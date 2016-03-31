Name Description

Mahendra Sharma Mr. Mahendra Kumar Sharma is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He holds Bachelors’ degrees in Arts and Law, PG Diplomas in Personnel Management and Labour Law, and has completed the Advanced Management Programme at the Harvard Business School. Mr. Sharma joined Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) in 1974, from where he retired in 2007. He was a member of the Board of Directors of HUL for 12 years, including 7 years as Vice Chairman. He is the founder of M.K. Sharma & Associates and has rich experience in the field of mergers and acquisition, corporate restructuring and law. He has been member of the Corporate Law Committee of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and the Naresh Chandra Committee on Corporate Governance, besides being involved in several industry associations. He is Chairman of the Board of Directors of ICICI Bank and on the Board of reputed companies such as Wipro, Asian Paints and Blue Star. He is also a member of the Executive Board of the Indian School of Business.

Anand Kripalu Mr. Anand Kripalu is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of United Spirits Limited. He is leading USL’s transformational journey. Mr. Kripalu has a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronics from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata, and has completed the Advanced Management Programme from Wharton Business School. He was formerly President, India and South Asia, at Mondelez International, Managing Director of Cadbury India and worked at Hindustan Unilever for 22 years. He is a Board member at Marico Ltd since 2007 and also the Chairman of CIABC (Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies).

Sanjeev Churiwala Mr. Sanjeev Churiwala has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company effective April 01st, 2017. He is currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company since November 16, 2015. He joins USL from LafargeHolcim's Indian subsidiary, Ambuja Cements, a leading producer of cement, where he held the position of CFO since early 2011. Mr. Sanjeev has been with the Ambuja Cements-LafargeHolcim group for about two decades in roles that included finance, business development, project management, commercial operations, business and financial integration. Mr. Sanjeev is a fellow member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Company Secretaries of India and Institute of Cost Accountants of India, and holds an Executive MBA from the London Business School, UK.

Randall Ingber Mr. Randall David Ingber serves as Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Randall Ingber graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1995 with a major in Psychology prior to receiving a Juris Doctorate from University of California Hastings College of the Law in 2000. Mr. Ingber is General Counsel for Global Functions, Litigation and Africa at Diageo plc, the world’s premium drinks company. He is responsible for management of the firm’s most significant global disputes, as well as managing legal support to Diageo’s fast growing African businesses. Mr. Ingber has been with Diageo for over 12 years, covering market and corporate legal roles in Australia, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines and India in addition to head office support in the UK.

Rajeev Gupta Mr. Rajeev K. Gupta is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology, Varanasi, and is an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He has over 33 years of experience in manufacturing, investment banking and private equity. A former CEO of Cosmo Ferrites and Joint MD of DSP Merrill Lynch, he is currently CEO of Arpwood Capital Ltd, an Investment Banking company he founded in 2012, and a partner at Arpwood Partners Investment Advisors LLP which manages private equity investments. He is on the Board of EIH Ltd, Cosmo Films, TVS Capital Funds, TV Today Network, Vardhman Special Steel, and VIP Industries.

Indu Shahani Dr. Indu Shahani is Non-Executive Independent Director of United Spirits Limited. She is a Ph.D in Commerce from University of Mumbai, with extensive teaching experience at University and Degree College levels. She is Principal of H.R. College of Commerce & Economics, Mumbai and is former Sheriff of Mumbai. She has been a member of the University Grants Commission. She was awarded the Honorary Doctor of Letters degree by the University of Westminster, London. Dr. Shahani is on the Board of leading Indian companies such as Eureka Forbes, Bajaj Electricals, Colgate-Palmolive (India), Franklin Templeton, Lafarge and Clariant.