Name Description

Frank Geyer Abubakir Mr. Frank Geyer Abubakir has serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of UNIPAR Participacoes SA. He Also served as Chief Executive Officer of the company. He acted as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company from April 2005 to March 2008. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of Polietilenos Uniao and Unipar Comercial. He acted as Superintendent Director of Securitas Uniao Corretora de Seguros SA between January 2001 and April 2005. He was reelected as Member of the Executive Board of Vila Velha SA in May 2008.

Anibal do Vale Mr. Anibal do Vale serves as the Chief Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Vice President - Operations and Member of the Executive Board of Unipar Carbocloro S.A.

Maria Cecilia Soares De Sampaio Geyer Ms. Maria Soares de Sampaio Geyer has served as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of UNIPAR Participacoes SA since April 2008. She has been a Member of the Board of Directors of the Company since April 2005. She has been Member of the Board of Directors of Unipar Comercial and Polietilenos Uniao. At Securitas Uniao Corretora de Seguros SA, she served as Member of the Executive Board from February 2000 to December 2000 and as Consultative Director from January 2001 to April 2005 and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors since May 2005. She was reelected as Chief Executive Officer of Vila Velha SA in May 2008.

Jose Octavio Vianello de Mello Mr. Jose Octavio Vianello de Mello serves as the Investor Relations Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Unipar Carbocloro SA. He also served as Chief Executive Officer of the company. He has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Carbocloro and Petroquimica Uniao, as well as Alternate Member of the Board of Directors of Rio Polimeros and Member of the Board of Directors of Brasil & Movimento SA. He has also served as Chief Financial Officer and Controller of Polietilenos Uniao, Unipar Comercial and Uniao Terminais since October 2005. He acted as Chief Financial Officer and Controller of the Company from 2002 to 2008. Between 1985 and 1996, he worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers-Auditoria e Consultoria, acting as Supervisor, Manager and Member of the Executive Board. From 1996 to 2001, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Pluma SA. He has been Vice President of Finance at Instituto Brasileiro de Executivos de Financas do Rio de Janeiro. He gained a degree in Accounting from Fundacao Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP) in 1984, in Business Administration from Fundacao Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP) in 1986 and a Masters of Business Administration in Enterprise Management from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC) in 1999.

Jesus Alvaro Gouveia Mr. Jesus Alvaro Gouveia has served as a Member of the Executive Board of UNIPAR Participacoes SA since August 2011. Within the Company, he has been responsible for the areas of accounting and administration. He has worked for the Company since 1977. He gained a degree in Accounting from Faculdade de Educacao de Osvaldo Cruz - FEOCRUZ in 1988. Moreover, he completed an MBA course in Business Administration in November 2004 and participated in a number of specialization courses in the accounting branch.

Carlos Geyer Bernardes Mr. Carlos Geyer Bernardes has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of UNIPAR Participacoes SA since April 25, 2011. He also serves at Venusia Consultoria e Participacoes Ltda. He studied Journalism at Faculdades Integradas Helio Alonso.