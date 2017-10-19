Name Description

Adnan Bali Mr. Adnan Bali is Chairman of the Board of Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi AS. He graduated from the Economics Department, Middle East Technical University with a Bachelors degree in 1986 and started his professional career in 1986 at Isbank's Board of Inspectors. In 1994, Mr. Bali was appointed as Deputy Manager at Fund Management Department. He became Unit Manager in 1997 and Manager in 1998 at the same department. He was positioned as Sisli branch manager in 2002 and Galata Branch Manager in 2004. Mr. Bali was appointed as Deputy Chief Executive Officer in 2006. When serving as Deputy Chief Executive Officer responsible for Corporate and Commercial Banking, he was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Isbank in April 1, 2011.

Ozcan Turkakin Mr. Ozcan Turkakin serves as Board Member and Chief Executive Officer of Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi AS. He served as Vice General Manager of Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S., responsible for subsidiaries. He was previously responsible for public relations of Turkiye Is Bankasi. Mr. Turkakin received his Bachelors and Masters degrees in Economics from the Faculty of Administrative Sciences of Bogazici Universitesi.

Kemal Disli Mr. Kemal Serdar Disli serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi A.S. He also acts as Member of the Audit and Governance Committee of the Bank. He began his career in Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S. in 1988, and held various posts until his appointment to his current position as a manager in the Corporate Banking and Marketing Department of the bank in 2006. Mr. Disli received his Bachelors degree in Public Administration from the Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences of Hacettepe University.

Omer Eryilmaz Mr. Omer Eryilmaz has been performing as Vice General Manager of Financial Control and Capital Markets of Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi A.S. since 2008. He is responsible for the Head Office Operations, Financial Control, Investor Relations and Budget & Planning Departments of the Bank. He began his career in Sinai Yatirim Bankasi in 1986, and promoted to Financial Control Manager in 1999. He was Head of Risk Management Department of Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi A.S. from 2002, and was appointed as Head of the Board of Inspectors of the Bank in 2003. He became Vice General Manager of Financial Control and GM Operations of the Bank in 2006, a post he held until his current appointment. Mr. Eryilmaz received his Bachelors degree from the Faculty of Business Administration of Istanbul Universitesi.

Hakan Aygen Mr. Hakan Aygen is Vice General Manager - Corporate Finance and Economic Research at Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi AS. He graduated from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi department of Management Engineering. He started his career in 1989 and joined the Company in 1995 as Assistant Specialist - Financial Analysis. He completed his Masters degree in Management and Organization in 1996 at Marmara University.

Burak Akguc Mr. Burak Akguc serves as Vice General Manager of Corporate Marketing and Corporate Finance of Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi A.S. He is responsible for the Corporate Banking Department, and Ankara and Izmir branches of the Bank. He joined the Bank as a specialist in the Economic Analysis Department 1991. After holding various posts in the Bank, he was promoted to Head of Loan and Investment Department in 2001. Mr. Akguc has a Bachelors degree in Political Science from Bogazici Universitesi.

Gokhan Canakpinar Mr. Gokhan Canakpinar is Vice General Manager of Information Technologies and Operations at Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi AS. He graduated from the Department of Business Administration, Middle East Technical University. Mr. Canakpinar began his professional career at Ipekis Mensucat as System Analyst in 1988. After 1990, Mr. Canakpinar served as Project Manager at Isbank for six years. In 1995, he served as System Analist at TSKB and was appointed as the Head of Application Development Department in 2000.

A. Orhan Beskok Mr. A. Orhan Beskok is performing as Senior Vice General Manager responsible for Technical Services and Financial Institutions of Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi A.S. He is responsible for the Financial Analysis, Technical Analysis and Economic Analysis Departments of the Bank. After holding various posts in the Bank, he was appointed as Head of Economic Analysis in 1995, a post he held until his current appointment. Mr. Beskok received his Bachelors degree in Economics from Polytechnic of Central London University (University of Westminster), and his Masters degree in Economics from the London School of Economics of University of London.

Ece Boru Ms. Ece Boru is Vice General Manager - Enterprise Architecture at Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi AS. She graduated from Istanbul Teknik University department of Management Engineering in 1988 and started her career in 1989 at TSKB.

Ufuk Yucel Ms. Ufuk Bala Yucel serves as Vice General Manager responsible for Credits at Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi A.S. She is responsible for the Loans Allocation and Follow-up Department. She began her career in 1987. She joined the Bank as Loans Manager, after serving in a variety of banks. She was promoted to Group Manager of the Bank in 2007. Ms. Yucel graduated from the Department of Political Science of Bogazici Universitesi. She also has a Masters degree in Banking from Marmara University.

Cigdem Icel Ms. Cigdem Icel serves as Vice General Manager responsible for Treasury and Human Resources of Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi A.S. She is responsible for the Treasury and Treasury Operations Departments and the Bahrain branch of the Bank. She began her career as an assistant investment consultant in the Treasury Department of the Bank. After holding various posts, she was promoted to Head of Treasury and Correspondent Banking Department in 1998. Prior to her current post, she served as Vice General Manager of Operations and Human Resources. Ms. Icel received her Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Bogazici Universitesi.

Murat Bilgic Mr. Murat Bilgic has been performing as Board Member of Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi A.S. since March 23, 2005. He also acted as Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Review Committee of Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S. as an intern assistant inspector in 1990. After holding several posts in the bank, he was appointed as Regional Manager in the Corporate Loans Department of the bank in 2002. He was promoted to his current post of Corporate Credits Manager of the bank in April 2008. Mr. Bilgic received his Bachelors degree in International Relations from the Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences of Middle East Technical University, and his Masters degree in Banking from University of Birmingham.

Uygar Ogun Mr. Uygar Safak Ogun is Board Member of Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi AS. He graduated from the Business Administration Department, Bilkent University in 1995. In the same year, he started his professional career at Isbank in the Board of Inspectors. In 2002, Mr. Ogun completed his master’s degree in International Banking and Finance area at the University of Birmingham. He continued his career at Isbank as the Deputy Manager of the Directorate of Corporate Marketing in 2005 and was appointed as the Deputy Manager of the Board of Inspectors in 2007. Mr. Ogun was apointed as the Corporate Banking Sales Manager in 2008 and Corporate Banking Marketing and Sales Manager on September 29, 2009, where he still serves. Mr. Ogun has been a member of the Board of Directos of TSKB since April 13, 2010. He is Member of the Audit, Pricing and Governance Committee of the Company.

Ebru Ozsuca Ms. Ebru Ozsuca is Board Member of Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi AS. She graduated from Middle East Technical University with a degree in Economics and a Masters degree, and from University of Southampton with a Masters degree. She started her career in 1993 at Is Bankasi as Assistant Specialist.

Durmus Yilmaz Mr. Durmus Yilmaz is Board Member of Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi AS. After having three years education at the Faculty of Law, Ankara University, he went to England in 1970 to study economics on behalf of the Ministry of Trade with a scholarship of Ministry of National Education. He had a bachelor’s degree in economics at City University of London, and a master’s degree at University of London. After coming back to Turkey, he started working for the Ministry of Trade. Then he started serving for the Foreign Exchange Department of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey in 1980, and worked in the areas of Foreign Debt Rescheduling, Exchange Rate and Foreign Exchange Reserve Management. Between 1993 and 2003, Mr. Yilmaz served as Deputy Director of Foreign Exchange Transactions Division, Director of Interbank Money Markets Division, Director of Balance of Payments Division, Deputy Executive Director of Markets Department responsible for the Foreign Exchange Risk Management-Credits-Foreign Exchange and Banknotes Markets and Open Market Operations Divisions. He was appointed to Executive Director of Workers' Remittances.