Stephan Gemkow Mr. Stephan Gemkow has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board at TAKKT AG since February 1, 2013. He is Chairman of the Personnel Committee at the Company. He has also served as Chairman of the Management Board of Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH, Duisburg and as Member of the Supervisory Board of EVONIK Industries AG and JetBlue Airways Corp.

Felix Zimmermann Dr. Felix A. Zimmermann has been Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer of TAKKT AMERICA of TAKKT AG since June 1, 2009. From May 1, 2008 until June 1, 2009 he served as Deputy Chairman of the Management Board and was responsible for K+K America Division at TAKKT AG. Before that, Dr. Zimmermann acted as Company's Member of the Management Board with responsibility for Controlling and Finance. He served as Member of the Advisory Board of Müller Ltd. & Co. KG, Ulm, until November 29, 2015. In 1995 he earned a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from Albert-Ludwigs-Universitaet Freiburg.

Johannes Haupt Dr. Johannes Haupt has been Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at TAKKT AG since September 15, 2014. Prior to that, he was Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from May 8, 2012. He is Deputy Chairman of the Personnel Committee at the Company. He is Chairman of the Management Board/CEO of E.G.O., Blanc und Fischer & Co. GmbH, Oberderdingen, and Chairman of the Management Board of E.G.O. Gruppe, Oberderdingen. He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Elektro-Kontakt d.d., Zagreb/Croatia, Chairman of the Advisory Board of DEFENDI Italy S.r.l., Ancona/Italy, Chairman of the Advisory Board of ETA d.o.o., Cerkno/Slovenia, Chairman of the Advisory Board of BLANCO GmbH & Co. KG, Oberderdingen and of BLANCO Professional GmbH & Co. KG, Oberderdingen and Member of the Advisory Board of ARPA S.A.S., Niedermodern/France.

Claude Tomaszewski Dr. Claude Tomaszewski has been served as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board at TAKKT AG since November 1, 2011. Dr. Tomaszewski graduated in Business Administration and serves as Group Finance Director at Celesio AG's British subsidiary AAH Pharmaceuticals, which also belongs to the Haniel-Group. Before that, Dr. Tomaszewski was director for corporate controlling and accounting for several years at Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH, the strategic management holding company of the Haniel-Group.

Dirk Lessing Mr. Dirk Lessing is Member of the Management Board at TAKKT AG since January 1, 2014. He is responsible for KAISER+KRAFT EUROPA GmbH at the Company. He joined KAISER+KRAFT EUROPA GmbH in 2012 after stints at Neckermann and SSI Schaefer Shop. As deputy Managing Director and CMO he was in charge of marketing, e-commerce and purchasing until the end of 2013.

Florian Funck Dr. Florian Funck has been Member of the Supervisory Board at TAKKT AG since December 12, 2011. Prior to that, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of the Company from June 1, 2004 till August 31, 2011. Furthermore, he also serves as Member of the Management Board of Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH and as Member of the Supervisory Board of METRO AG, Vonovia SE, and Deutsche Annington SE.

Thomas Kniehl Mr. Thomas Kniehl has been Member of the Supervisory Board at TAKKT AG since May 26, 2000. He serves as Employee for claims/research/returns at KAISER+KRAFT GmbH and Chairman of the Joint Works Council of KAISER+KRAFT GmbH, Stuttgart, and KAISER+KRAFT EUROPA GmbH, Stuttgart.

Dorothee Ritz Dr. Dorothee Ritz has been Member of the Supervisory Board at TAKKT AG since October 13, 2014. She serves as General Manager of Microsoft Austria, Vienna.