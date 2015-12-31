Name Description

Henry Buckley Mr. Henry Buckley, M.B.A., serves as President, Chief Executive Officer of Uni-Select Inc. Mr. Buckley has been President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation since August 1, 2015. Prior thereto, Mr. Buckley was appointed Chief Operating Officer of the Corporation on September 8, 2014. He was previously Vice President for Specialty Brand Companies and Mergers and Acquisitions at W.W. Grainger Inc. between 2012 and 2014, Vice President and General Manager at Acklands-Grainger Inc., a division of W.W. Grainger Inc., between 2007 and 2012 and prior thereto held various senior management roles in the industrial distribution sector in the United States and Canada. Mr. Buckley holds a Masters in Business Administration from ueen’s University.

Eric Bussieres Mr. Eric Bussieres serves as Chief Financial Officer of Uni-Select Inc. Prior to joining Uni-Select, Mr. Bussieres spent over 10 years with CAE, a global leader in civil aviation, security, as well as healthcare services, where he held various positions that culminated in the role of Vice President Finance, Simulation Products, Civil Training and Services, which he held for five years. With strong financial and M&A experiences, and recognized as a determined, results and strategy-oriented leader, Eric has coordinated important investment initiatives in Great Britain, India, Malaysia, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Prior to joining CAE, he dedicated fifteen years of his career to providing financial counsel to private and public companies with Societe Generale, from 1997 to 2005, and the Royal Bank of Canada, from 1991 to 1997. Mr. Bussieres holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from the Universite du Quebec en Outaouais, a Master's Degree in Finance from the University of Sherbrooke and CFA level III certification.

Steven Arndt Mr. Steven J. Arndt serves as President , Chief Operating Officer of FinishMaster, Inc. of Uni-Select Inc., since December 31, 2012. He has held various functions at FinishMaster for more than 20 years.

Anthony Windom Mr. Anthony Brent Windom is re designated as President and Chief Operating Officer, Automotive Canada of Uni-Select Inc. He served as Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing since July 2012. From June 2010, he held the position of Vice President of Marketing and Product Management.

Annie Hotte Ms. Annie Hotte serves as Chief People Officer of Uni-Select Inc., since May 2015. She was Vice President, Human Resources on December 12, 2012 .She has been employed by Uni-Select since 2009 in human resources related functions and was from September 2006 to June 2009 Vice President, Business Development at Accetis International.

Me Louis Juneau Mr. Me Louis Juneau, B.A.A., LL.L. serves as Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary of Uni-Select Inc. He was Vice President, Legal Affairs and Secretary on March 1, 2013. Mr. Juneau has been employed by Uni-Select since 2009 as Senior Director, Legal Affairs and became Vice President, Legal Affairs and Secretary on March 1st, 2013. He was from September 2002 to December 2009, Vice President, Legal Affairs and Secretary at Spectra Premium Industries Inc.

George Heath Mr. George E. Heath is Director of the company. He is as President of the Global Finishes Group at Sherwin-Williams until his retirement in 2015, Mr. Heath is a broad-gauged commercial leader with deep and relevant coatings experience both in North America and abroad.

Dennis Welvaert Mr. Dennis M. Welvaert, B.S., M.B.A., MAAP, serves as Non-Independent Director of Uni-Select Inc. Mr. Welvaert is President of Welvaert Business Solutions, LLC, a consulting company. He acted as Interim President of Uni-Select USA, Inc. from April to July 2013 and as Chair of the Board of Uni-Select USA, Inc. from July 31, 2013 to December 31, 2014. He retired as President of Dayco North American Aftermarket and Australian Operations Division of Dayco Products, LLC in August 2011. With Dayco, Mr. Welvaert held senior executive-level positions in the OEM, Industrial and Aftermarket divisions.8 Mr. Welvaert holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Wayne State University, a Master in Business Administration from Eastern Michigan University and a Master Automotive Aftermarket Professional designation from the University of the Aftermarket.

James Buzzard Mr. James E. Buzzard serves as Independent Director of Uni-Select Inc. Mr. Buzzard is President of Clarit Realty, Ltd. Prior to his election to the Board, he acted as Executive Vice President, Uni-Select USA, Inc. from March 2005 until December 2009. He then acted as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development of Uni-Select USA, Inc. until May 2012. Mr. Buzzard holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from St. Bonaventure University and an Automotive Aftermarket Professional designation from the University of the Aftermarket.

Andre Courville Mr. Andre Courville, B.Comm., FCPA, FCA, ICD.D, serves as Independent Director of Uni-Select Inc. Mr. Courville is a corporate director and a chartered professional accountant. Prior to his election to the Board, he acted as senior audit partner at Ernst & Young with 37 years of experience working with Canadian, U.S. and International listed companies in various industries. He is currently Treasurer and a member of the Executive Committee of the Institute of Corporate Directors (Québec Chapter) and a director, Chair of the Audit and Finance Committee and member of the Executive Committee of the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation. Mr. Courville has a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from HEC Montréal, completed the Kellogg Program at Harvard University, the Senior Management Program at Western University and was granted his ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. He is a Fellow of the Québec Order of Chartered Professional Accountants.

Patricia Curadeau-Grou Ms. Patricia Curadeau-Grou, B. Comm., ICD.D, serves as Independent Director of Uni-Select Inc. Ms. Curadeau-Grou was, until her retirement at the end of October 2015, a senior officer of the National Bank of Canada since 1991. She was appointed Strategic Advisor to the President and Chief Executive Officer in June 2012 from her former position as Executive Vice President Risk Management, which she held from August 2011 to May 2012. Ms. Curadeau-Grou was previously Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President - Finance, Risk and Treasury from 2007 to 2011. Prior to joining National Bank, Ms. Curadeau-Grou held a number of key positions at major financial institutions, primarily in business development, credit and corporate planning. She has been a Director of Cogeco Communications Inc., a major cable telecommunications company, since November 2011 and serves as a member of its Audit Committee and chairs its Human Resources Committee. Ms. Curadeau-Grou also sits on the Board of Directors of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and is a member of its Investment and Risk Committee. In addition, she is a director of Aéroports de Montréal. Ms. Curadeau-Grou also sits on the Board of several not-for-profit organizations. Ms. Curadeau-Grou holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance from McGill University and was granted her ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. In 2007, Ms. Curadeau-Grou was inducted into the Women’s Executive Network Hall of Fame for Canada’s most powerful women.

Jean Dulac Mr. Jean Dulac, B.Comm., M.B.A., CHRP, Adm.A. serves as an Independent Director of Uni-Select Inc. Mr. Dulac is the President of M&M Nord Ouest Inc. since 2002, a distributor of automotive parts and industrial equipment for use in the mining and forestry industries and a member of the Uni-Select network. Mr. Dulac holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the Université Laval which he completed at the University of New Hampshire (USA), a Masters of Business Administration from the Université de Sherbrooke which he completed at the Fisher Graduate School of Business of the Monterey Institute of International Studies in California (USA), a Certificate in Business Law from the Université de Montréal and a Certificado General Español from the Universidad de Salamanca (Spain). He is also a Certified Human Resources Professional and member of the Ordre des Conseillers en Ressources Humaines as well as a Chartered Administrator and member of the Ordre des Administrateurs Agrees.

Jeffrey Hall Mr. Jeffrey Ian Hall serves as Independent Director of Uni-Select Inc. Mr. Hall has over 35 years of experience in the distribution industry. He was the President and CEO of Rexel Canada Electrical Inc. from 2005-2014 and the Chairman of Rexel North America Inc. from 2014-2015. Rexel, with its banners Westburne and Nedco, is one of the largest distributors of electrical, automation and telecom supplies in Canada. Prior to his appointment as CEO, Mr. Hall was Vice President of Westburne. Mr. Hall graduated from the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Industrial Engineering with Honours Standing.