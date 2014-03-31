Edition:
Sanjay Kasture

Sanjay Pattnaik

Mr. Sanjay Kumar Pattnaik is an Managing Director, Additional Executive Director of Tata Sponge Iron Ltd.

Digambar Deshpande

Mr. Digambar Pandurang Deshpande is Managing Director, Executive Director of Tata Sponge Iron Ltd., Since April 1, 2013.

Ujjwal Chatterjee

Mr. Ujjwal Chatterjee is Chief Operating Officer - Coal Business of Tata Sponge Iron Ltd., since 2010.

Partha Chattopadhyay

Mr. Partha Chattopadhyay is Chief Operating Officer - Sponge Business of Tata Sponge Iron Ltd.

S. Mishra

Mr. S. K. Mishra is General Manager (Finance & Accounts) of Tata Sponge Iron Ltd.

Ranganath Rao

Mr. Ranganath Raghupathy Rao is Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Tata Sponge Iron Ltd., Effective from October 30, 2013.

Dipak Banerjee

Mr. Dipak Kumar Banerjee is Non-Executive Independent Director of Tata Sponge Iron Ltd. Mr. Banerjee is a Qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1970 and worked with LIC till 1975. List of other Companies in which Directorship held (excluding in foreign companies). DIC India Ltd, Tata Metaliks Ltd, TM International Logistics Ltd, Mjunction Services Ltd, The Tinplate Co. of India Ltd, Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, Tayo Rolls Ltd, Tata Metaliks Kubota Pipes Ltd, HBB Business Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd, NET Engineering Pvt. Ltd. He is Chairman/Member of the Committees of the Board of Directors of other Companies in which is a Director (excluding in foreign companies). Chairman of Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee of DIC India Ltd, Member of Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee of Tata Metaliks Ltd, Chairman of Audit Committee of TM International Logistics Ltd, Chairman of Audit Committee of Mjunction Services Ltd, Member of Audit Committee and Chairman of Remuneration Committee of The Tinplate Co. of India Ltd, Chairman of Audit Committee and Member of Shareholders Grievance Committee and Remuneration Committee of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, Member of Audit Committee of Tata Metaliks Kubota Pipes Ltd.

Krishnava Dutt

Mr. Krishnava S. Dutt is an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of Tata Sponge Iron Ltd., Effective from August 16, 2014.

Meena Lall

Ms. Meena Lall is an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of Tata Sponge Iron Ltd., Effective from August 16, 2014.

Omkar Mohanty

Dr. Omkar Nath Mohanty is an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of Tata Sponge Iron Ltd., Effective from August 16, 2014.

P. Parakh

Mr. P. C. Parakh is Non-Executive Independent Director of Tata Sponge Iron Ltd. He is Qualified M.Sc. (Tech) in Applied Geology from IIT, Roorkee. Masters Degree in Fiscal Studies from University of Bath (UK).

Manoj Thomas

Mr. Manoj Thankachan Thomas is Non-Executive Independent Director of Tata Sponge Iron Ltd., since 12 September, 2011. He holds BE (Civil), PGDRM, M.Phil (Economics), Fellow (IRMA), Strategic Management. His functional areas is Strategic Management Resource based strategy, Contemporary Management practices, etc.

