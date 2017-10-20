Name Description

Gabriel Stoliar Mr. Gabriel Stoliar serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tupy SA. He has been Member of the Board of the Company since May 26, 2009. He is Engineer.

Luiz Tarquinio Sardinha Ferro Mr. Luiz Tarquinio Sardinha Ferro serves Chief Executive Officer, Investor Relations Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Tupy SA. He has been Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Board of the Company since January 13, 2003. He was Superintendent of Finance at Banco do Brasil from June 1996 to 1998, Board Member of Companhia Vale do Rio Doce, from January 1999 to April 2003, and President from July 2001 to December 2002, as well as Chief Executive Officer of Previ-Caixa de Previdencia dos Funcionarios do Banco do Brasil from December 1998 to December 2002. He obtained a degree in Economics from Universidade de Brasilia in 1987 and a degree in Economics from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 1989.

Fernando Cestari de Rizzo Mr. Fernando Cestari de Rizzo has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Boardof Tupy SA since January 6, 2004. He worked at SOFUNGE from 1992 to 1993. He has had various positions at Tupy since 1994. He gained a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Fundacao Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP) in 1993, and a Masters of Business Administration degree in Finance and Marketing from the Indiana University in 2000.

Wellington Donizetti Silverio Mr. Wellington Donizetti Silverio has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Tupy SA since June 8, 2012. He is Psychologist by profession. He has worked for Eaton Corporation in Sao Paulo.

Luis Carlos Guedes Dr. Luis Carlos Guedes has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Tupy SA since January 6, 2004. He joined Tupy in 1984 as a Researcher. He was Manager in the Product Development and Planning areas. From 1996, he assumed the position of Managing Director of Automobile Parts and, as from 1998 he was Managing Director of Block Development. He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Metallurgical Engineering from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) in 1978, a Master's degree in 1986 and a Doctorate of Science in 1996 in Metallurgical Engineering from the same university.

Julio Cesar Martins de Oliveira Mr. Julio Cesar Martins de Oliveira has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Tupy SA since September 3, 2012. He is Mechanical Engineer by profession. At DANA CORP, he has been Sales and Business Development Officer for Mercosul.

William Jose Alves Bento Mr. William Jose Alves Bento serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tupy SA. He is Member of the Board of the Company since April 28, 2009. He is Economist.

Thiago Fontoura Struminski Mr. Thiago Fontoura Struminski serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Investor Relations of Tupy S.A. since February 1, 2016.

Ricardo Doria Durazzo Mr. Ricardo Doria Durazzo serves as the Member of the Board of Directors of Tupy S.A. since Sep 9, 2015.

Ricardo Reisen de Pinho Mr. Ricardo Reisen de Pinho has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Tupy SA since May 26, 2009. He is Coordinator of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company. His professional experience includes being Member of the Board of Directors of Saraiva Editora, as well as Alternate Member of the Audit Board of Embratel Participacoes SA. Moreover, at Metalfrio Solutions SA he has acted as Member of the Board of Directors. He is Administrator by profession.

Andre Ribeiro de Aquino Mr. Andre Ribeiro de Aquino serves as the Member of the Board of Directors of Tupy S.A. since Apr 29, 2015.

Joilson Rodrigues Ferreira Mr. Joilson Rodrigues Ferreira serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Tupy SA. He is Member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company. He is Economist and Banker by profession. Moreover, at Cassi, he has been Executive Director, as well as at Previ.

Sergio Jose Suarez Pompeo Mr. Sergio Jose Suarez Pompeo serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Tupy SA. He is Economist by profession. He has acted as Manager of the Capital Markets Area at BNDES. At Petrobras SA, he served within the department of Petrochemical Investments. Moreover, he acted as Member of the Finance Committee and Alternate Member of the Board of Directors of Fibria SA.

Maria Carmen Westerlund Montera Ms. Maria Carmen Westerlund Montera has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Tupy SA since April 28, 2009. She is Member of the Corporate Governance and Audit Committees of the Company. At BNDESPAR, she has been Head of investment analysis and monitoring. At CEG - Companhia Distribuidora de Gas do Rio de Janeiro, she has acted as Member of the Board of Directors. She is an Economist by profession. She has a Masters of Business Administration degree from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro, a Bachelor's degree in Humanities from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio), as well as degrees in Economics and in Political Science from Universidade Candido Mendes.

Sedat Ozmen Mr. Sedat Ozmen has serves as an Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Tupy SA. From 1972 to 1974, he was Academic Coordinator at Fundacao Joao Pinheiro; from 1974 to 1975, he was Manager of Educational Systems at Embradata; from 1975 to 1977, he served as Manager of Investments at Ibrasa; from 1977 to 2000, he worked for Xerox do Brazil, and from 2000 to 2001, he was Director of Corporate Governance at Banco de Investimento Opportunity. He has been Member of the Investment Committee of Sao Rafael, Board Member and Chairman of Americel and Telet and Partner of Fundo de Pensao da Xerox do Brasil, and Board Member of San Rafael, Fundo de Pensao da Xerox do Brasil. He obtained a degree in Chemical Engineering (1968) and a Masters degree in Industrial Administration (1970) both from the Robert College of Istanbul, as well as a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Stamford University (1972).