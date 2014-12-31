Name Description

Neil Carson Mr. Neil Carson has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of the Company effective May 13, 2015. He has been a non-executive director of Amec Foster Wheeler plc since August 2010 and is currently the senior independent director of Paypoint plc, having joined the board in July 2014. Previously Mr Carson was the Chief Executive of Johnson Matthey Plc, the speciality chemical company, a position he held for ten years from 2004. Over the ten years, sales excluding precious metals grew from £1.2 billion to £2.7 billion and the group's market capitalisation increased from under £2 billion to almost £7 billion. He joined Johnson Matthey in 1980 after completing an engineering degree and has held a number of senior management positions in both the United Kingdom and United States. Mr Carson is joint Chairman, alongside the Minister of State for Business and Enterprise, of the Chemistry Growth Partnership, which is working with government to stimulate growth in the industry in the United Kingdom. He was previously a founder member of the Prince of Wales' Corporate Leaders Group on Climate Change.

John Tyson Mr. John Richard Tyson has serves as Group Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company effective 1st July 2014. Richard joins from Cobham plc with over 20 years' experience in the communications, aerospace and defence industries. He joined Cobham in 2003 and is a member of the Cobham Executive Committee and President of the Aerospace & Security Division. As their largest division it has annual revenues in excess of £700m and employs 4500 people. Richard has a successful track record of growing businesses both organically and by acquisition, doubling the size of the division's business between 2008 and 2013. Prior to Cobham, Richard spent 13 years at Goodrich Aerospace where he held various management roles.

Mark Hoad Mr. Mark Hoad serves as Chief Financial Officer, Director of the Company effective 1 January 2015. Mark previously held the position of Group Finance Director at BBA Aviation plc, a FTSE 250 company, and brings a wealth of international financial experience. Prior to BBA Aviation, Mark spent nine years in a variety of management roles at RMC Group plc.

Lynton David Boardman Mr. Lynton Boardman serves as Group General Counsel, Company Secretary of TT Electronics PLC. Joined TT: October 2012 He qualified solicitor, having practiced with Simmons & Simmons, MacFarlanes and Burges Salmon LLP. Formerly Head of Legal (Europe, Middle East and Africa) at Syngenta Crop Protection and then General Counsel and Company Secretary of QinetiQ Group plc from 2002 to 2011.

Jack Boyer Mr. Jack B. Boyer is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is an experienced CEO, Chairman and Director of public and private companies in the engineering, telecommunications and biotechnology sectors. He is a Non-Executive Director of Mitie Group plc and the Chairman of the Academies Enterprise Trust. Until April 2016, he was a Non-Executive Director of Laird PLC (where he was also Chairman of the Remuneration Committee) and previously the Chairman of Ilika plc. Jack is also a Member of Council of the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council and is Deputy Chair of the Advanced Materials Leadership Council. Jack has been an investment banker at Goldman Sachs and strategy consultant at Bain & Co. He was awarded an OBE in 2015 for services to Science and Engineering.

Alison Wood Ms. Alison J. Wood serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Alison is Senior Independent Director of e2v technologies plc, and a Non-executive Director and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee of Costain Group plc, Cobham plc and the British Standards Institution. She was formerly Global Director Corporate Development & Strategy for National Grid plc. Prior to that, she was Group Strategic Development Director for BAE Systems plc responsible for corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic business development across the UK and US. Alison has previously held Non-executive Directorships at BTG plc and THUS plc.

Michael Baunton Mr. Michael J. Baunton, CBE., serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of TT Electronics Plc. Joined TT: 2010 He is Currently Chairman of the Board of SMMT Industry Forum Limited (the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders’ Industry Forum), Non-Executive Chairman of VTL Group and a non-executive Director of ACAL Energy Ltd. Awarded a CBE in 2004 for services to the automotive and engineering industries in the UK. Previously held senior executive roles with companies including Caterpillar Inc, Perkins Engines Company Limited and Tenneco Inc.