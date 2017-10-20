Name Description

Bernardo Vargas Gibsone Mr. Bernardo Vargas Gibsone serves as Chairman of the Board of CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissao de Energia Eletrica Paulista since April 30, 2015. He holds a degree in Economics from Universidad de Los Andes and an MBA from Columbia University.

Reynaldo Passanezi Mr. Reynaldo Passanezi Filho serves as Chief Executive Officer of CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissao de Energia Eletrica Paulista since November 1, 2013. Between July 23, 2012 and December 2, 2013 he also acted as Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of the Company. Between 1999 and 2012, he acted at BBVA Brasil Banco de Investimento SA, Banco de Investimento e Escritorio de Representacao as Legal Representative, Statutory Director and Head of Corporate & Investment Banking. Moreover, from September 2005 to June 2006, he held the post of Director Responsible for Mergers and Acquisitions for Latin America. From March 2000 to September 2005, he served as Director Responsible for M & A and Equity Capital Markets for Brazil. From 1999 to 2000, he was a Senior Economist. He is an Economist by profession. He holds a degree in Economics from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) in 1986 and in Law from the same University in 1989, Masters in Economics from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) in 1992, Ph.D. in Economics from Universidade Estadual de Campinas (Unicamp) in 1999.

Gustavo Carlos Marin Garat Mr. Gustavo Carlos Marin Garat serves as Vice Chairman of CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissao de Energia Eletrica Paulista since May 20, 2016.

Rinaldo Pecchio Mr. Rinaldo Pecchio, Jr. serves as Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer and Member of the Executive Board of CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissao de Energia Eletrica Paulista since December 2, 2013. He has 28 years of experience in the finance area. He acted in Elektro Eletricidade e Servicos as Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer and in AES Brasil as Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. He graduated in Economics from Universidade Estadual de Campinas (Unicamp) in 1985, in Accounting from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Campinas in 1989 and holds an MBA in Finance from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC) in 1992.

Celso Sebastiao Cerchiari Mr. Celso Sebastiao Cerchiari serves as Chief Technology Officer at CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissao de Energia Eletrica Paulista. Previously, he was Chief Operating Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of CTEEP Companhia de Transmissao de Energia Eletrica Paulista from 2006. Previously, he acted as Chief Technology Officer of the Company until 2006, and has been Member of the Company's Executive Board since February 4, 2002. He began his professional career as Junior Engineer at the Ilha Solteira plant of CESP Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo, then became Regional Manager of Operations of Parana and Regional Manager of Operations of Cabreuva. He gained a degree in Electrical Engineering from Centro Universitario de Lins - UNILINS in 1975, a degree in Business Management from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 1995 and a post graduate degree in Energy Business Management from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 1996. Between 1976 and 1996, he participated in various courses in the areas of power systems, electrical machines, development and total quality management.

Weberson Eduardo Guioto Abreu Mr. Weberson Eduardo Guioto Abreu serves as the Chief Project Officer of CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissao de Energia Eletrica Paulista since May 16, 2016. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from Universidade Federal de Itajuba in 1992, Masters degree in Engineering from Universidade de Taubate - UNITAU in 2002 and MBA from Universidade de Taubate - UNITAU in 2007. He has also done Post graduation in Business Law from Instituto Nacional de Pos-Graduacao in 2014.

Carlos Ribeiro Mr. Carlos Ribeiro serves as Chief Institutional Relations Officer of CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissao de Energia Eletrica Paulista since July 27, 2016. He was Professor of Graduate and post graduate courses in Universidade Federal de Itajuba. He is an Electrical Engineer and holds a Masters degree in Power Systems from Universidade Federal de Engenharia de Itajubá.

Henry Medina Gonzalez Mr. Henry Medina Gonzalez serves as the Member of the Board of Directors of CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissao de Energia Eletrica Paulista since May 29, 2016.

Cesar Augusto Ramirez Rojas Mr. Cesar Augusto Ramirez Rojas serves as Member of the Board of Directors of CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissao de Energia Eletrica Paulista since April 30, 2015. Prior to this, he served as Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of the company since July 23, 2012 until November 1, 2013. He is a Member of the Company's Compensation Committee. Prior to this, he was Chief Executive Officer, Interim Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board of the Company from May 25, 2012 and July 23, 2012. Previously, he acted as Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board of the Company. He was also a Member of the Company's Board of Directors. In the past, he was Engineer at Interconexion Electrica SA ESP and currently serves as its Director of Corporate Strategy. He obtained a degree in Electrical Engineering from Universidad Nacional de Colombia in 1979, a Master of Science in Operational Research from the University of Strathclyde in 1986 and a degree in Management from Universidad EAFIT.

Carlos Alberto Rodriguez Lopez Dr. Carlos Alberto Rodriguez Lopez serves as Member of the Board of Directors of CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissao de Energia Eletrica Paulista since April 30, 2015.

Fernando Augusto Rojas Pinto Mr. Fernando Augusto Rojas Pinto serves as Director at CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissao de Energia Eletrica Paulista. Previously, he was the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissao de Energia Eletrica Paulista. In the past, he served as Engineer and Manager of the South American Region of Interconexion Electrica SA ESP. He obtained a degree in Electrical Engineering from Universidad Nacional de Colombia in 1978, a Masters in Systems Engineering from University of Manchester in 1982 and a degree in Finance from Universidad EAFIT in 1995.