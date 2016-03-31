Name Description

Govind Iyengar Mr. Govind Iyengar is Senior Vice President - Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of United Breweries Limited. Mr. Iyengar joined erstwhile United Breweries Limited in February 2001 as Deputy Company Secretary to look after the Secretarial matters of the company. Prior to joining UBL, he was working with Citurgia Bio-Chemicals Limited, a Bombay Dyeing Group Company in Mumbai as a Company Secretary. Upon de-merger of the brewing business of the erstwhile UBL into the current organisation, Mr. Iyengar was promoted as Company Secretary. Presently he looks after the secretarial and legal functions.

Shekhar Ramamurthy Mr. Shekhar Ramamurthy is Managing Director, Executive Director of United Breweries Ltd., effective 1 August 2015. He holds B.Tech. (Civil)-IIT, Delhi, PGDBM-IIM-Kolkata. He has 24 years of experience. He was General Manager - Marketing Herbertsons Ltd.

Frans Eusman Mr. Frans Erik Eusman is Non-Executive Director of United Breweries Ltd. He joined Heineken in 1987. He has worked in various finance and general management positions in Europe and Asia. He has been appointed President of Asia Pacific Region at Heineken NV since July 1, 2015. Previously Mr. Eusman served as the Chief Business Services Officer at Heineken NV from 2010 to July 1, 2015. Mr. Eusman was Managing Director of Heineken France S.A.S. from 2005 until October 1, 2010 and Corporate Control & Accounting Director from 2003 to 2005. He was a Member of the Executive Committee from October 2010 to 30 June 2015 and since 1 July 2015, a member of the Executive Team at Heineken NV. Mr. Eusman has been appointed on the Board of UBL effective August 01, 2015.

Sijbe Hiemstra Mr. Sijbe Hiemstra is Non-Executive Director of United Breweries Ltd., with effect from July 23, 2015. He has Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration at the School of Higher Economic Studies, Rotterdam and has attended various International Management programmes. He joined Heineken in 1978. The first six years he worked with Gedistilleerd en Wijngroep Nederland. He started in commercial and logistic projects, culminating in Product, Brand and Category Manager. In 1985 he was appointed Export Manager Softdrinks with Heineken Export DepartmentNrumona. In 1989 Mr. Hiemstra started his overseas career as Country Manager of Heineken Export in Seoul, South Korea. This was followed by several years as Commercial Manager with South Pacific Holdings in Papua New Guinea and as General Manager of Brasseries de Bourbon in ILLe de La Reunion. In 1995 he returned to the Netherlands to take up the position of Deputy Director Central Africa for Heineken’s Africa/Middle East Cluster. In 1998 he was appointed Regional Director SEAJOceania with Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd in Singapore. In 2001 he became Director of Heineken Technical Services in Zoeterwoude. In October 2005 he was appointed Regional President.

A. K. Nedungadi Mr. A. K. Ravi Nedungadi is Non-Executive Director of United Breweries Limited. He is a trained Chartered and Cost Accountant, Mr. Nedungadi joined the UB Group in 1990 as the Corporate Treasurer. Within two years, he became the Group Finance Director of the Group’s International business managing the businesses of UB International, which included the paint giant Berger Jenson and Nicholson with operations spanning 27 countries. He was instrumental in listing the Berger Group Companies on the London and Singapore bourses. Since his appointment as the President and Group CFO in 1998, he led the way to sharpening the focus of the Group, which had a conglomerate approach, on areas of competence and global reach. This saw the Group focus on three verticals – Brewing, Distilling and Aviation, each area presenting clear leadership within India and global significance. Mr. Nedungadi was also responsible for opening up the beverage alcohol sector to Global Best Practices and Transparency, enabling the entry of institutional investors and rerating of the industry itself.

Sunil Alagh Mr. Sunil Kumar Alagh is Non-Executive Independent Director of United Breweries Limited. Mr. Sunil Alaghis Chairman of SKA Advisors a Business Advisory / Consultancy firm with a focus on Marketing and Brand building strategies. He is a graduate in Economics (Hons.) with MBA from IIM Calcutta. He has worked with ITC Limited, Jagatjit Industries Limited and Britannia Industries Limited. He was Managing Director and CEO of Britannia Industries Limited from 1989 to 2003. During this tenure, Britannia figured in the Forbes Magazine list of 300 Best Small Companies in the world for 3 years. It also became the Number 1 food Brand in India. He is on the Boards of GATI Ltd. (a JV with KWE, Japan), GATI Import & Export Trading Ltd. and Indofil Industries Ltd. In addition, he is member of the Governors’ of IIM Bangalore and on the advisory Board of the Jawaharlal Darda Institute of Engineering and Technology, Yavatmal. He is a former member of the Board of IL&FS Investsmart Ltd., The Indian Advisory Board of Schindler Switzerland, Board of Governors’ of IIM Indore, the Governing Council of the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad and a member of the round table on higher education of the Ministry of HRD, Government of India. He was honoured with the ‘Gold Medal Kashlkar Memorial Award 2000’ for outstanding contribution to the food processing industry in India. He was a finalist for the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award, 2002. Mr. Alagh is on the Board of UBL since April 29, 2005.

Madhav Bhatkuly Mr. Madhav Bhatkuly is Non-Executive Independent Director of United Breweries Limited. He has a Master’s Degree in Commerce from Sydenham College, Bombay and a Master’s Degree in Economics from the London School of Economics. He is a recipient of the Foreign and Commonwealth Scholarship from the British Government. Mr. Bhatkuly was a country partner of Arisaig Partners from 1999 to 2005. Prior to that, he was associated with SG Securities and ICICI Bank Limited. He partnered with Chris Hohn of The Children’s Investment Fund, (UK) TCI to set up a dedicated India Fund. He is credited to have been amongst the first institutional investors in many small companies which have gone on to become some of India’s leading names. Mr. Bhatkuly has been featured on several TV shows including “CNBC’s wizards of Dalal Street”, Indianomics, the Karan Thapar Show etc., and has been invited to speak at many business schools such as the Indian Institute of Management, and by many organisations such as the Confederation of India Industries (CII), Goldman Sachs etc. He currently serves as director on the board of New Horizon Opportunities Master Fund (NHOF). Based on the information in public domain, NHOF has been the best performing India fund in the world over the past 6 years. Mr. Bhatkuly is on the Board of UBL since October 26, 2009.

Stephan Gerlich Mr. Stephan Gerlich is Non-Executive Independent Director of United Breweries Limited. In April 2014, Mr. Gerlich assumed the role as CEO of Bayer de Mexico and spokesperson of the Bayer Group in Mexico. Bayer in Mexico has more than 3,300 employees, sales of 1,000 Mio € and 6 production sites. Formerly, in his assignment in India, Mr. Gerlich was the Country Group Speaker for the Bayer Group in India and the Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Bayer CropScience Limited and Chairman & Managing Director of Bayer MaterialScience Private Limited. Mr. Gerlich started his career with Bayer AG in Germany in 1978 and shortly thereafter moved to a subsidiary in France. After 3 years in France, he joined the Bayer operations in Mexico. In 1991, he returned to the Bayer Headquarters in Leverkusen, Germany as the Regional Marketing Manager for Engineering Plastics Division and later designated as Global Marketing Manager in 1992. In 1994, he took over as Director Sales & Marketing and Key Account Manager in Bayer France. In 1995, he became President / CEO of the Bayer / Hoechst Joint Venture, Dystar, in Mexico. In 2000, he became Vice President in charge of Sales in US & Canada for Dystar, based in North Carolina. Mr. Gerlich has been on the Board of UBL since July 02, 2010.

Chhaganlal Jain Mr. Chhaganlal L. Jain is Non-Executive Independent Director of United Breweries Limited. Mr. Jain is a Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary by profession, having more than 45 years of Corporate experience in various organizations including ICI and Hindustan Lever Ltd. He was Finance Director of Hoechst India Ltd. He was also External Faculty Member at Bajaj Institute of Management for 17 years. Apart from Directorship he holds in esteemed public companies, he is also a trustee of Nayana Parekh Charitable Trust, Sangeeta Jain Charitable Trust and Oswal Mitra Mandal.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Dr. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is Non-Executive Independent Director of United Breweries Limited. Ms. Shaw is a pioneer of the biotechnology industry in India and the head of country’s leading biotechnology enterprise, Biocon, Ms. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw is highly respected businesswoman. Ms. Shaw, a first generation entrepreneur, has made her country proud with a globally recognized bio-pharma enterprise, which is committed to innovation and affordability in delivering world class therapeutics to patients worldwide. As the first woman brew master of India, with a pioneering spirit to make a difference she leveraged her knowledge of fermentation science to pursue the road less taken and build an innovative bio-pharma company, the first in India. Today, Biocon is India’s largest insulins Company that pioneered the development of the world’s only pichia based recombinant human insulin, which is now available in over 50 countries. Under her leadership Biocon has become a well-recognized global brand.Named among TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world, Ms. Mazumdar Shaw has made affordable innovation the foundation of her business model. Economic Times had ranked her among India Inc.’s top 10 most powerful women CEOs in 2012 and Nature Biotechnology voted her the most influential Bio-businessperson outside Europe and the USA. Her vision and work for biotechnology have drawn global recognition both for Indian Industry and Biocon. Recently, U.S. based Chemical Heritage Foundation conferred Ms. Shaw with the 2014 Othmer Gold Medal for her multifaceted contributions to chemical and scientific heritage. Ms. Shaw is also an Independent Member of the Board of Infosys, a global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing solutions. She is also the Chairperson of its Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.