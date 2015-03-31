Name Description

Dhruv Sawhney Mr. Dhruv M. Sawhney is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Triveni Turbine Limited. He is an eminent industrialist and one of the Promoters of the Company. Mr. Sawhney graduated with an M.A. in Mechanical Sciences from Emmanuel College, University of Cambridge, U.K. and M.B.A with distinction from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, U.S.A. He is a past president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Indian Sugar Mills Association and the Sugar Technologists Associations of India and the International Society of Sugarcane Technologists. He was the first Chairman from the developing world of the International Society of sugar Cane Technologists. He has served on the board of various public sector organizations and chaired Government advisory councils on Industry, Energy and sugar. He chairs the Commonwealth Leadership Development conferences found by HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh in 1956 to foster and broaden the understanding and decision-making ability of individuals in the commonwealth countries. He is a Deputy Chairman of the Evian Group and Chairman of the India Steering committee of the World Economic forum, Switzerland. He takes a keen interest in education, and was a past governor of the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, the Management Institute at the University of Delhi and Chairman of the Doon School, Dehra Dun, one of India's most famous public schools. He is a Companion Member of the Chartered Institute of Management, U.K. and chairs the Board of Trustees of Delhi's oldest private charitable hospital. He was a President of the All India Chess Federation for 12 Years.

Nikhil Sawhney Mr. Nikhil Sawhney is Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Triveni Turbine Limited. He is one of the Promoters of the Company. He possesses Master's degree in Business Administration from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, USA., Bachelors of Arts and Masters of Arts (Economic Honors) from Emmanuel College, University of Cambridge. He has work experience in the fields of finance, consumer goods, engineered products and capital markets.

Deepak Sen Mr. Deepak Kumar Sen is a Chief Financial Officer, General Manager of TRIVENI TURBINE LIMITED.,

Arun Mote Mr. Arun Prabhakar Mote is Executive Director of Triveni Turbine Limited. He has a Masters degree in Technology from the IIT-Bombay and a Masters degree in Business Administration from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Bombay University.

Tarun Sawhney Mr. Tarun Sawhney is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Triveni Turbine Limited. He is one of the Promoters of the Company. He possesses a Master's degree in Business Administration from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, USA., a Bachelor of Arts (Economic Honors) and Master of Arts from Emmanuel College, University of Cambridge. He has work experience in the fields of agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, information technology and financial and portfolio analysis.

Kanwal Hazari Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Kanwal Kishan Hazari has been appointed as Independent Director of Triveni Tribune Ltd., effective April 01, 2017. He is currently serves as Director of the Company effective effective April 01, 2017. He is a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, Camberley, UK and the National Defence College, New Delhi. Lt. Gen. Hazari has rendered 38 years of service in the Armed Forces of India and has served as Vice Chief of Army Staff. He has interest in matters like long term planning, management structures and systems and financial planning and has written on these subjects. He was a member of the Committee of Defence Expenditure appointed by the Government of India in 1990, as also of the Kargil Review Committee constituted by the Government of India.

Vasantha Bharucha Dr. Vasantha Suresh is a Non-Executive Independent Director of TRIVENI TURBINE LIMITED.,She was the Resident Director of India's Trade Promotion office in the US based in New York and was also an Executive Director of the National Centre for Trade Information using technology for trade. She was an Independent Director on the Central Board of State Bank of India (SBI) for three years during 2008-2011 and was also a Director on the Board of Delhi Circle of SBI. Besides, she was on the Board of Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd. She has rich experience in industry, trade and finance in the engineering and consumer sectors and has published a number of reports and strategy papers on Economic subject. She has been consultant and adviser to International organizations like WTO, UNCTAD, ITC and the UNDP. Presently, Dr. Bharucha is a Strategy Consultant to various corporates. Dr. (Mrs.) Vasantha Bharucha is an economist of repute and holds Doctorate in Economics from University of Mumbai.