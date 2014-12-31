Name Description

Martin Towers Mr. Martin George Towers is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Tyman PLC. He was chief executive of Spice plc until its sale to Cinven in December 2010. Previously, he was group finance director of Kelda Group plc from 2003 until February 2008. Mr Towers is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and began his career with Coopers & Lybrand (now PricewaterhouseCoopers) before moving to the retailer Ward White Group plc. He has served as group finance director of McCarthy & Stone plc, The Spring Ram Corporation plc and Allied Textile Companies plc. He was a non-executive director of Homestyle Group plc from 2004 to 2006. Mr Towers is currently a nonexecutive director of KCOM Group plc and RPC Group plc and chairman of Norcros plc.

Louis Eperjesi Mr. Louis Leslie Alexander Eperjesi is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Tyman PLC. He has an extensive and successful track record in the building materials and manufacturing sectors, most recently at Kingspan Group plc, the international building products business, where he was an executive director on the main board and divisional managing director of Kingspan Insulated Panels, the Group’s largest division. Prior to joining Kingspan, Mr Eperjesi held a range of senior management positions at subsidiaries of Baxi Group plc, Lafarge, Redland plc and Caradon plc.

James Brotherton Mr. James Edward Brotherton is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Tyman PLC. He joined Tyman as Head of Corporate Development in 2004. He was previously a director in the Investment Banking Division of Citigroup, having also worked for HSBC and Ernst & Young. He is a Chartered Accountant.

Mark Turner Mark Turner is the Group Finance Director - ERA of the Company. He joined ERA in 2014. A graduate of Leicester University and a qualified Chartered Accountant; he has experience in finance director and general management roles in subsidiaries of Caparo and Associated British Foods. He was previously the finance director at SPS Technologies Limited in Leicester.

Jeff Graby Jeff Graby is President and Chief Executive Officer of the AmesburyTruth. He was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of AmesburyTruth in January 2014, following the acquisition and integration of Truth Hardware with Amesbury. He was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Truth Hardware in April 2012. Mr Graby has an extensive and successful background managing global manufacturing companies and has held various senior positions in his career. Before joining Truth Hardware, Mr Graby was president of FES Systems (a company owned by GEA Group AG) and president/COO of RAM Industries LLC (a company owned by Schneider Electric). Mr Graby has a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Peter Santo Mr. Peter Santo is Chief Executive Officer - Schlegel International of Tyman PLC. He joined the Group in January 2012 as Chief Executive Officer of Schlegel International. Mr Santo has held various management positions in manufacturing, sales, marketing and general management and developed his career through Pilkington plc, BP Chemicals, Sentrachem Ltd and Kingspan Group. Prior to joining Tyman, in 16 years with Kingspan, Mr Santo held a number of senior general management roles, most recently managing director of the Door Components business in Belgium and head of the Benchmark architectural facades business in the UK. Mr Santo has a Masters Degree in Chemical Engineering.

Richard Swan Mr. Richard Swan is Chief Financial Officer - Schlegel International of the Company. Prior to which he was Group Finance Director - Schlegel International of Tyman PLC. He joined Schlegel in 2007 and is responsible for Finance and IT for Schlegel International. His career has largely been in finance and he has many years’ experience working in the defence sector, wines and spirits, as well as the multinational environment for a FTSE 100 packaging company. He is a Chartered Management Accountant and has a Masters Degree in Finance.

Darren Waters Mr. Darren Waters is Chief Executive Officer - ERA of Tyman PLC. He joined ERA in March 2012. Mr Waters has a strong background in the building products sector. Having graduated in chemistry from Nottingham University, he spent the early part of his career with Mobil Oil Corporation before moving on to senior management positions with RMC Group and Tarmac. As Chief Executive Officer he is responsible for developing the Group’s brands within the UK and Irish markets.

Jeff Johnson Jeff Johnson is Vice President - Finance, Chief Financial Officer - AmesburyTruth of the Company. He was appointed Chief Finance Officer of AmesburyTruth in January 2015. He was recently treasurer and vice president of investor relations for NYSE traded Deluxe Corp. Mr Johnson has extensive CFO and controller experience, and began his career at KPMG. He is a Certified Public Accountant and earned his MBA from London Business School.

Kevin O'Connell Mr. Kevin O'Connell joined Tyman as Group Financial Controller, Company Secretary of Tyman PLC .He joined Tyman as Group Financial Controller in February 2008 and was appointed Company Secretary in 2011. Prior to this he worked at Datamonitor plc from July 2005 as group financial controller and company secretary. He has many years’ experience working in a plc head office environment. He is a Chartered Accountant, having trained with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Helen Clatworthy Ms. Helen Clatworthy is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and is currently Chair of the Imperial Tobacco Pension fund, one of the UK's largest occupational pension funds with assets of £3.4bn. Helen has spent most of her career with Imperial Brands plc in a number of financial roles and was latterly a member of the plc Executive Committee. Helen is also a Trustee and Treasurer of Disability Snowsports UK.

Mark Rollins Mr. Mark Rollins is the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Tyman plc. He is a chartered accountant, and is presently CEO of Senior plc. He joined Senior in 1998 from Morgan Crucible plc, became Group Finance Director in 2000 and CEO in 2008. He is a non-executive director of The Vitec Group plc and was formerly a Non-Executive Director of WSP Group from 2006 to 2012. Mark will retire as CEO of Senior on 31 May 2015. He holds a first class degree in Engineering.