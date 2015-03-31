Triveni Turbine Ltd (TRVT.NS)
TRVT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
130.05INR
23 Oct 2017
130.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.20 (-0.15%)
Rs-0.20 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
Rs130.25
Rs130.25
Open
Rs130.25
Rs130.25
Day's High
Rs130.75
Rs130.75
Day's Low
Rs127.50
Rs127.50
Volume
19,491
19,491
Avg. Vol
128,329
128,329
52-wk High
Rs167.25
Rs167.25
52-wk Low
Rs112.15
Rs112.15
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dhruv Sawhney
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Nikhil Sawhney
|2013
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Deepak Sen
|Chief Financial Officer, General Manager
|
Rajiv Sawhney
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Arun Mote
|61
|2012
|Executive Director
|
Tarun Sawhney
|41
|2007
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
|
Kanwal Hazari
|88
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Vasantha Bharucha
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Shekhar Datta
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Santosh Pande
|65
|2017
|Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
|
C. Narayanan
|IR Contact Officer
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Dhruv Sawhney
|Mr. Dhruv M. Sawhney is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Triveni Turbine Limited. He is an eminent industrialist and one of the Promoters of the Company. Mr. Sawhney graduated with an M.A. in Mechanical Sciences from Emmanuel College, University of Cambridge, U.K. and M.B.A with distinction from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, U.S.A. He is a past president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Indian Sugar Mills Association and the Sugar Technologists Associations of India and the International Society of Sugarcane Technologists. He was the first Chairman from the developing world of the International Society of sugar Cane Technologists. He has served on the board of various public sector organizations and chaired Government advisory councils on Industry, Energy and sugar. He chairs the Commonwealth Leadership Development conferences found by HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh in 1956 to foster and broaden the understanding and decision-making ability of individuals in the commonwealth countries. He is a Deputy Chairman of the Evian Group and Chairman of the India Steering committee of the World Economic forum, Switzerland. He takes a keen interest in education, and was a past governor of the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, the Management Institute at the University of Delhi and Chairman of the Doon School, Dehra Dun, one of India's most famous public schools. He is a Companion Member of the Chartered Institute of Management, U.K. and chairs the Board of Trustees of Delhi's oldest private charitable hospital. He was a President of the All India Chess Federation for 12 Years.
|
Nikhil Sawhney
|Mr. Nikhil Sawhney is Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Triveni Turbine Limited. He is one of the Promoters of the Company. He possesses Master's degree in Business Administration from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, USA., Bachelors of Arts and Masters of Arts (Economic Honors) from Emmanuel College, University of Cambridge. He has work experience in the fields of finance, consumer goods, engineered products and capital markets.
|
Deepak Sen
|Mr. Deepak Kumar Sen is a Chief Financial Officer, General Manager of TRIVENI TURBINE LIMITED.,
|
Rajiv Sawhney
|
Arun Mote
|Mr. Arun Prabhakar Mote is Executive Director of Triveni Turbine Limited. He has a Masters degree in Technology from the IIT-Bombay and a Masters degree in Business Administration from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Bombay University.
|
Tarun Sawhney
|Mr. Tarun Sawhney is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Triveni Turbine Limited. He is one of the Promoters of the Company. He possesses a Master's degree in Business Administration from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, USA., a Bachelor of Arts (Economic Honors) and Master of Arts from Emmanuel College, University of Cambridge. He has work experience in the fields of agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, information technology and financial and portfolio analysis.
|
Kanwal Hazari
|Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Kanwal Kishan Hazari has been appointed as Independent Director of Triveni Tribune Ltd., effective April 01, 2017. He is currently serves as Director of the Company effective effective April 01, 2017. He is a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, Camberley, UK and the National Defence College, New Delhi. Lt. Gen. Hazari has rendered 38 years of service in the Armed Forces of India and has served as Vice Chief of Army Staff. He has interest in matters like long term planning, management structures and systems and financial planning and has written on these subjects. He was a member of the Committee of Defence Expenditure appointed by the Government of India in 1990, as also of the Kargil Review Committee constituted by the Government of India.
|
Vasantha Bharucha
|Dr. Vasantha Suresh is a Non-Executive Independent Director of TRIVENI TURBINE LIMITED.,She was the Resident Director of India's Trade Promotion office in the US based in New York and was also an Executive Director of the National Centre for Trade Information using technology for trade. She was an Independent Director on the Central Board of State Bank of India (SBI) for three years during 2008-2011 and was also a Director on the Board of Delhi Circle of SBI. Besides, she was on the Board of Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd. She has rich experience in industry, trade and finance in the engineering and consumer sectors and has published a number of reports and strategy papers on Economic subject. She has been consultant and adviser to International organizations like WTO, UNCTAD, ITC and the UNDP. Presently, Dr. Bharucha is a Strategy Consultant to various corporates. Dr. (Mrs.) Vasantha Bharucha is an economist of repute and holds Doctorate in Economics from University of Mumbai.
|
Shekhar Datta
|Shri. Shekhar Datta is Non-Executive Independent Director of Triveni Turbine Limited. He is a graduate in Mechanical Engineering from London, and is F.I.M.A. Mr. Datta has held directorships in reputed companies like Greaves Cotton Limited, Industrial Development Bank of India Ltd, Business Consultant to a number of Indian companies and former member of International Business Advisory Council of UNIDO. Shri Datta has been President of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Bombay Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Indo-Italian Chamber of Commerce & Industry. He has been honoured with the citation of 'Commendatore' in the Order for Merit of the Italian Republic, by the President of Italy; as 'Companion' of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers, U.K. and awarded 'Winner' of the Indo-British Trophy conferred by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
|
Santosh Pande
|
C. Narayanan
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Dhruv Sawhney
|28,130,000
|
Nikhil Sawhney
|27,740,000
|
Deepak Sen
|--
|
Rajiv Sawhney
|--
|
Arun Mote
|20,390,000
|
Tarun Sawhney
|--
|
Kanwal Hazari
|--
|
Vasantha Bharucha
|--
|
Shekhar Datta
|--
|
Santosh Pande
|--
|
C. Narayanan
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Dhruv Sawhney
|0
|0
|
Nikhil Sawhney
|0
|0
|
Deepak Sen
|0
|0
|
Rajiv Sawhney
|0
|0
|
Arun Mote
|0
|0
|
Tarun Sawhney
|0
|0
|
Kanwal Hazari
|0
|0
|
Vasantha Bharucha
|0
|0
|
Shekhar Datta
|0
|0
|
Santosh Pande
|0
|0
|
C. Narayanan
|0
|0