Name Description

Rodrigo Lebois Mateos Mr. Rodrigo Lebois Mateos serves as Chairman of the Board of Unifin Financiera, S.A.P.I. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Multiple Entidad No Regulada since 1993. Before creating Unifin in 1993, he held various positions in automotive operating companies, including General Manager and member of the Board of Directors of Ford Satellite Group. He also served as President of Nissan Dealers Association, and was a director of Credit System Automotive, SA de C.V. (Sicrea) and Lessor Nimex. He is currently President of Foundation Unifin, AC and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Capital Unifin, Unifin Credit, Cars Unifin Unifin Agent Insurance and Finance, SA de CV, and is a member of the Board of Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SAB de C.V. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac and has completed various Executive Management Programs.

Luis Gerardo Barroso Gonzalez Mr. Luis Gerardo Barroso Gonzalez serves as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Unifin Financiera, S.A.P.I. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Multiple Entidad No Regulada since 2001. Prior to joining the Company, he held various positions in Somex Leasing, SA de C.V. from 1984-1992, to fill the Executive Director of New Projects and Administration. In 1992, he joined Multivalores Leasing, SA de C.V. Promotion Director until December 1995, in which he served as Director General and was appointed member of its Board until 2001. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the Mexican Association of Financial Leasing, AC and Multicapitales. Currently, he owns or alternate member of the Board of the following companies: Credit Unifin, Unifin Vehicles Unifin Capital, Unifin Agent Insurance and Finance, SA de C.V., Unifin Corporate Governance, S.A. de C.V. Unifin and Administrative Services, S.A. de C.V. He holds a degree in Business Administration from the Universidad Anahuac and Diploma in Finance from the Mexican Institute of Securities.

Juan Jose del Cueto Martinez Mr. Juan Jose del Cueto Martinez serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Unifin Financiera, S.A.P.I. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Multiple Entidad No Regulada. He has over 20 years experience in management, development and implementation of new business and administrative processes and internal control. He was the founder and director of finance at Grupo Barca SA de CV, where he actively participated in the development of various real estate projects such as the Bridge Mall, Center Peripherals Cuautitlan, Fraccionamiento Club de Golf Malinalco and Corporate Radio Mil. He holds a degree in Economics from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM).

Sergio Camacho Carmona Mr. Sergio Camacho Carmona serves as Chief Financial Officer and Deputy General Director of Institutional Financial Relations of Unifin Financiera, S.A.B. de C.V., SOFOM, E.N.R. since February 28, 2017. He serves as Chief Financial Officer of the company since June 21, 2016. He has over 18 years of experience in companies such as Kimberly Clark de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. and Global Fermaca in the areas of collection, accounting, tax, human resources, material resources, information, Treasury, among other technologies. He is an Economist of the autonomous technological Institute of Mexico (ITAM), holds a Masters in management with speciation in finance by the same University and address General (GMP por sus silgas en inglés) by Harvard Business School.

Fernando Manuel Rangel Zorrilla Mr. Fernando Manuel Rangel Zorrilla serves as Legal Director and Assistant Secretary of Unifin Financiera, S.A.P.I. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Multiple Entidad No Regulada since 2012. Previously and since 1998, he held various positions in the legal address of Grupo Financiero Santander, SAB de CV, particularly in the corporate and financial divisions. He joined Unifin as General Counsel in 2010. He holds a law degree from Universidad Tecnologica de Mexico.

Rodrigo Balli Thiele Mr. Rodrigo Balli Thiele serves as Director and Deputy General Director Operation of Unifin Financiera, S.A.P.I. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Multiple Entidad No Regulada since 2005. Before joining the Company, from 1995 to 1997, he held various positions in the areas of administration and sales Bryco Pest Control, SA of C.V. From 1997 to 2000, he was Director General and Project Evaluation Risk Home Care; from 2000-2003 he was Deputy Director of Derivatives and money market trader at Link Int. SA de C.V. and Prebon and Amane Inc. From 2003 to 2005 worked with the Fairmont hotel chain in the development of various tourism projects. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM).

Eduardo Alejandro Castillo Sanchez Mejorada Mr. Eduardo Alejandro Castillo Sanchez Mejorada serves as Director General Assistant of Auto Loan at Unifin Financiera, S.A.B. de C.V., SOFOM, E.N.R. since 2015. He also served as Deputy General Regional Director of Unifin Financiera, S.A.P.I. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Multiple Entidad No Regulada. He held various executive positions including 1983-1991, Director of Promotion Inverlat Casa de Bolsa. He was also a founding partner of Impulsora Business Dynamics, where he actively participated in the privatization of banking. In 1992, he was part of the buying group of Bursamex Brokerage & Financial Group Luck, of which he was a member of the Board of Directors and Deputy Development Director until 1994. He was a founding partner of Castle Consultants and Interasesores, firms patrimonial advice. He holds a degree in business Director General Assistant auto loan administration from Universidad Anahuac.

Maria de Lourdes Campos Toca Ms. Maria de Lourdes Campos Toca serves as Director of Factoring of Unifin Financiera, S.A.B. de C.V., SOFOM, E.N.R. since 2015. She occupied different posts Executive of 1989 to 2015 including, Director of factoring of Bank Invex, Director of factoring in IXE Bank / Bank commercial of the North, Director of administration and Treasury in Ventura Capital private, Director divisional of business and services Bank in Bank Mexican and Director General in factoring Inverméxico , among others. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Administration of companies tourist from the University Anáhuac and a diploma in banking and credit from the Institute technological autonomous of Mexico.

Michael Salvador Goeters Arbide Mr. Michael Salvador Goeters Arbide serves as Deputy General Director of Lease Metropolitan Area of Unifin Financiera, S.A.P.I. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Multiple Entidad No Regulada. Since 2003, he serves as Deputy Director of the Company. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Universidad Intercontinental de Mexico and has completed several post-graduate studies in Banking and Commercial School, Wharton Business School and the BMV, among others.

Juan Jose Trevilla Rivadeneyra Mr. Juan Jose Trevilla Rivadeneyra serves as Secretary of Unifin Financiera, S.A.P.I. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Multiple Entidad No Regulada since 2012. He serves as Secretary of the Board of various stock and private companies. He is a founding partner of Larena, Trevilla, Fernandez and Fabregas. He is legal advisor to companies in the tourism sector, infrastructure, services, public service concessions and contracts, among others. He holds a law degree from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM).

Federico Chavez Peon Mijares Mr. Federico Chavez Peon Mijares serves as Director of Unifin Financiera, S.A.P.I. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Multiple Entidad No Regulada since 2003. Currently, He serves as Partner and CEO of Promecap, SA de C.V. He has been a member of the Board of Directors of several companies, among which, Carrix, Inc., Aeropuertuario Grupo del Sureste, SAB de CV, Inversiones y Tecnicas Aeroportuarias, SAPI de CV, Grupo Famsa, S.A.B. of C.V. ,, Innopack Industries S.A. de C.V., Maxcom Telecomunicaciones, S.A.B. de C.V. and Cultiba Organization S.A.B. de C.V.

Enrique Luis Castillo Sanchez Mejorada Mr. Enrique Luis Castillo Sanchez Mejorada serves as Independent Director of Unifin Financiera, S.A.P.I. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Multiple Entidad No Regulada since 2015. He began his career in the Banco Nacional de Mexico, SA of CV. and aslo served as Executive Director at Casa de Bolsa Inverlat and CEO of Seguros America; Director General of Inverméxico Financial Group; CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ixe Grupo Financiero, SA of C.V. Director General of Wholesale Banking of Banco Mercantil del Norte, SA, Multiple Banking Institution, Grupo Financiero Banorte; Vice President and President of the Association of Banks of Mexico. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac.

Jose Luis Fernandez Fernandez Mr. Jose Luis Fernandez Fernandez serves as Independent Director of Unifin Financiera, S.A.P.I. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Multiple Entidad No Regulada since 2012. He has been a partner of firm Chevez Ruiz Zamarripa, SC since 1989. He is a member of the College of Public Accountants of Mexico, AC and the Mexican Institute of Finance Executives. On countless occasions, he has lectured on taxation in national forums organized by the accounting profession and private sector institutions. He has written several articles on tax matters have been published in the media of the accounting profession. He participated in the "Development Program Directors" conducted by the Center for Excellence in Corporate Governance and the Mexican Stock Exchange, and the Induction Course Market given by the latter institution. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Iberoamericana.

Juan Marco Gutierrez Wanless Mr. Juan Marco Gutierrez Wanless serves as Independent Director of Unifin Financiera, S.A.P.I. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Multiple Entidad No Regulada since 2015. He has held various executive positions including, Director General of Grupo KUO, SAB de C.V., Desc Corporativo, SA de C.V. and Pegasus, S.A. de C.V. and Deputy Director General Promecap, S.A. de C.V. and Telefonica Moviles, SA de C.V. Currently a member of the Board of Qualitas Holding, SAB de C.V. and Qualitas Insurance Company, S.A.B. de CV, and is a member of the Investment Committee Quálitas Insurance Company, SAB de CV and a member of the Board of Directors of Office Depot de Mexico, SA de C.V. and director of the Faculty of Engineering of the Universidad Anahuac. He hold a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Anahuac and has Master's degree in business administration.