Electricite de Strasbourg. Since June 2011, she has held the post of Member of the Board of Directors of MiddleNext. Ms. Gilleron is a graduate of the Institut d'Etudes Politiques of Strasbourg.

Laurence Bertaud Ms. Laurence Bertaud has served as Director of Human Resources and Member of the Management Committee of Transgene SA since 2000. She joined Transgene SA's Human Resources Department in 1995. Before that, she worked in the Human Resources Department of Alcatel. She holds a Master's degree in Management from Universite Dauphine in Paris and a diploma in Human Resources from the Paris-Sorbonne University.

Jean-Luc Belingard Mr. Jean-Luc Belingard has been has been Director of Transgene SA since June 19, 2013. Additionally, he has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of bioMerieux S.A since January 2011. A graduate of the Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC) of Paris (1971) he obtained a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from Cornell University, in 1974. Since then, he has held management positions at Merck, Sharp and Dohme (1974-1983), Roche France (Chairman of the Management Board, 1983-1990), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Member of the Executive Committee, 1990-1998), Roche Diagnostics, Basel (Chief Executive Officer, 1990-1998), bioMerieux-Pierre Fabre (Chief Executive Officer, 1999-2001), Ipsen Group (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, 2002-2010).

Alain Merieux Dr. Alain Merieux has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Transgene SA since June 2007. He previously served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company from 1991 to October 21, 2002 and then as Member of the Board of Directors until June 9, 2006. Dr. Merieux was Chairman of bioMerieux from1965 until 2011 and also holds other mandates, including Chairman of Fondation Merieux and Director of Cie Plastic Omnium, among others. He holds a Doctorate degree in Pharmacy and is a PMD program graduate of the Harvard Business School in 1968.

Dominique Takizawa Ms. Dominique Takizawa has served as Permanent Representative of TSGH on the Board of Directors of Transgene SA since 2006. She is also Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. She also served as Permanent Representative of NBMA on the Board of Directors of Transgene SA between 2002 and 2004. Corporate Secretary of Merieux Alliance since 2006, Ms. Takizawa has filled various roles in the group, both at Merieux Alliance and bioMerieux levels: she assisted Alain Merieux and the management team in the group’s strategic development, specifically during merger and acquisition transactions, in relations with other shareholders and investors, and in market transactions. She formerly filled the role of Financial Director and Controller for Institut Merieux, Merial and Aventis Cropscience. She was General Secretary of bioMerieux between 2004 and 2006. She is a graduate of Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales and has a Chartered Accountant’s diploma.

Laurence Zitvogel Ms. Laurence Zitvogel, M.D. has been Director of Transgene SA since June 19, 2013. She is a professor of immunology and biology at Paris University (Universite de Paris Sud). An oncologist and researcher at Institut Gustave Roussy since 1995, she is also Research Director at INSERM (Institut National de la Sante et de la Recherche Medicale) and Co-Director of the Center of Clinical Investigations of Biotherapies, a common venture between Institut Gustave Roussy, Institut Curie and INSERM. She holds numerous prizes and awards (amongst them the INSERM Research Prize) and is Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur and a member of the Academie de Medecine.

Jean-Pierre Bizzari Dr. Jean-Pierre Bizzari has served as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Transgene SA since June 9, 2008. Since October 2008, he has served as Senior Vice President for Clinical Development Oncology at Celgene, and is based in the USA. Between 1993 and 2008, he held the same position successively at Rhone-Poulenc Rorer, Aventis, Sanofi-Synthélabo, and Sanofi-Aventis, also in the USA. Dr. Bizzari was previously Head of the Oncology department at Servier, after working as Assistant in the medical oncology department at La Pitie-Salpetriere hospital in Paris. Since 2005, he has been Member of the International Scientific Committee of the French National Cancer Research Institute. He gained a Doctorate of Medicine degree from Universite de Nice Sophia-Antipolis and is Specialist in Oncology.

Benoit Habert Mr. Benoit Habert has served as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Transgene SA since 2000. He is also Member of Audit Committee and Chairman of Remuneration Committee of the Company. He is the President of Dassault Development. He also holds several other mandates, including President of Habert Dassault Finance, Director of Groupe Figaro, Dassault Medias, Sport 24.com and Merieux Nutriscience Corp (USA), and is Representative of GIMD on the Board of bioMerieux Alliance. He holds an LLB degree in Business and Law and an MBA degree from INSEAD.

Pierre-Patrick Hurteloup Dr. Pierre-Patrick Hurteloup, M.D., has served as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Transgene SA since 2005. He is also Member of the Company's Remuneration Committee. He acts as Medical Director of Pierre Fabre Oncologie. From 1981 to 1993, he held various positions in medical and clinical development with the Italian pharmaceutical company Farmitalia Carlo Erba. He holds several other mandates, including Director and Chairman of Pierre Fabre Ltd, Concept Pharmaceuticals International Ltd, Pierre Fabre Medicaments Benelux and Pierre Fabre Farmaka AE. He graduated from the Faculty of Medicine at Universite de Nice and is specialized in Radiotherapy and Medical Oncology.