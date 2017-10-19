Name Description

Ramazan Gunduz Mr. Ramazan Gunduz has been Chairman of the Board of Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO since March 29, 2013. He graduated from (Ankara Iktisadi ve Ticari Ilimler Akademisi) A.I.T.I.A, Business Administration. He has worked as General Manager of Vakif Financial Leasing and Vakif Real Estate Investment and he was appointed to the Board in April 2009.

Halil Aydogan Mr. Halil Aydogan is General Manager and Board Member of Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO. He graduated from Istanbul University Faculty of Economics, Department of Business Administration and Finance in 1976. He began his career at VakifBank as Assistant Auditor in 1977. Subsequently, he served as Auditor from 1980 to 1983; Assistant Manager in the Mecidiyekoy Branch between 1983 and 1985; and Branch Manager in the Kadikoy, Mecidiyekoy, Taksim, Istanbul and Sisli branches from 1985 until 1996. Mr. Aydogan assumed the positions of Executive Vice President at VakifBank between 1996 and 1999 and General Manager at Vakif Finansal Kiralama A.S. from 1999 to 2000. He was a Member of Parliament from Afyonkarahisar for the 22nd and 23rd terms, a member of the State Owned Enterprises Commission for two years, and a member of the Planning and Budget Commission for seven years. On January 5, 2012, Mr. Aydogan was appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of VakifBank and has served as General Manager of the Bank since March 29, 2013. He also holds the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors at Taksim Otelcilik A.S. and at Gunes Sigorta A.S. and is a Board member of Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi A.S. and Foreign Economic Affairs.

Mehmet Ozcan Mr. Mehmet Emin Ozcan has served as Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO since March 29, 2013. He is also Member of the Audit Committee and Credit Committee of the Company. Mr. Ozcan graduated from Ankara Universitesi with a degree in Finance and Economics in 1982. He began his professional career at Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S. as Assistant Auditor in 1983. Subsequently, he assumed various managerial responsibilities at Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi A.S. He was Executive Member of the Board of Directors of Halk Bankasi A.S. between March 2003 and April 2005. At the same time, he assumed duties as Bank Representative at Institute of International Finance (IIF), Member of the Board of Directors at Demir-Halk Bank/Netherlands, Halk Yatirim Menkul Degerler A.S. and Halk Finansal Kiralama A.S. He served as Member of the Board of Directors of T.C. Ziraat Bankasi A.S. between April 2005 and May 2010. He also assumed duties at various subsidiaries of T.C. Ziraat Bankasi A.S. as Chairman/Member of the Board of Directors. He served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Turkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. from April 2010 to March 2013. Mr. Ozcan became Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at VakifBank on March 29, 2013 and also serves as Chairman of Vakif Yatirim A.S. and Vice Chairman of GuneS Sigorta A.S.

Metin Zafer Mr. Metin Recep Zafer serves as Vice General Manager - General Accounting and Financial Transactions, Treasury and Foreign Operations, Banking Operations, Consumer Relations Coordination of Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO. He graduated from Marmara University, and obtained a Masters degree from the same university on Econometrics and has a Ph.D. from Marmara University in Banking and Insurance. Mr. Zafer joined VakifBank as an Vice General Manager on June 13, 2006. Starting his banking career in 1992, he served as Assistant Associate, Auditor and Department Manager at the branches, head offices and audit committees of various banks. Prior to joining the Bank, Mr. Zafer was managing the Financial Control Division of Ziraat Bank.

Zeki Sozen Mr. Zeki Sozen has been Head of Risk Management at Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO since August 7, 2008. He began his professional career at VakifBank as a Programmer in the Electronic Business Intelligence Systems (EBIS) Department on September 9, 1987. Subsequently, he served as Senior Programmer, Assistant Manager, Manager and Head of different departments of the EBIS Department prior to his appointment to Head of Risk Management. He graduated from Middle East Technical University, Department of Computer Engineering.

Mehmet Karaagac Mr. Mehmet Emin Karaagac is Vice General Manager - Loan Monitoring, Legal Proceedings, Legal Services at Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO. He started his career as an attorney at T. Is Bankasi A.S. He served as Assistant Legal Counsel and Legal Counsel at various units of T. Is Bankasi A.S. until January 2, 2012. He assumed the position of Chief Legal Advisor in the VakifBank Legal Counseling Department from January 3, 2012 onwards. Mehmet Emin Karaagac was appointed as Executive Vice President of the Bank on October 25, 2013. He is a graduate of Istanbul Universitesi Faculty of Law (1989).

Hasan Ecesoy Mr. Hasan Ecesoy serves as Vice General Manager - Treasury and International Banking, Investor Relations of Turkiye Vakiflar Banksai TAO. He graduated from Uludag University, Electronics Engineering, has a postgraduate degree from Istanbul University, Business Administration and has a Ph.D. from Marmara University, Economics. Prior to joining the Bank, Mr. Ecesoy worked for various banks and financial institutions including Ziraat Bank and Halk Investment.

Mustafa Saydam Mr. Mustafa Saydam is Vice General Manager - Human Resources, Support Services, Distribution Channels, Retail Banking, Payment Systems, Payment Systems Operations of Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO. He is a graduate of Gazi University, Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences, Department of Business Administration. He started his career in 1993 at T. Vakiflar Bankasi T.A.O. as Assistant Auditor. After working as Auditor between 1996 and 1999, he served as Assistant Manager and Manager in various branches/ departments at the Bank. He worked as the Head of Human Resources from 2005 until 2010, and as the Head of the Audit Board between 2010 and 2013. Mr. Saydam was appointed as Executive Vice President of T. Vakiflar Bankasi T.A.O. on October 7, 2013.

Muhammet Celebi Mr. Muhammet Lutfu Celebi is Vice General Manager - Corporate and Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Cash Management Operations – Bank Insurance Department, Corporate Branches of Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO. He is a 1992 graduate of Istanbul University, Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences, Department of Economics. He started his career in 1995 at T. Vakiflar Bankasi T.A.O. as Assistant Auditor. Between 1998 and 2001, he worked as Assistant Manager and Manager at a number of the Bank’s branches. From 2011 to 2013, he held the position of the Head of Retail Banking. He was appointed as Vice General Manager of the Company on October 4, 2013.

Osman Demren Mr. Osman Demren serves as Vice General Manager - Commercial, Corporate, Retail and SME Loans, Appraisal and Financial Analysis of Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO. Mr. Demren graduated from Dokuz Eylul University, Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences. Previously having worked for Ministry of Finance as an account auditor, he joined Vakifbank as an internal auditor in 1996. He served as a Branch Manager for various branches and he was the Regional Manager of Istanbul 1. Region before his appointment as the Vice General Manager on March 23, 2011.

Serdar Satoglu Mr. Serdar Satoglu serves as Vice General Manager of Private Banking and Subsidiaries of Turkiye Vakiflar Banksai TAO. He graduated from Ankara University, Faculty of Political Sciences (1994), has a Master’s degree from Marmara University, Capital Market and Money Market (2006), and has a Ph.D. from Marmara University, Banking and Insurance (2010). He joined the Bank in 1995 as an Assistant Auditor and served for Vakif Menkul Kiymetler Yatirim Ortakligi A.S. and Vakif Yatirim Menkul Degerler A.S. as a Manager. He was promoted to Executive Vice President at T. Vakiflar Bankasi T.A.O. as of June 17, 2010. He was a Member of the Board of Directors at TakasBank between 2008 and 2010; first Member of the Audit Committee and then Member of Board of Directors at TSPAKB between May 23, 2011 and July 8, 2014; Board Member at the Turkish Derivatives Exchange (VOB A.S.) between 2011 and 2012; and Board Member at the Central Registry Agency (MKK) between March 29, 2012 and August 25, 2014; Board Member at Vakif Portfoy Yonetimi A.S. between January 2011-February 2014. He continues his stint as Board Member of Takasbank A.S., to which he was reelected in March 2015, and also serves as Chairman of the Audit Committee.

Yakup Simsek Mr. Yakup Simsek has been Vice General Manager -Retail Banking Department - Payment Systems Department - Payment Systems Operations Department – Bancassurance Department at Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO since August 25, 2016. He began his banking career at VakifBank as Assistant Auditor in 1996 and served as Auditor from 1999 to 2002. Subsequently, he served as Deputy Manager and Manager in various branches and departments of the Bank. He served as Head of the Bank’s Audit Board from 2008 to 2010, and as Manager of the East Anatolian Regional Directorate and Manager of the Southeast Anatolian Regional Directorate of the Bank, respectively, after 2010. He graduated from Ankara University, Faculty of Political Sciences, Department of Business Administration in 1992.

Ersin Ozoguz Mr. Ersin Ozoguz has been Head of the Audit Board at Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO since February 20, 2014. He started working as Assistant Auditor on the Board of Auditors on December 16, 1996. Subsequently, he served as Manager at various branches, Regional Manager and Head at the Bank’s various Head Office departments. He graduated from Dokuz Eylul University, Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences, Department of Finance.

Ramazan Siryol Mr. Ramazan Siryol has been Head of Internal Audit at Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO since 2008. He began his career in 1993 as Assistant Auditor under the Head of the Audit Board. Since 2001, he has assumed managerial duties in various Bank branches. He graduated from Istanbul University, Faculty of Economics, Department of Public Finance.

Ismail Alptekin Mr. Ismail Alptekin has been Board Member of Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO since April 3, 2009. He graduated from Istanbul University, Faculty of Law (1968). He began his professional career as an attorney at Turkiye Zirai Donatim Kurumu and subsequently worked as Auditor at TUBITAK. He held positions as a Board member at VakifBank for two terms (1975-1978, 1996-1997), a member of Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Council, and as a Member of Parliament from Bolu during the 21st term and from Ankara during the 22nd term. He was also appointed Vice Chairman of the Parliament during his terms in office. He is also Member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company.

Adnan Ertem Dr. Adnan Ertem has served as Member of the Board of Turkiye Vakiflar Banksai TAO since October 27, 2010. He graduated from Istanbul University, Faculty of Political Sciences, Department of Public Administration in 1987, and earned his Ph.D. in 1997 in Sociology. Starting his career as Assistant Auditor at the General Directorate of Foundations in 1988, Dr. Ertem was appointed as Auditor in 1991 and Chief Auditor in 2002. Between 2002 and 2007, he served as the Deputy Manager at the Istanbul Regional Directorate of Foundations. Between 2007 and 2010, Dr. Ertem served as Deputy Undersecretary of the Turkish Prime Ministry and in October 2010 he was appointed as General Director of the Turkish Prime Ministry, General Directorate of Foundations. Dr. Ertem is also a member of the Bank’s Remuneration Committee.

Dilek Yuksel Ms. Dilek Yuksel has been Member of the Board at Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO since March 29, 2016. She worked as the Manager of Press and Public Relations Department in Samsun Atakum Municipality, and the Chief of Mamak Municipality’s Culture Branch. She was elected as a Member of Parliament for the 23rd and 24th legislative terms from Tokat province. In the 23rd legislative term of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (GNAT), she was a member of the Committee on State Economic Enterprises. Ms. Yuksel also served both as a member and the spokesperson of the Committee on National Defense; member of the Committee on Equal Opportunity for Women and Men; and Head of the subcommittee on Enhancement of Women’s Employment in All Fields and Suggestions for Solution in the 24th legislative term. In addition, she served as a Secretary Member of the Presidency Council of the GNAT for the 24th legislation term. She graduated from Gazi University, Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences, Department of Economics.

Sabahattin Birdal Mr. Sabahattin Birdal has served as Independent Member of the Board at Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi T.A.O. since March 31, 2014. He is also a member of the Audit Committee and an alternate member of the Credit Committee. He graduated from Istanbul University, Faculty of Economics, Department of Business Administration-Public Finance. Mr. Birdal began his professional career as Assistant Auditor at VakifBank and subsequently assumed duties as Auditor and Branch Manager. He served as Bank Services Manager at Faisal Finance Bank, as Branch and Department Manager and as Executive Vice President at Kuveyt Turk Evkaf Finance House. Mr. Birdal assumed duties as Deputy Mayor of Uskudar Municipality between April 2004 and March 2008, and as Member of the Board of Directors of VakifBank between March 2008 and October 2010. He was appointed to Halkbank’s Board of Directors on October 27, 2010. He is also the Chairman of Vakif GYO, Chairman of Vakif GYO-Halk GYO Adi Ortakligi and Vice Chairman of Vakif Yatirim.