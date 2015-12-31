Technotrans AG (TTRGn.DE)
TTRGn.DE on Xetra
45.59EUR
5:28pm IST
45.59EUR
5:28pm IST
Change (% chg)
€-0.41 (-0.89%)
€-0.41 (-0.89%)
Prev Close
€46.00
€46.00
Open
€45.99
€45.99
Day's High
€46.00
€46.00
Day's Low
€45.50
€45.50
Volume
10,637
10,637
Avg. Vol
17,342
17,342
52-wk High
€51.71
€51.71
52-wk Low
€21.42
€21.42
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Heinz Harling
|62
|2008
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Henry Brickenkamp
|48
|2008
|Spokesman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Norbert Broecker
|2010
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Dirk Engel
|49
|2006
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Christof Soest
|52
|2011
|Technical Director, Member of the Management Board
|
Reinhard Aufderheide
|2013
|Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Wolfgang Hoeper
|50
|2016
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Thomas Poppenberg
|2013
|Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Dieter Schaefer
|2010
|Member of the Supervisory Board
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Heinz Harling
|Dipl.-Ing. Heinz Harling is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at technotrans AG since May 9, 2008. In addition, Mr. Harling acts as Member of the Audit Committee as well as Nomination, Personnel Committee of the Company. Previously, he served as Chairman of the Management Board of technotrans AG from December 1997 until May 9, 2008. Mr. Harling began his career at technotrans AG in 1980 as Sales Manager. In 1988, he became Managing Director of technotrans GmbH. Mr. Harling served as Member of the Supervisory Board at Gaemmerler AG and has been Member of the Advisory Board at Westfalia Automotive Holding GmbH.
|
Henry Brickenkamp
|Mr. Henry Brickenkamp has been Spokesman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of technotrans AG since May 9, 2008. He is Responsible for the Products and Markets division (Sales and Service worldwide, business units, tt industrial system solutions and Marketing). From March 5, 2007 until May 9, 2008 he served as Member of the Management Board at the Company. Before that, Mr. Brickenkamp acted as Deputy Member of the Management Board at technotrans AG as of July 1, 2006. He joined technotrans AG in 2005, starting as Director of Sales. He is Trained as electrician, Deutsche Bundespost. He Studied Electrical Engineering, specialising in Energy Technology from Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences.
|
Norbert Broecker
|Dr. Norbert Broecker has been Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at technotrans AG since December 8, 2010. Additionally, he acts as Member of the Nomination, Personnel Committee of the Company. From May 11, 2007 until December 8, 2010 Dr. Broecker served as Member of the Supervisory Board at technotrans AG. He is Partner of the Law Firm Hoffmann Liebs Fritsch & Partner in Duesseldorf.
|
Dirk Engel
|Mr. Dirk Engel has been Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board at technotrans AG since August 2006. He is responsible for Finance and Administration, including Finance/Controlling, Human Resources, IT, Legal Support and Investor Relations.
|
Christof Soest
|Dr. Christof Soest has been Technical Director, Member of the Management Board at technotrans AG since June 1, 2011. Previously, he served as Technical Director. He is responsible for Technology and Operations, including Production and Quality Management world-wide, Procurement, Logistics, Research & Development, Controls and CPS.
|
Reinhard Aufderheide
|Mr. Reinhard Aufderheide is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of technotrans AG since May 16, 2013. He is a Industrial electrican.
|
Wolfgang Hoeper
|Dr. Wolfgang Hoeper is Member of the Supervisory Board of technotrans AG since 2016. He is a Independent entrepreneur, and member of the board of INDUS Holding AG in Bergisch Gladbach and former owner of REBOPLASTIC GmbH in Kalletal.
|
Thomas Poppenberg
|Dipl.-Ing. Thomas Poppenberg is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of technotrans AG since May 16, 2013. He is Design manager, at technotrans since 2004.
|
Dieter Schaefer
|Dr. Dieter Schaefer is Member of the Supervisory Board at technotrans AG since October 22, 2010. In addition, he acts as Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company. He is former Member of the Board of Management of IWKA Aktiengesellschaft. Dr. Schaefer is Chief Representative of the Werner & Pfleiderer Bakery Group. He holds a Doctorate of Philosophy degree in Chemistry from Johann Wofgang Goethe-Universitaet Frankfurt.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Heinz Harling
|46,000
|
Henry Brickenkamp
|453,000
|
Norbert Broecker
|33,000
|
Dirk Engel
|371,000
|
Christof Soest
|368,000
|
Reinhard Aufderheide
|20,000
|
Wolfgang Hoeper
|--
|
Thomas Poppenberg
|20,000
|
Dieter Schaefer
|23,000
As Of 31 Dec 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Heinz Harling
|0
|0
|
Henry Brickenkamp
|0
|0
|
Norbert Broecker
|0
|0
|
Dirk Engel
|0
|0
|
Christof Soest
|0
|0
|
Reinhard Aufderheide
|0
|0
|
Wolfgang Hoeper
|0
|0
|
Thomas Poppenberg
|0
|0
|
Dieter Schaefer
|0
|0