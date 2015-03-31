Name Description

T. Jagannathan Shri. T. T. Jagannathan is an Executive Chairman of the Board of TTK Prestige Limited. He is a Gold Medalist from IIT, Chennai and holds a Masters in Operations Research from Cornell University, USA. He has been on the Board of TTK Prestige Limited for the last 39 years.

T. Raghunathan Shri. T. T. Raghunathan is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of TTK Prestige Limited. He is a Commerce graduate and has vast industrial experience and has been actively involved in the management of various companies of the TTK Group. He has been on the Board of TTK Prestige Limited since 1995.

K. Shankaran Shri. K. Shankaran is Whole-time Secretary, Director of TTK Prestige Limited. He was Compliance Officer, Whole-Time Company Secretary of TTK PRESTIGE LIMITED. He holds B.Com., Cost & Management Accountant and Company Secretary and he has been the whole time Secretary of the Company since 1990. He was inducted into Board from 1993. Mr. K. Shankaran is also on the Board of TTK Healthcare Limited, Prestige Housewares (India) Limited, TTK Healthcare Services (P) Ltd, TTK Services (P) Limited, Prestige Health Administrator (P) Ltd and Manttra Inc. USA. He served as Secretary Spencer & Co., Limited Chennai.

Dileep Krishnaswamy Shri. Dileep Kumar Krishnaswamy is Non-Executive Independent Director of TTK Prestige Limited., since December 9, 2005. He is a Manage-ment Consultant with an academic background in Mechanical Engineering and Post Graduate Diploma in Management Studies from New Port, U.K. Mr. Krishnaswamy has served as a Director of Apex Management Consulting Group Private Limited. He is a member of Audit Committee of the Company.

R. Srinivasan Shri. R. Srinivasan is Non-Executive Independent Director of TTK Prestige Limited, since October 2000. He is B.E. (Hons.) and is an independent professional having industrial experience and is also a Management Consultant. He served as the Managing Director of RAS Transformation Technologies Pvt. Ltd. He served on the Boards of ACE Designers Ltd., Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co. Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, Murugappa Morgan Thermal Ceramics Ltd, Nettur Technical Training Foundation, TTK Healthcare Limited, Tube Investments of India Ltd, Sundaram Fasteners Ltd, Mind Tree Consulting Limited, Yuken India Ltd, Dakshin Foundries Pvt. Ltd, TaeguTec India Pvt. Ltd & NTTF Industries Private Ltd, He is the Member of Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company. He served as the Chairman of Audit Committee of Sundaram Fasteners Ltd, ACE Designers Ltd., Cholamandalam MS Gen. Ins. Co. Ltd, Chairman of Share Transfer Committee of Yuken India Ltd, Member of Audit Committee of Yuken India Ltd,Tube Investments of India Ltd., Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, MindTree Consulting Limited, Member of Remuneration Committee of Yuken India Ltd & MindTree Consulting Limited.

Arun Thiagarajan Shri. Arun K. Thiagarajan is Non-Executive Independent Director of TTK Prestige Limited, since May 25, 2006. He holds a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering and a degree in Business Administration. He has held senior positions in ABB, Wipro and Hewlett-Packard. He is the Chairman of ING Vysya Bank Ltd. He is a Director of the following companies: GMR Infrastructure Limited, GMR Energy Limited, Alstom Projects India Limited, Aditya Birla Minacs Worldwide Ltd, Idea Cellular Limited and Gokaldas Exports Limited. He is the Member of the Audit Committee and Investor Grievance Committee of ING Vysya Bank Limited & member of Audit Committee of GMR Infrastructure Limited, Alstom Projects India Limited, Aditya Birla Minacs Worldwide Ltd, Idea Cellular Limited and Gokaldas Exports Limited.