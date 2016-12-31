Name Description

R. Peter Gillin Mr. R. Peter Gillin has been appointed as Chairman of the Board, Independent Director of the company. Mr. Gillin served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and eventually Chief Restructuring Officer of Tahera Diamond Corporation, a diamond exploration, development and production company. He was also President and Chief Executive Officer of Zemex Corporation, an industrial minerals producer. Previously, Mr. Gillin was Vice Chairman and a director of N.M. Rothschild & Sons Canada Limited, an investment bank, and became Acting Chief Executive Officer during the course of his duties. Mr. Gillin currently serves as lead director of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. and is a director of Sherritt International Corp., Silver Wheaton Corp. and TD Mutual Funds Corporate Class Ltd. Mr. Gillin holds an Honours Business Administration degree from the Richard Ivey School of Business, Western University, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors, the Chartered Financial Analysts Institute and the Toronto` Society of Financial Analysts.

Jeffery Tygesen Mr. Jeffery D. Tygesen is Chief Executive Officer, Non-independent of the company. Mr. Tygesen was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation on December 1, 2014. Previously, Mr. Tygesen spent more than 30 years with Rio Tinto in operational roles across multiple product groups as well as technology and innovation and strategic planning. Prior to his appointment as Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tygesen was Vice-President, Copper Development at Rio Tinto Copper Group and was responsible for overseeing Rio Tinto’s joint venture interests, technical and innovation development, sustainable development and accountability at the company’s Chilean and Indonesian copper projects. His previous positions included Mining Executive, Rio Tinto Copper Group; Regional General Manager, Rio Tinto Technology and Innovation; Manager, Long Term and Strategic Planning, Rio Tinto Energy America Coal; and Manager of Mine Development, Diavik Diamond Mines. He is a member of the Oyu Tolgoi LLC Board of Directors. Mr. Tygesen holds a Bachelor of Science degree (Mining Engineering) and a Master of Science degree (Mining Engineering), both from the University of Utah (College of Mines and Earth Sciences). He is a member of the Society of Mining Engineering and the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Luke Colton Mr. Luke Colton has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effective from Oct. 9, 2017. Mr. Colton has been with Rio Tinto since 2004 and has worked in various business units, including minerals, iron ore and energy. In his most recent role as Richards Bay CFO, he was directly responsible for financial and managerial accounting, business planning, treasury, tax, warehousing, and compliance functions, as well as a member of the senior leadership team. From 2010 to 2013, Mr. Colton was manager financial, capital accounting and compliance, for Rio Tinto Iron Ore, where he was responsible for the statutory reporting processes for the Western Australian iron ore entities. He previously served as principal, valuations and analysis, in Rio Tinto Controllers and manager, statutory reporting and control, with Rio Tinto Energy America. Prior to joining Rio Tinto, Mr. Colton was senior accountant with Ernst & Young.

Brendan Lane Mr. Brendan Lane is Vice President - Operations and Development of the Company. He is a Finance Director MEL & Grasberg, Rio Tinto (2013 – 2016), Manager Business Analysis Copper, Rio Tinto (2011- 2013), Manager Business Analysis Coal, Rio Tinto (2009 – 2011).

Dustin Isaacs Mr. Dustin Isaacs is Corporate Secretary of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. He served as Legal Counsel, Rio Tinto (March 2011 to December 2012); Lawyer, Ogilvy Renault LLP (April 2003 to March 2011).

James Gill Dr. James W. Gill is Independent Director of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. Dr. Gill has over 40 years of international mining experience as a public company CEO, an explorer, mine developer, and operator. He founded Aur Resources Inc. in 1981 and served as President and Chief Executive Officer until it was acquired by Teck Resources in August 2007. While at Aur, he was directly involved in the discovery, development and/or operation of four gold and two polymetallic base metal mines in Eastern Canada and two open pit copper mines in northern Chile. He received the Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year Award from the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada in 1989, the Mining Man of the Year Award from the Northern Miner in 1989, and the Viola Macmillan Developer of the Year Award from the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada in 2006. Dr. Gill currently serves as a director of Toromont Industries Ltd. and as a technical advisor to Asset Chile's Fenex Fund. Dr. Gill holds an Honours Bachelor of Science degree in Geology, a Master of Science degree in Economic Geology from McGill University, and a PhD in Economic Geology from Carleton University. He is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Russel Robertson Mr. Russel C. Robertson serves as an Independent Director of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. From June, 2013 to August, 2016, Mr. Robertson served as Executive Vice-President, and Head, Anti-Money Laundering at BMO Financial Group. From March 2011 to June 2013, Mr. Robertson served as Executive VicePresident, Business Integration at BMO Financial Group, and as Vice-Chair at BMO Financial Corp. (formerly Harris Financial Corp.). In this capacity, he was responsible for overseeing the integration of Marshall & Ilsley Bank with BMO’s long-time subsidiary, Harris Bank. Prior to this role, Mr. Robertson was the Chief Financial Officer at BMO Financial Group between March 2008 and March 2011. Before joining BMO, he spent over 35 years as a Chartered Professional Accountant. Mr. Robertson held various senior positions with two major accounting firms, including holding the positions of Vice-Chair, Deloitte & Touche LLP (Canada), and Canadian Managing Partner, Arthur Andersen LLP (Canada). Mr. Robertson currently serves as director of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International. Mr. Robertson holds an Honours Business Administration degree from the Richard Ivey School of Business, Western University, is a Chartered Professional Accountant (FCPA, FCA) and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants (Ontario). He is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.