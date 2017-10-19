Name Description

Osman Durak Mr. Osman Turgay Durak is performing as Chairman of the Board of Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri AS. He joined Koc Group in 1976 as Product Development Engineer of Ford Otomotiv and was appointed as Vice General Manager in 1986, Chief Vice General Manager in 2000 and General Manager of Ford Otosan in 2002. He was the General Manager of the Automotive Group of Koc Holding between 2007 and 2009. He was appointed as Vice CEO of Koc Holding in 2009 and as CEO in April 2010. Mr. Durak graduated from Northwestern University with BA and Masters degrees in Mechanical Engineering.

Franco Fusignani Mr. Franco Fusignani has been performing as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri A.S. He has been Board Member of the Company since April 1, 2005. He previously served as Member of the Audit Committee of the Company from March 2008 until June 2008. He worked in Iveco and CNH Group, where he held various positions, including Vice President of European Commercial Operations and Vice President of New Holland International Operations. He also served as President of CNH Europe, Africa, Asia Agricultural Business, and President of Agricultural Product Development and Industrial Governance. He has been Chief Executive Officer of CNH International S.A. with responsibility for Asia, Africa and Oceania since April 2007. Mr. Fusignani is an Electrical Engineer. He is Member of the Executive Committee of the Company.

Alessandro Cazzin Mr. Alessandro Cazzin is Vice General Manager of Marketing at Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri AS. He graduated from the Padova University Department of Agricultural Foods, Forestry Science and Technologies and started his career in the After Sales Services department at Maschio Gaspardo SpA in 2006. He worked as Marketing Product Specialist between the years 2007-2011 and as Marketing Manager between the years 2012-2015 at Maschio Gaspardo SpA. Then he was appointed to CNH Industrial as Marketing Manager in 2015.

Marco Votta Mr. Marco Votta has been performing as General Manager of Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri A.S. since April 1, 2010, and as Board Member of the Company since May 30, 2007. Prior to his current appointment Mr. Votta was performing as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, from 2008. He began his professional career in Andresen Consultant as Management Consultant in 1994, and moved to New Holland Business Development Department in 1998. He joined the Company and New Holland Trakmak Traktor ve Ziraat Makinalari A.S. in 1999, as Vice General Manager responsible for Business Controlling. Mr. Votta previously acted as Board Member of New Holland Trakmak A.S. He graduated from Universita Commerciale Luigi Bocconi with Masters degree in Management.

Sedat Tezerisener Mr. Sedat Tezerisener is performing as Vice General Manager of Purchasing in Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri A.S. He began his career in the Company in 1984, as Method Engineer. He later worked as Machine Shop Manager, Production Planning and Expediting Team Manager. Mr. Tezerisener graduated from Middle East Technical University with Major in Mechanical Engineering.

Irfan Ozdemir Mr. Irfan Ozdemir has been performing as Vice General Manager of Sales of Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri A.S. since May 20, 2008. He began his career in DYO as Marketing Representative in 1991, and later worked as Marketing Specialist and Marketing Manager. Between 1994 and 2001, he held various positions such as Zone Sales Manager and Zone Sales Coordinator. Mr. Ozdemir graduated from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi with Major in Management Engineering.

Temel Atay Mr. Temel Kamil Atay has been serving as Board Member of Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri A.S. since April 1, 2005. He began his professional career in Chrysler Sanayi in 1965, and transferred to Otosan A.S. as Product Development Manager in 1966. He moved to Ford Motor Co. U.S.A. in 1969. He joined Koc Holding in 1972, and has held various positions until 2003, including Vice President of the Technical Projects, President, Member of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Tofas Group, and President of Other Automotive Companies. He was also responsible for the Family Office of Koc Holding. He performed as General Manager of Otoyol Sanayi A.S. and Tofas Turk Otomobil Fabrikasi A.S. Mr. Atay is currently performing as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Koc Holding A.S. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi and an MBA degree from Wayne State University. He is Member of the Risk Management Committee of the Comopany.

Kudret Onen Mr. Kudret Onen has been performing as Board Member of Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri A.S. since March 29, 2006. He previously served as Member of the Audit Committee of the Company from March 2008 until June 2008. He is Member of the Governance and Executive Committees of the Company. He began his professional career in Ford Otosan in 1975, and transferred to Otokar A.S. as Assistant General Manager in 1984, where he became General Manager in 1994. He was appointed as Co-President of the Other Automotive Companies Group at Koc Holding in 2005, and has been performing as President of the Defense Industry and Other Automotive Group since 2006. Mr. Onen has a Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering from Gazi Universitesi.

Stefano Pampalone Mr. Stefano Pampalone is Board Member of Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri AS. He is also Member of the Risk Management Committee of the Company.

Ali Pandir Mr. Ali Aydin Pandir serves as Board Member of Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri AS. He graduated from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi Department of Mechanical Engineering. He started his professional life in Koc Holding and held numerous posts in Otokar, General Motors Turkey, Opel Germany, General Motors Asian Pacific Operations Singapore, General Motors China, General Motors Indonesia and from 2006 to 2012, Mr. Pandir held CEO position of Tofas AS.