Name Description

Hilton Saven Mr. Hilton Saven, BCom, CA (SA), is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Truworths International Ltd. He was appointed to the Truworths International board in February 2003. He is Chairman of the board and a member of the Remuneration Committee and of the Non-executive and Nomination Committee. He is Chairman of accounting and advisory firm Mazars South Africa, is an executive board member of Mazars International and also serves as director of numerous companies, including JSE-listed Lewis Group Ltd, as well as Monarch Insurance Company Ltd and Life Vincent Pallotti Orthopaedic Centre (Pty) Ltd.

Michael Mark Mr. Michael Samuel Mark has served as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of TRUWORTHS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED since December 4, 2015. He served as Executive Director of the Company between June 2015 and December 4, 2015. He also served as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company between July 1991 and June 2015, and as Director of the Company between July 1988 and July 1991. In 1991 he became managing director of Truworths and in 1998 its executive chairman. In 2000 he was appointed as executive chairman of the group, a position which he relinquished in 2004 when the roles of chairman and Chief Executive were separated. He combines over 30 years of experience in the retail industry with an ability to retain focus on the Group’s key competencies and an unrivalled understanding of the dynamics of fashion retailing. His vision and leadership has enabled the Group to achieve exceptional financial performance, including significant growth in turnover, earnings, trading density and return on equity on a consistent basis over an extended period, such that it enjoys international recognition as a retailer of excellence.

David Pfaff Mr. David B. Pfaff is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Truworths International Ltd. He joined the Group on 1 April 2013, when he was appointed as designate Chief Financial Officer and has been appointed as an executive director of the company and as Chief Financial Officer of the Group with effect from 1 September 2013. He previously spent seven years with a listed Information Technology company in the period up to 2008 as Chief Financial Officer. He has spent the last four years as Independent Consultant in London where he was in charge of setting up a number of entrepreneurial ventures. Mr. Pfaff is a Certified Chartered Accountant.

Doug Dare Mr. Doug N. Dare is Executive Director of the Company. He was Director - Buying and Merchandising of Truworths International Limited. He is an Employee since June 1984. He is director of Truworths Ltd, Identity Retailing (Pty) Ltd.

Mark Smith Mr. Mark Smith is Divisional Director - Human Resources of Truworths International Ltd. He has been Employee since September 2009, In current position since September 2009, Chairman: Transformation Committee. He is Trustee of Truworths Social Involvement Trust and Truworths Community Foundation. He holds BA (Hons), Higher Diploma in Education, SMP.

Francois Baissac Mr. Francois Baissac is Divisional Director - Information Systems of Truworths International Ltd. He has been Employee since June 1988. He holds Diploma in Computer Programming and Project Management.

Gary Barnard Mr. Gary Barnard is Divisional Director - Credit of the Company. He holds BSc (Electro-Mechanical Engineering). He is an Employee since June 2002 and In current position since August 2015.

Mark Forster Mr. Mark Forster is Divisional Director - Merchandise of Truworths International Ltd. He has been Employee since May 1999 and In current position since March 2008.

Sean Furlong Mr. Sean Furlong is Divisional Director - Merchandise and Logistics of Truworths International Ltd. He has been Employee since February 1989. In current position since August 2006.

Jonni Katz Mr. Jonni Katz is Divisional Director - Earthchild and Naartjie of the Company. He is Employee since March 2015 and In current position since June 2015.

Neville Kopping Mr. Neville Kopping is Divisional Director - Merchandise of Truworths International Ltd. He has been Employee since March 2006, In current position since March 2008. He holds BCom degree.

Tony Miek Mr. Tony Miek is Divisional Director - Real Estate, Store Design and Visual Presentation of Truworths International Ltd. He holds PG Diploma in Accounting. In current position since August 2006, Chairman: Sustainability Committee. He is Director of Young Designers Emporium (Pty) Ltd.

Sarah Proudfoot Ms. Sarah Proudfoot is Divisional Director - Merchandise Ladieswear of Truworths International Ltd. She has been Employee since March 2001. She holds National Diploma in Clothing Design.

Steve Widegger Mr. Steve Widegger is Divisional Director - Merchandise of Truworths International Ltd. He has been Employee since February 1987, In current position since August 2006. He holds Diploma in Business Management.

Glenn Wood Mr. Glenn Wood is Divisional Director - Designate: Retail Operations of the Company. He holds MSc (Financial Management), BSc (Accounting). He is Employee since March 2015 In current position since May 2015.

Chris Durham Mr. Chris Durham, FCIS, PG Dip. Adv. Co Law (UCT), is Company Secretary of the Company. He is also a Chartered Secretary of the Company.

Robert Dow Mr. Robert Gilmour Dow, BSc (Hons), Dip.Acc (Dist), CA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Truworths International Ltd. He became chairman of the Remuneration Committee in 2000 and was appointed to the Audit Committee in 2002. He has 30 years of corporate finance and merchant banking experience, firstly with Standard Corporate and Merchant Bank, and from 1995 until 2002 with African Merchant Bank of which he was a founder. Subsequently he has been engaged in the domestic and international private equity market. He is an executive director of Morella Investments (Pty) Ltd and Tiradeprops 1079 (Pty) Ltd, which are private equity partnerships, and the finance director of St Mary’s School Waverley, Johannesburg (a non-profit company). Currently an investment adviser and business consultant, and a non-executive director of empowerment groups Kensani Capital (Pty) Ltd and Phetogo Investment Holdings (Pty) Ltd, he contributes meaningfully to the company’s governance, investment and finance activities.

Thandi Ndlovu Ms. Thandi Ndlovu, BSc, MBChB, is Non-Executive Independent Director of Truworths International Ltd., since February 2001. She holds BS c, MBChB. She is Chairman: Motheo Group (Pty) Ltd, IFCA Technologies Ltd., President: South African Women in Construction, Director: Business Women’s Association. She holds B.Sc, MBChB, Diploma Company Direction. She is a medical doctor by training. Twelve years ago she founded the Motheo Construction Group, a business involved in affordable housing and general construction projects throughout South Africa. Thandi has wide experience in business. She is the executive chairman of the Motheo Group and serves on various other company boards, including Baitshepi Development Consulting Services, JSE AltX listed IFCA Technologies and the Business Women’s Association. She was recently elected President of the South African Women in Construction.

Roderick Sparks Mr. Roderick John Alwyn Sparks, BCom (Hons), CA (SA), MBA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Truworths International Limited. He is Non-executive director of Trencor Ltd, Imperial Holdings Ltd, Regent Life Assurance Company Ltd, Regent Insurance Company Ltd and Pembani Group (Pty) Ltd. He is Trustee: World Wildlife Fund for Nature, Foodbank Foundation, The Abe Bailey Testamentary Trust He is Member of Audit Committee and Non-executive and Nomination Committee.

Anthony Taylor Mr. Anthony Joseph Taylor is Non-Executive Independent Director of Truworths International Ltd. He is a non-executive director of MTN (Pty) Ltd and MTN Service Provider (Pty) Ltd. He is Member of Nonexecutive and Nomination Committee Director: Mobile Telephone Networks (Pty) Ltd, MTN Service Provider (Pty) Ltd, MTN Business Solutions (Pty) Ltd and Pepkor Retail Ltd.