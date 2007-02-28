Name Description

Richard McCoy Mr. Richard H. McCoy is an Independent Chairman of the Board of Uranium Participation Corp. Mr. McCoy is engaged as a Corporate Director and is currently the Chairman of the Board of UPC. Mr. McCoy has over 35 years of experience in the investment industry. From 1997 to2003, Mr. McCoy was Vice-Chairman, Investment Banking at TD Securities. Prior to joining TD Securities in 1997, Mr. McCoy was Deputy Chairman of CIBC Wood Gundy Securities.Mr. McCoy holds an M.B.A degree from the Richard Ivey School of Business Administration, University of Western Ontario.

David Cates Mr. David Cates serves as President, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Cates is currently the President and CEO of Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison") (the parent company of Denison Mines Inc., the Manager) and has held various roles with Denison during his tenure with the company. Through his various roles with Denison, Mr. Cates has been involved in numerous aspects of the Corporation, including the Corporation's acquisition of Uranium Limited in 2010, and all of the Corporation's tax and financial planning activities. Mr. Cates is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and holds a Master in Accounting degree from the University of Waterloo. Also effective today, Mr. Mac McDonald, Chief Financial Officer of Denison, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation, to replace James Anderson upon his retirement. Mr. McDonald is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and brings extensive financial experience to the role. Previously, Mr. McDonald held positions with PwC LLP providing audit, tax and other financial advisory services for global companies. Mr. McDonald has extensive knowledge in the areas of financial reporting in accordance with IFRS, risk and quality management, SOX and internal controls, as well as experience in public and private debt and equity offerings in Canada and the United States.

James Anderson Mr. James R. Anderson is Chief Financial Officer of Uranium Participation Corporation. He is a consultant to the Manager. In 2006, He became the Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of DMC and Chief Financial Officer of the Manager in 2006, and he held those positions until his retirement at the end of 2012. Prior to 2006, Mr. Anderson served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Manager from 2004 to 2006. Mr. Anderson has been a Chartered Accountant since 1974.

Scott Melbye Mr. Scott Eric Melbye serves as Vice President-Commercial of the company. Mr. Melbye joined UPC in September 2014 and is a 31-year veteran of the nuclear energy industry. Scott also currently holds the position of Executive Vice President of Texas-based, Uranium Energy Corporation. Through June 2014, Mr. Melbye was Executive Vice President, Marketing for Uranium One, responsible for global sales activities. Prior to this, Mr. Melbye spent 22 years with the Cameco Group of companies, most recently serving as President of the subsidiary responsible for managing the company’s world-wide uranium marketing and trading activities (annual sales exceeding 30 million pounds U3O8). His previous experience includes uranium brokerage and trading at Nukem Inc. in New York, and nuclear fuel procurement at the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station in Arizona. He currently serves as Chair of the Board of Governors of the World Nuclear Fuel Market (WNFM), and is a past President of the Uranium Producers of America.

Sheila Colman Ms. Sheila M. Colman is Corporate Secretary of Uranium Participation Corp. Ms Colman was appointed the Canadian Counsel and Corporate Secretary of both of DMC and the Manager in July 2012. Ms Colman was appointed Canadian Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary of DMC and the Manager in February 2010. Ms. Colman was first employed with the Manager in 2004 as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Following the combination of the Manager and International Uranium Corporation, Ms. Colman continued her employment with DMC as Canadian Counsel and Corporate Secretary until 2007. She graduated from Queen’s University with a B.A.(H) in 1990 and then received her LL.B. from Queen’s University in 1993.

Paul Bennett Mr. Paul J. Bennett is an Independent Director of Uranium Participation Corporation, since June 2005. Mr. Bennett was a director and the President of UPAC before it amalgamated with UPC in November 2011. Mr. Bennett has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of Energus Resources Ltd. since 2004 and he became the President and Chief Executive Officer of Rodinia Oil Corp. in August 2006. Mr. Bennett is also the Chief Executive Officer and Director of PetroFrontier Corp., a position he assumed in February 2009. Mr. Bennett has served as a director of the Maritimes and Northeast Pipeline and is currently on the Board of Directors of Armistice Resources Corp., Rodinia Oil Corp. and PetroFrontier Corp. He graduated from the University of Toronto in 1972 with an HBSc. in Geology and again in 1974 with an MSc. in Structural Geology. He is a member of CSPG and AAPG and is a Professional Geologist (P. Geol) licensed in the Province of Alberta (APEGGA).

Thomas Hayslett Mr. Thomas Hayslett is an independent consultant in the uranium industry and has 35 years of experience dealing with nuclear fuel issues and market matters. Until 2008, Mr. Hayslett was a Senior Consultant with The Ux Consulting Company. Mr. Hayslett spent most of his career with the Tennessee Valley Authority until 2004. At TVA, he served recently as Manager, Nuclear Fuel Supply and before that, he was Manager, Uranium Supply Group, Contracts Section Supervisor in the Uranium Administration Branch. He also worked as a Fuels Engineer and Nuclear Engineer within different branches of TVA. Mr. Hayslett graduated from Mississippi State University with a B.S. in Nuclear Engineering and has a Master’s degree in Nuclear Engineering.

Jeff Kennedy Mr. Jeff Kennedy is an Independent Director of Uranium Participation Corp., since March 2005. He is currently the Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director of Equity Capital Markets of Cormark. Prior to this, Mr. Kennedy was the Chief Financial Officer of Loewen Ondaatje McCutcheon Limited until 1998. Mr. Kennedy was Chairman of the Capital Formula Subcommittee of the Investment Dealers Association of Canada (the “Subcommittee”) from 1999 until 2003 and continues to be a member of the Subcommittee. He is also a member of the Minimum Standards Committee of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund and has been in the investment business since 1987. Mr. Kennedy holds a B.Com. degree from McMaster University and has been a Chartered Accountant since 1983.

Garth MacRae Mr. Garth A. C. MacRae is an Independent Director of Uranium Participation Corporation. Mr. MacRae, a Chartered Accountant, became a director of the Corporation in 2005 and is Chairman of the Audit Committee. He has served as a director of Dundee Corporation since 1991 and served as Vice Chairman from 1993 until 2004. He currently serves as a director of Dundee Corporation, Dundee Precious Metals Inc., Dundee Energy Limited and GeneNews Limited.