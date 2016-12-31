Name Description

Jean-Christophe Tellier Mr. Jean-Christophe Tellier has been Chairman of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of UCB S.A. since January 1, 2015. Before that, he was Member of the Executive Committee, Executive Vice President and President of European Operations of the Company from July 1, 2011. He has joined the Company from Ipsen where he was President & General Manager Ipsen US. His role at Ipsen was to strengthen Ipsen's specialty care business in North America, in the areas of endocrinology and neurology. He joined Ipsen in May 2009. He started his career in 1988 in the marketing department of Synthelabo and joined Ciba France as Group Marketing Manager in 1990 and got various marketing & sales position until leading the Marketing & Sales department. In 1997, following the merger of Ciba and Sandoz to form Novartis, he was appointed Head of the Mass Market Business unit in France until the end of 1999 where he became Chief Operating Officer of Novartis France. From 2003 to mid-2006, JC Tellier was Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Novartis Pharma Belgium and during his tenure was elected president of Pharma.be, the Pharma trade association. At the end of 2006, he was promoted to Head of the Global Arthritis, Bone and Muscle disease Business Franchise at Novartis Headquarters in Basel, Switzerland. In February 2007, he was appointed Chairman and CEO of Novartis Pharma France and Novartis Group France until mid 2008 when he decided to join MacroGenics Inc., a Maryland-based biotechnology company, as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. He is physician specialized in rheumatology (University of Paris, France) and followed diverse executive training both at INSEAD and Harvard.

Evelyn Diego du Monceau de Bergendal Mrs. Evelyn Diego du Monceau de Bergendal has been appointed Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of UCB S.A. with effect from April 27, 2017. Prior to that, she has served as Non-Executive Vice Chairwoman of the Board of the Company since June 13, 2006. Between 1984 and June 13, 2006, she served as Non-Executive Director of the Company. She also is Chair of the Governance, Nomination and Compensation Committee since 2006. She graduated in Applied Economics from Universite catholique de Louvain (the Catholic University of Louvain UCL) in Belgium in 1972. She followed courses in International Relations at the Kennedy School of Harvard University and in Soil Science, Animal Science and Zoology at the Agricultural and Technical College of Farmingdale (New York). She has been Member of the Board of Directors of Financiere de Tubize and member of the Board of Solvay S.A. She has acted as Member of the Nomination and of the Remuneration Committees of Solvay S.A.

Pierre Gurdjian Mr. Pierre L. Gurdjian has been appointed Independent Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of UCB S.A. with effect from April 27, 2017. Prior to that, he has served as Non-Executive Independent Director at UCB S.A. since April 28, 2016. He is Member of the Governance Nomination and Compensation Committee at the Company. He is a senior professional in the field of Philanthropy and Education. He is Philanthropy Partner of the RVVZ Foundation since the beginning of 2015, and President of the Board of Directors of the Universite Libre de Bruxelles, effective January 2016 . Before he was a Senior Partner at McKinsey and Co. where he was active for nearly three decades. He led the Belgian office between 2005 and 2012. He has been President of the Board of the Universite Libre de Bruxelles.

Detlef Thielgen Mr. Detlef Thielgen has been Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of UCB S.A. since January 2007. He joined the Company in September 2006. He served as Chief Financial Officer of Schwarz Pharma AG and Managing Director of Schwarz Pharma Operations covering the worldwide manufacturing and supply chain functions. He also took on the responsibility of Vice President Finance & Administration/Chief Financial Officer at Schwarz Pharma Inc./States of America. In 1999, he was appointed Managing Director of the worldwide Manufacturing and Supply Chain Operations for Schwarz Pharma AG. From 2002 to 2007 he was Chief Financial Officer and later also Chief Executive Officer for Schwarz Pharma AG before being appointed in November 2007 to his current role. He studied economics and received his diploma from the University of Wuppertal.

Bharat Tewarie Dr. Bharat Tewarie has been Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of UCB S.A. since March 2015. He joined the Company in March 2015. He received an MBA from Webster University in 1991, and a Masters degree from Universiteit Utrecht in 1986. He joined UCB with 27 years of experience in the biotech industry. He has acquired world-wide expertise while leading global business unit teams to great success. His past experience in domains such as immunology and neurology are a great match to UCB’s core focus areas. His knowledge of markets around the world is also key to helping UCB prepare for future product launches. Trained as a medical doctor (MD), he also has background in multiple aspects of pharmaceutical management, including P&L responsibility, business development, sales, global marketing, clinical research and medical affairs. At UCB he heads the Global Strategic Marketing Practice and is a member of the Executive Committee. Key positions Prior to UCB: 2012 – 2014 EMD Serono Inc.: Senior Vice President, Head of the Global Business Franchise Neurology and Immunology and of the Global Business Franchise Medical Devices 2010 – 2011 Merck Serono SA: Senior Vice President, Head of Global Business Unit Fertility & Endocrinology 1998 – 2010 During this timeframe, Bharat held various leadership positions at Serono International SA, Serono Inc and EMD Serono in Endocrinology and Reproductive Health covering areas such as global sales and marketing, US business unit management and business development Prior to this, he built up his global and local experience with other companies: Roche Pharma and Boehringer Ingelheim.

Ismail Kola Dr. Ismail Kola has been Executive Vice President, New Medicines Head and Chief Scientific Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of UCB S.A. since November 2009. He joined the Company in November 2009. He holds a Doctorate in Philosophy in Medicine from the University of Cape Town, South Africa. He also holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of South Africa - UNISA and a Bachelors degree from Rhodes University. He joined the Company from Schering Plough Corporation where he was Senior Vice President, Discovery Research and Early Clinical Research & Experimental Medicine, Schering-Plough Research Institute, the pharmaceutical research arm of Schering-Plough Corporation, and Chief Scientific Officer, Schering Plough Corporation. He came to Schering-Plough from Merck, where he was Senior Vice President and Site Head, Basic Research. He also chaired Merck's Antibacterial and Antifungal Worldwide Business Strategy Team. Prior to that, he was Vice President, Research, and Global Head, Genomics Science and Biotechnology, with Pharmacia Corporation. Prior to his move to Industry, Ismail was Professor of Human Molecular Genetics, Monash University Medical School and Director of the Research Center for Functional Genomics and Human Disease. He was at Monash for approximately 15 years. He holds Adjunct Professorships of Medicine at Washington University, St Louis, Missouri, United States, and Monash University Medical School, Melbourne, Australia; a Foreign Adjunct Professorship at The Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, Sweden; and is a William Pitt Fellow at Pembroke College, Cambridge University, United Kingdom. He is Member of the Board of Athersys Inc., Biotie Therapies, and Astex Pharmaceuticals.

Anna Richo Ms. Anna S. Richo has been Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Member of the Executive Committee of UCB S.A. since November 1, 2012. She joined the Company on November 1, 2012. She joined UCB from Amgen Inc., where she was Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer. Prior to that, she was Vice President, Law responsible for management of Amgen’s corporate litigation and law department operations, and upon joining Amgen in 2003, she was responsible for corporate law activities. From 1991 - 2003, she was at Baxter Healthcare Corporation, holding a number of positions with increasing responsibility including Vice President, Law for the Bio Science business and was previously Chief Litigation Counsel for the company. Prior to joining Baxter, Ms. Richo was an attorney for The NutraSweet Company, and was an associate with the Chicago-based law firm of Peterson & Ross. Ms. Richo received her Juris Doctor degree from DePaul University, College of Law and her Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University. She is admitted to practice in Illinois and California. She formerly served on the Board of Directors of Cytyc Corporation a medical diagnostics company, from 1998 - 2003, and was Member of the Audit and Finance Committees.

Emmanuel Caeymaex Mr. Emmanuel Caeymaex has been Executive Vice President, Immunology Patient Value Unit Head and Member of the Executive Committee of UCB S.A. since February 2015. He joined UCB in March 1994. He leads the understanding of patient needs, the development and commercialization of solutions which create value for people suffering from auto-immune disorders such as bowel diseases, skin conditions and lupus. Over the last 20 years Emmanuel has been instrumental in advancing UCB’s transformation into a global company focused on patients with severe diseases. Prior to this appointment he led the Cimzia Global Patient Solutions team. Emmanuel formerly served as President of UCB Japan Co Ltd. from September 2006 to June 2011 and on the Global Operations Committee. He previously contributed to build UCB’s leadership position in epilepsy, successively as Global Brand Manager Keppra, UK Business Unit Head, and Vice President Global Marketing for Central Nervous System products. Prior to 1999, Emmanuel established and ran UCB’s operations in several Asia-Pacific markets for which he was awarded as Laureate of the Prince Albert Fund. He received a Business Engineer Master of Science degree from Universite Catholique de Louvaine, Belgium, a Masters in International Management from the Global Alliance in Management Education (former Community of European Management Schools CEMS) and has been continuing his executive leadership development journey at INSEAD.

Fabrice Enderlin Mr. Fabrice Enderlin has been Executive Vice President, Chief Talent Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of UCB S.A. since March 2008. He joined the Company in January 2008. He has a Master degree in Political Sciences and a Masters of Business Administration in Human Resources. His interest for Human Resources became obvious when working in 1984, during his university studies, at Mc Donald’s as Store manager. He then started his career as Training & Development Manager for Arcelor in the steel industry. He has experience within the Biopharma world initially with Ciba-Geigy where he joined a production plant in 1991, before supporting the Novartis merger in 1997 as Vice President HR Pharma France. He joined GSK in 2000 leading as Vice President HR France broad change management activities during the merger of the two Anglo-Saxon companies. In 2003, he embraced an international career supporting the fast growth of the vaccines division of GSK as Vice President HR within GSK Biologicals, based in Belgium. Since he joined the Company, he has taken additional responsibilities welcoming, besides the initial HR activities, the operational excellence team, the Global Communication department as well as, more recently, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) area.

Iris Loew-Friedrich Prof. Dr. Iris Loew-Friedrich has been Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of UCB S.A. since March 2008. She joined the Company in September 2006. Prior to taking on her current role in March 2008, she was the Company's Global Head of Development, during which time she oversaw clinical development of neurology and immunology products. From 2001 to 2009, she also served as the head of Global Research and Development for Schwarz Pharma, which the Company moved to acquire in 2006. She was also on the Schwarz Pharma Executive Board. Dr. Loew-Friedrich held several medical and R&D roles, including Vice-President and Head of Global Projects at BASF Pharma, Ludwigshafen, Germany; Vice-President, Head of Global Clinical Management, HMR/Aventis, and Therapeutic Area Head Rheumatology and Bone Diseases, Hoechst/HMR, Bridgewater, New Jersey. She received her medical license and her Doctorate in Philosophy from Universitat Frankfurt am Main, Frankfurt, Germany, in 1985. From 1985 to 1992, she was the staff physician at the Department for Internal Medicine at the Frankfurt University Medical School, with sub-specialties in immunology, nephrology, and transplantation medicine. She is board-certified in internal medicine and olds a professorship at Frankfurt University Medical School.

Pascale Richetta Ms. Pascale Richetta has been Executive Vice President, Bone Patient Value Unit Head and Member of the Executive Committee of UCB S.A. since February 1, 2016. She has over 20 years of experience in the pharma and biotech industry. She has acquired commercial experience managing both traditional pharmaceuticals and complex biologics. Her experience and knowledge of markets around the world is key to helping UCB prepare for future product launches. Trained as a medical doctor (MD), Pascale Richetta leads UCB’s Bone Patient Value Unit. One of her main missions is to take UCB’s investigational osteoporosis drug through the next steps in its development and prepare for its potential launch upon approval. Key positions: Prior to UCB, Pascale held the following positions: 2013 – Present AbbVie Vice President, Western Europe and Canada In charge of a multi-billion specialty care portfolio including key biologic products Covering 19 affiliates and over 3000 staff 2004 – 2013 Abbott: Vice President, Western Europe and Canada 1994 - 2004 GSK Operations Director in France and Europe in charge of the Central Nervous System franchise 1990-1994 Ipsen Marketing Manager, France 1987-1990 Product Manager, France. Education: 1985 Universite de Poitiers, France M.D. Prior trade association engagement EFPIA: Vice Chair of the Executive Committee, member of the Board EBE: Member of the Board Europa BIO: Member of the Board.

Charl van Zyl Mr. Charl van Zyl has been Executive Vice President, Head of Patient Value Operations and Member of the Executive Committee of UCB S.A. since March 1, 2017. Since 2014 he has served as Executive Vice President, Global Commercial Head and Head of Latam/Canada at BSN Medical. From 2009 to 2013 he worked for Bauch & Lomb as Executive Vice President, President of EMEA and from 2007 to 2009 he was Chief Executive Officer of Jado Technologies (Biotech). From 2004 to 2007 he served at Novartis as Head Marketing and Sales EMEA and Head of Global Marketing. Moreover, he was Marketing Manager Diabetes Care and Neurosciences Latam/Canada and South Africa Marketing Manager Japan at Eli Lilly from 1995 to 2004. In 1991 he graduated from University of Cape Town, South Africa in Medical Biochemistry and in 1999 in Business Administration – executive program from the same university.

Jeff Wren Mr. Jeff Wren has been Executive Vice President, Neurology Patient Value Unit Head and Member of the Executive Committee of UCB S.A. since February 2015. He joined the Company in October 2010. In his current role, he heads UCB’s neurology patient value unit, neurology being one of UCB’s two main therapy areas. He is responsible for the entire value chain of UCB’s neurology portfolio, from development through medical, market access, sales and marketing. Before taking on his current role he was Senior Vice President UCB North America. He was responsible for providing leadership and strategic direction to all aspects of the organization’s operations in both the US and Canada. Prior to this he was Vice President of UCB’s Managed Markets and Trade Relations in the US and head of UCB’s Canada operations. He has served as the Chairman of the Board for UCB, Inc. in the US as well as UCB Canada. He has been member of the board of directors for BIO International, as well as Vice-chair and executive committee member for Georgia Bio association group. He has been member of the board of advisors for the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce. He holds Bachelor of Science in Biology from Missouri Southern State University, Joplin, Missouri. At INSEAD he also completed Executive Business Program.

Charles-Antoine Janssen Mr. Charles-Antoine Janssen has been Non-Executive Director of UCB S.A. since April 2012. He is Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in 2001 where he held several management positions at global and local levels. Among other responsibilities he was head of Business Development, General Manager of Austria and India, and most recently managed International Major Markets Operations. Prior to the Company, he worked for Merrill Lynch in London from 1996-2000 where he was Vice-President Equities Research then Vice-President New Derivatives Europe. He holds a bachelor of Laws degree from Brussels University (ULB) and an AMP from Harvard Business School.

Cyril Janssen Mr. Cyril Janssen has been Non-Executive Director of UCB S.A. since 2015. In 1993 he joined Can Do SA, an audio-visual and event company and became one of the key managing partners and a Board Member before selling the company to the German Group Procon in 2006. He leads the Financiere Eric Janssen as well as Nikita which provides loans and equity capital to SMEs. He has been Board Member of Financiere de Tubize SA, Imbra, Elmina, AGV, Generous and Caring Entrepreneurship Fund. Mr. Janssen was involved in the “Creation and Growth Program” of the Solvay Business School with the aim to accompany and train young entrepreneurs.

Cedric van Rijckevorsel Mr. Cedric van Rijckevorsel has been Non-Executive Director of UCB S.A. since 2014. A Chartered Financial Analyst from the CFA Institute, he also holds a Commercial Engineer degree from Saint Louis University. He started his career in Bank Brussels Lambert (ING Group) followed by Generale Bank (Fortis Group). In 1996 he joined Lombard Odier & Cie, Private Bankers in Switzerland and in 2001 became Senior Portfolio Manager at 3A, a leading institutional alternative investment firm and division of Bank Syz in Switzerland. In 2004 he founded IDS Capital SA in Geneva of which he became Managing Director and after spending close to 10 years building and growing IDS Capital SA in Switzerland, Cédric set up IDS Capital (UK) Ltd in London of which he is a Director and the CEO. He remains a Director of IDS Capital SA Geneva. He has been Member of the Board of Barnfin SA and Financiere de Tubize SA.

Alice Dautry Prof. Alice Dautry has been Non-Executive Independent Director of UCB S.A. since 2015. She is Member of the Scientific Committee of the Company. She has been President of the Institut Pasteur (2005 to 2013). Trained as a physicist in Paris and as a molecular biologist at the University of New York and the National Institutes of Health, she has been a visiting scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She is the author of some 130 publications in international scientific journals. She has been member of the Academy of Sciences Leopoldina (Germany) and the Academy of Technologies (France). She is or has been a member of Board and scientific councils of research organizations and private companies, including Institute of Science and Technology Austria (Austria), Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative (Switzerland), Ch Hansen (Denmark), KLM (the Netherlands), the External Reference Group for Health Research Strategy of the WHO, Instituts Pasteur in the world (Dakar; Shanghai; Seoul). She holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree from Universite de Paris, a Master of Science degree in Molecular Biology from State University of New York, and a Master of Science degree in Chemistry from Universite de Paris.

Kay Davies Ms. Kay Davies has been Non-Executive Independent Director of UCB S.A. since 2014. She is Chairperson of the Scientific Committee of the Company. She will be Member of the Governance, Nomination and Compensation Committee with effect from April 27, 2017. She has 20 years of scientific research experience. She is a founding fellow of the UK Academy of Medical Sciences and was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society in 2003. She has been Director of the Biotech Growth Trust, has been a Governor of the Wellcome Trust since 2008 and became Deputy Chairman in October, 2013. Professor Davies was made Dame Commander of the British Empire for services to science in 2008. She has also been involved as independent scientific advisor on UCB’s Science Advisory Board since 2012.

Albrecht De Graeve Mr. Albrecht (Bert) De Graeve has been Non-Executive Independent Director of UCB S.A. since April 29, 2010. He is Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee. He has been Chief Executive Officer of the Bekaert Group since May 2006. From 2002 until May 2006 he was Chief Financial and Administration Officer and General Secretary of the Group. He started his career in 1980 with Arthur Andersen & Co and joined Alcatel Bell in 1982. In 1991 he became General Manager Shanghai Bell Telephone Equipment Mfg. Cy in Shanghai. In 1994 he was appointed Vice President, Director Operations, Alcatel Trade International and later Director International Affairs, Alcatel Alsthom in Paris. In 1996 he became Managing Director of the Flemish Public Radio & TV Broadcaster (VRT). He holds a Master in Law from the University of Ghent (1980), studied Financial Management at IPO (Antwerp) and became Master in Tax Management at VLEKHO (Brussels). Mr. De Graeve has been Member of the International Business Leaders' Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai (IBLAC), President of the Flanders-China Chamber of Commerce, Member of the Advisory Board of the Conference Board China Center for Economics and Business in Beijing, Member of the Board of Directors of UCB and Member of the Board of the Concours Reine Elisabeth.

Norman Ornstein Dr. Norman J. Ornstein has been Non-Executive Independent Director of UCB S.A. since April 24, 2008. He is resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute for Public Policy Research based in Washington D.C., United States. He serves as senior counselor to the Continuity of Government Commission and as election analyst for CBS News. He writes in several United States newspapers and other publications related to United States politics. Mr. Ornstein has a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Minnesota, from which he also received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree, and a Master of Arts and Doctorate in Philosophy from the University of Michigan. He served as Member of the Board of Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) and is currently on the Board of Directors of the Campaign Legal Center as well as of the Board of Trustees of the United States Capitol Historical Society and the Center for United States Global Engagement.