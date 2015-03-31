Edition:
India

Uflex Ltd (UFLX.NS)

UFLX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

457.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-12.80 (-2.72%)
Prev Close
Rs469.95
Open
Rs471.00
Day's High
Rs474.80
Day's Low
Rs455.55
Volume
157,210
Avg. Vol
251,843
52-wk High
Rs494.80
52-wk Low
Rs226.55

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Ashok Chaturvedi

57 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Rajesh Bhatia

2017 Group President - Finance & Accounts, Chief Financial Officer

Ajay Krishna

2010 Senior Vice President - Legal, Company Secretary

Subhash Khatua

Compliance Officer

Amitava Ray

62 2016 Whole-Time Director

Vijay Gupta

2015 Nominee Director – IFCI Limited

Arvind Mahajan

68 2016 Additional Independent Director

Tara Bhattacharya

2015 Non-Executive Independent Director

Achintya Karati

69 2015 Non-Executive Independent Director

Indu Liberhan

2015 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Ashok Chaturvedi

Shriman Ashok Chaturvedi serves as the Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Uflex Limited. He holds B.Sc.

Rajesh Bhatia

Ajay Krishna

Subhash Khatua

Amitava Ray

Vijay Gupta

Arvind Mahajan

Tara Bhattacharya

Shriman Tara Sankar Sudhir Bhattacharya serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. Shri. Bhattacharya has more than 40 years of experience of Indian banking, including years of experience at the head of India’s premier bank, i.e. State Bank of India.

Achintya Karati

Shriman Achintya Karati serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of Uflex Limited. He is a Law Graduate having wide and varied experience in the fi eld of Banking and Finance. He has held several prestigious assignments/positions in the ICICI Bank Limited. Presently he is associated with Ratnakar Bank Limited.

Indu Liberhan

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Ashok Chaturvedi

77,712,000

Rajesh Bhatia

--

Ajay Krishna

5,604,000

Subhash Khatua

--

Amitava Ray

--

Vijay Gupta

--

Arvind Mahajan

--

Tara Bhattacharya

--

Achintya Karati

--

Indu Liberhan

--
Insider Trading

