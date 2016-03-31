Name Description

Yves Guillemot Mr. Yves Guillemot serves as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Ubisoft Entertainment SA and was first appointed Director of the Company on February 28, 1988. Mr. Guillemot is also Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Director of Guillemot Brothers SA. In addition to that, he holds several other mandates, including President of Ludi Factory SAS, Ubisoft Books and Records SAS, Ubisoft Design SAS, Ubisoft France SAS, Ubisoft Graphics SAS, Ubisoft Manufacturing & Administration SAS, Ubisoft Organisation SAS, Ubisoft Pictures SAS, Ubisoft Productions France SAS, Ubisoft Simulations SAS, Ubisoft World SAS, Ubisoft World Studios SAS, Tiwak SAS and Ubisoft Finland OY. He was appointed Managing Director and Director of Gameloft SA and Guillemot Corporation SA, Chairman of the Board of Ubisoft Divertissements Inc. and Ubisoft Canada Inc., and Vice Chairman of the Board of Ubisoft Inc.

Alain Martinez Mr. Alain Martinez serves as Chief Financial Officer of Ubisoft Entertainment SA since 2000. Prior to that, he served as Treasurer and then Chief Financial Officer for the European territory at Comdisco, a company involved in computer leasing. He was then appointed as Chief Financial Officer at Sofamor Danek Europe, a group specialized in spinal implants, and Financial Director at SAP France. Mr. Martinez graduated from Hautes-Etudes Commerciales, France.

Claude Guillemot Mr. Claude Guillemot serves as Executive Vice President of Operations and Director of Ubisoft Entertainment SA and he has been Director of the Company since February 28, 1988. He is also Secretary of the Company's Strategy and Development Committee. He is Director of Ubisoft Nordic A/S (Denmark), Ubisoft Emirates FZ LLC (United Arab Emirates), Alternate member of Ubisoft Entertainment Sweden A/B ( Sweden), RedLynx Oy (Finland). He is Chairman of Hercules Thrustmaster SAS, Guillemot Innovation Labs SAS, Director of AMA SA, CEO of Guillemot Brothers SAS, Chairman and Director of Guillemot Inc. (Canada), Guillemot Recherche & Developpement Inc. (Canada), Guillemot Inc. (United States) Executive Director of Guillemot Electronic Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd (China), Guillemot Ltd (United Kingdom), Guillemot Corporation (HK) Ltd (Hong Kong), Guillemot Srl (Italy), Guillemot Romania Srl (Romania), Guillemot Spain SL (Spain), Director of Advanced Mobile Applications Ltd (United Kingdom), General Manager of Guillemot GmbH (Germany) Director and Executive Vice President of Guillemot Brothers SE (United Kingdom).

Michel Guillemot Mr. Michel Guillemot serves as Executive Vice President of Development Strategy and Finance and Director at Ubisoft Entertainment SA and has been Director on the Company since February 28, 1988. He is also Member of the Company's Strategy and Development Committee. He is Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Gameloft SA and holds other mandates, including Director and Appointed Managing Director of Guillemot Corporation SA and Guillemot Brothers SA. He was President of Gameloft Software (Beijing) Company Ltd, Gameloft Software (Shanghai) Company Ltd, Gameloft Software (Chengdu) Company Ltd, Gameloft Partnerships SAS, Gameloft Live SAS, Ludigames SAS and Gameloft Srl, and Chairman of the Board of Gameloft Argentina S.A, Gameloft Inc. (Canada), Gameloft Live Developpements Inc (Canada),Gameloft Co. Ltd. (Korea), Gameloft Iberica SA, Gameloft Inc. (United States) and Gameloft Ltd (United Kingdom).

Christian Guillemot Mr. Christian Guillemot serves as Executive Vice President of Administration and Director at Ubisoft Entertainment SA and has been Director on the Company since February 28, 1988. He is also Member of the Company's Strategy and Development Committee and Remuneration Committee. He is Director of Ubisoft Nordic A/S (Denmark), General Manager of Guillemot Administration et Logistique SARL, Executive Vice President and director of Gameloft SE, Guillemot Corporation SA, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Director of AMA SA, Chairman of SAS du Corps de Garde, Guillemot Brothers SAS, Chairman and Director of Advanced Mobile Advertisement Inc. (United States), Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Director of AMA Xperteye Inc. (United States), Chairman of SC AMA Romania Srl (Romania), Director of Guillemot SA (Belgium), Guillemot Inc. (Canada), Guillemot Recherche & Développement Inc. (Canada), Guillemot Inc. (United States), Guillemot Ltd (United Kingdom), Guillemot Corporation (HK) Ltd (Hong Kong).

Gerard Guillemot Mr. Gerard Guillemot serves as Executive Vice President of Publishing and Marketing, Director at Ubisoft Entertainment SA and has been Director of the Company since February 28, 1988. He is also Member of the Company's Strategy and Development Committee. He holds several mandates, including Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Guillemot Corporation SA, and Guillemot Brothers SA, and President of Longtail Studios Inc.

Christine Burgess-Quemard Ms. Christine Burgess-Quemard serves as Executive Vice President of Worldwide Production at Ubisoft Entertainment SA since 2000. She joined the Company in 1987. She opened the Company's first office in the United States, and after four years, she moved on to head the business unit in England. In 1997, she returned to Paris, and was appointed International Sales Director. Ms. Burgess-Quemard holds a Postgraduate Degree in Applied Foreign Languages.

Alain Corre Mr. Alain Corre serves as Executive Director of EMEA at Ubisoft Entertainment SA since 2000. He joined the Company as a market trainee in 1987. He was then appointed Marketing Assistant, Marketing Director for France, and Sales Director for Europe and then Managing Director for France. He is a graduate of the Ecole Superieur de Gestion (ESG Paris).

Laurent Detoc Mr. Laurent Detoc serves as Executive Director of NSCA at Ubisoft Entertainment SA. A graduate of Institut Superieur de Gestion, Paris, he joined the Company in 1991. Two years later, he left the headquarters in France to set up a subsidiary for Belgium and the Netherlands. In 1994, he took charge of the San Francisco office.