Name Description

Paulo Guilherme Aguiar Cunha Mr. Paulo Guilherme Aguiar Cunha serves as Chairman of the Board of Ultrapar Participacoes SA since 1998. Previously, he served as Chief Executive Officer of the Company between 1981 and 2007. He joined the Company in 1967 and was appointed Vice President in 1973. He has also been Member of the National Monetary Council, BNDESPAR, a subsidiary of BNDES, President of the Brazilian Association of Technical Standards - ABNT, and President of IBP, the Brazilian Petroleum Institute. He is Vice President of ABIQUIM, the Brazilian Chemical Industry Association, a Board Member of the Superior Council of Economy and of the Consultative Council for Industry of FIESP, the state of Sao Paulo Industry Association and ex-President of IEDI - Research Institution for the Industrial Development. He is also Member of the Board of Directors of Insper (former IBMEC Business School) and IPT - Technological Research Institution. He was Professor of Engineering at Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro and Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro from 1963 to 1966. He graduated in Industrial and Mechanical Engineering from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Rio de Janeiro in 1962 and obtained a post graduate degree in Production Engineering from the same academic institution in 1963.

Thilo Mannhardt Mr. Thilo Mannhardt serves as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Ultrapar Participacoes SA. He was appointed to these posts on January 1, 2013. He joined the company in April 2011 as a member of our Board of Directors until December 2012. He was a senior partner and director of McKinsey & Co., a global management consulting firm, where he served from 1985 to 2012. He has a Masterss degree in Aeronautical and Aerospace Engineering and in Business Administration from Technische Universität Berlin. In addition, he holds a Ph.D. in Systems Engineering and Aeronautics from Technische Universitaet Berlin.

Lucio de Castro Andrade Mr. Lucio de Castro Andrade, Filho serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Ultrapar Participacoes SA since 1998. He joined the Company in 1977, and has held a number of positions within the Company’s subsidiaries in the Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), logistics, engineering and chemicals segments. He is also Chief Executive Officer of GLP - Qualidade Compartilhada, an LPG industry association and Member of the Board of Directors of the Brazilian Petroleum Institute (Instituto Brasileiro de Petroleo - IBP). He received a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie in 1968 and a degree in Administration in 1972 from the same academic institution.

Andre Pires de Oliveira Dias Mr. Andre Pires de Oliveira Dias serves as Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer of Ultrapar Participacoes SA since July 20, 2015. With over 25 years of experience in the international market, he began his career in 1988 as a research analyst at Banco Geral de Comercio, was a fund manager at Montgomery Asset Management, in the United States, returned to Brazil as CEO of Banco Geral de Comercio and worked at Banco BBA Creditanstalt and BNP Paribas. He joined Gerdau in 2004 and assumed several positions until he was named Executive Vice President of the Executive Committee of Gerdau SA, and was appointed as Director of Investor Relations and CFO, positions he held from 2013 to 2015. He holds degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and Advanced Management Program at the University of Pennsylvania, United States.

Ricardo Isaac Catran Mr. Ricardo Isaac Catran serves as Chief Executive Officer of Ultracargo, Member of the Executive Board of Ultrapar Participacoes SA since May 2010. He joined the company in 1980 and since then has held a number of positions, including commercial officer of Transultra and Tequimar for the Northeast region. Mr. Catran became Ultracargo's Chief Operating Officer in 2008. He obtained a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro and a post graduate degree in Transport Engineering from the same university.

Andre Covre Mr. Andre Covre serves as Chief Executive Officer of Extrafarma at Ultrapar Participacoes SA since July 20, 2015. He was Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer of Ultrapar Participacoes SA from March 2007 to July 20, 2015. He was Member of the Executive Board of the Company from 2003. He joined the Company in 2003 as Planning and Investor Relations Director. He has almost 20 years of experience in strategic development, growth, turn around venture, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions and capital markets. In 2008, he was elected Chairman of the Latin American Corporate Governance Roundtable’s Companies Circle, a study group sponsored by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development - OECD, with cooperation from the IFC (International Finance Corporation) and BM&FBovespa, aiming at developing corporate governance in Latin America. He began his career with Unisys Corp in the United States. He was formerly Treasury Manager of Pepsi Cola Engarrafadora and a director of ABN AMRO Capital in Amsterdam, a private equity and venture capital fund. He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from INSEAD or Institut Europeen d'Administration des Affaires, France and a Bachelors degree in Government Studies from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Leocadio de Almeida Antunes Mr. Leocadio de Almeida Antunes, Filho serves as Chief Executive Officer of Ipiranga, Member of the Executive Board of Ultrapar Participacoes SA. He has been Member of the Executive Board of the Company since 2008. He has held a number of positions at Ipiranga since 1987, when he joined as Commercial Officer at Fertisul SA and Officer at Ipiranga Serrana Fertilizantes SA. In 1993, he served as Executive Officer at CBPI. He is also Vice President of SINDICOM. He obtained a degree in Economics from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul, a Masters degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of London, and a post graduate degree in Agricultural Economics from University of Reading. Furthermore, he completed the Advanced Executive Program from the JL Kellogg Graduate School of Management.

Pedro Jorge Mr. Pedro Jorge, Filho serves as Chief Executive Officer of Ultragaz, Member of the Executive Board of Ultrapar Participacoes SA. He has been Member of the Executive Board of the Company since April 2005. He has been working for the Company since 1977, and has held a number of positions, including Officer at Utingas, and Director of Engineering and Marketing at Ultragaz, being responsible for the South-eastern and Center-western regions. He became Ultragaz’s Chief Operating Officer in 2002. He is Officer at Sindigas and AIGLP (Associacion Iberoamericana de Gas Licuado de Petroleo), and Vice President of World LP Gas Association - Paris. He graduated in Industrial and Chemical Engineering from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie in 1977 and a obtained degree in Management from the same academic institution in 1979. Additionally, he attended to the Advanced Management Program of INSEAD in 1998 and to specialization courses in Human Relations at Universidad de Navarra in 1999.

Joao Benjamin Parolin Mr. Joao Benjamin Parolin serves as Chief Executive Officer of Oxiteno, Member of the Executive Board of Ultrapar Participacoes SA, since 2007. He joined the Company in 1986, consolidating his career in Oxiteno’s commercial area prior to assuming his current position. Previously, he served as Marketing Manager from 1989 to 1992 and Sales Manager from 1992 to 2000. From 2000 to 2006, he has held the Commercial Officer position at Oxiteno. Prior to joining Oxiteno, he worked in the commercial area at Dow Quimica SA. He received a Bachelors degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) in 1980, a post graduate degree in Marketing Management from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 1988 and an MBA in Business Administration from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) in 2003. He also attended the STC - Skills, Tools and Competences program at Fundacao Dom Cabral/JL Kellogg Graduate School of Management of Northwestern University in 2000 and the Advanced Management Program at The Wharton University of the University of Pennsylvania in 2005.

Alexandre Goncalves Silva Mr. Alexandre Goncalves Silva serves as Director Ultrapar Participacoes SA since April 15, 2015. He has been a member of the Board of Directors of Embraer S.A. since 2011, and since 2012 he became the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Embraer S.A. He has also been a member of the Board of Directors of Companhia Nitro Química Brasileira since 2012. He was a member of the Board of AMCHAM – American Chamber of Commerce for Brazil from 2005 to 2010. He received a degree in industrial mechanical engineering from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio) in 1967.

Jorge Marques de Toledo Camargo Mr. Jorge Marques de Toledo Camargo serves as the Director of Ultrapar Participacoes SA since April 15, 2015. He has been a member of the Board of Directors of Prumo Logística S.A. since 2014. He has also been a Senior Consultant of McKinsey & Comp, Inc. since 2012, and a member of the Board of Directors of Mills Estruturas e Serviços de Engenharia since 2011. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Deepflex do Brasil Ltda from 2010 to 2013. He has more than 35 years of experience in the oil industry. He is graduated in Geology from the Universidade de Brasilia and obtained a Masters degree in Geophysics from the University of Texas.

Olavo Egydio Monteiro de Carvalho Mr. Olavo Egydio Monteiro de Carvalho serves as Director of Ultrapar Participacoes SA since December 2002. He is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Monteiro Aranha SA and Member on the Board of Klabin SA. He is also Member of the Brazil-United States Business Council, Member of the Brazil-Japan Conceptual Group, and Member of the Board of Ad-Rio - Agencia de Desenvolvimento Economico do Estado do Rio de Janeiro (the Rio de Janeiro State Development Agency), as well as Chairman of the Board of the Rio 2016 Business Advisory (Conselho Empresarial Rio 2016) and Member of the Board of the Municipal Development Advisory (Conselho Municipal do Desenvolvimento - COMUDES), Chairman of the Board of Directors of Geociclo Biotecnologia SA and Member of the Management Board of Agencia Rio-Negocios. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Technische Universitaet Muenchen.

Jose Mauricio Pereira Coelho Mr. Jose Mauricio Pereira Coelho serves as the Director of Ultrapar Participacoes SA since April 15, 2015. He is the Vice-chairman of Financial Management and Investor Relations of Banco do Brasil S.A. since 2015, and has been a member of the Board of Directors of the BB Securities LLC, New York, since 2009. He has also been a member of the Board of Directors of Cielo S.A since 2012. He obtained a degree in accounting from Faculdade Unigranrio, Rio de Janeiro, in 1990, and has an MBA in Finance and Capital Markets, with specialization in Corporate Governance from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Nildemar Secches Dr. Nildemar Secches serves as Director of Ultrapar Participacoes SA since April 2002. He has been Chief Executive Officer of Empresas Perdigao since 1995, and is Chief Executive Officer of ABEF - Brazilian Association of Chicken Producers and Exporters and Vice President of ABIPECS - Brazilian Association of Pork Producers and Exporters Industries. He is also Member of the Board of WEG SA. From 1972 to 1990, he worked for Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Economico e Social - BNDES, serving as Executive Officer from 1987 to 1990. From 1990 to 1994, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Iochpe-Maxion. He received a Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) in 1971, a Masters degree in Finance from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio) in 1972 and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from Universidade Estadual de Campinas (Unicamp) in 1984.

Carlos Tadeu da Costa Fraga Mr. Carlos Tadeu da Costa Fraga serves as the Director of Ultrapar Holdings Inc. He was a member of the Technological Park Council of the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro from 2006 to 2012. He was also a member of the Orientation Board of Instituto de Pesquisas Tecnológicas de São Paulo from 2008 to 2012, and the Executive Manager of Exploration and Production of the Pre-salt of Petrobras – Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. from 2012 to 2015 (February). He earned a degree in civil engineering from UFRJ (Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro) in 1980.